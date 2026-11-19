A patent application may begin with a single invention, but filing it is rarely a single decision. Where to seek protection, when to file and which route to take can shape both the scope and cost of a patent strategy. Those choices become particularly important when an invention has commercial potential across multiple markets.

For many sectors, October and November are the main months for planning budgets. This process can be time-consuming for Intellectual Property (IP) departments, especially when the patent portfolio is not well managed.

While no single approach works for every organization, this article offers insights on how you can budget for inventions, drawn from real-life situations we encounter as IP experts. Here are eight best practices to consider when preparing your patent budget.

Keep your records clean

It is surprising how much time is often lost when IP records are incomplete or out of date. Unrecorded deadlines, incorrectly saved documents, inconsistent file names and docketing errors make it harder to see what needs attention. Without suitable IP management software, even exporting a clear portfolio overview can become a chore.

Before setting your budget, make sure you know which deadlines and activities are coming up. Otherwise, you risk basing your forecast on incomplete information.

The docketing services we offer at Dennemeyer can help keep IP records organized and deadlines on track, giving you a clearer picture of upcoming portfolio costs.

Protect what matters, where it matters

Start with two questions: What do we need to protect, and where?

In practice, not every invention meets the requirements for patentability. A thorough initial analysis of the state of the art can significantly reduce filing costs often associated with a patent portfolio. At Dennemeyer, our patent search and analysis services can help inform these decisions.

We also frequently see applicants pursuing protection in as many countries as possible, including through national phase entry following a Patent Cooperation Treaty application. But is it really important for you to obtain a patent in Belize or Cabo Verde?

We can support patent filings globally; however, the jurisdictions you choose should reflect your business plans, not just as many countries as possible.

Usually, protection should be considered in countries where:

Your competitors operate

You intend to sell your invention

You manufacture, or plan to manufacture, your invention

Ask for cost estimates early

Patent filing costs are often predictable enough to estimate in advance. They typically include professional fees, official fees charged by patent offices and translation costs where required. The final costs for the filing stage should be transparent, fixed and agreed on in advance.

We recommend asking for detailed quotations before committing to a filing plan. Where possible, provide the relevant application details so your service provider can prepare a realistic estimate. If you have several filings planned, ask whether consolidating instructions could qualify you for volume-based discounts.

Our team of specialists can help estimate filing costs, including for PCT applications, after reviewing each case’s requirements. Getting those figures early can make it easier to compare options and build your budget.

Watch the costs of formalities

Attorney and official fees often get the most attention when preparing filing budgets. But the additional costs of filing formalities can add up, especially when you file in several jurisdictions:

The license to file abroad

Certified copies of priority documents

Notarizing or legalizing powers of attorney

Courier charges

Check these requirements before settling on your filing jurisdictions to avoid unexpected costs.

Find ways to manage translation costs

For large PCT nationalization projects, translations can often be one of the biggest expenses. But you should never compromise on quality to cut costs. Translation errors can complicate prosecution and, in certain circumstances, affect the scope or enforceability of patent protection.

While artificial intelligence has changed how translations can be prepared, specialist review remains essential for verification, particularly for technical terminology. Some jurisdictions also require specific translation declarations or verification statements, so check the local rules before filing. No one wants to face office actions or have their protection weakened because of a poor patent application translation.

It is important to note that it may be possible to reuse an existing translation when the language of the proceedings is the same. For example, an Arabic translation for more than one jurisdiction may be acceptable even if there are minor dialectal differences, depending on local requirements. The text should still be checked for suitability.

At Dennemeyer, we combine translation technology with human expertise to support patent translation.

Budget for patent prosecution

Filing does not automatically mean that a patent will be granted. It can take several years to receive a grant certificate, and the process often involves further correspondence with patent offices.

Examiners may issue office actions that require legal arguments or amendments to the application. Responding takes time, and that time costs money. Legal professionals typically bill by the hour, which means estimates are usually based on common ranges and time frames.

These costs arise during patent prosecution and spread over several years; they do not necessarily fall within a single budget period. So, it is important to include prosecution costs in your longer-term forecast and update your estimates as applications progress.

Check whether funding is available

Depending on your organization's size and location, you may qualify for funding to help cover patent-related costs. The European Union Intellectual Property Office's SME Fund 2026, for example, reimburses eligible small and medium-sized enterprises for certain IP activities, including official filing/search fees and legal drafting services. This can potentially reduce your overall patent investment by up to EUR 3,500.

Government-backed grants, vouchers and subsidies that help small and medium-sized enterprises protect their IP are becoming increasingly more common. For start-ups and smaller businesses in particular, funding can significantly impact the cost of protecting an invention.

Review patent renewal costs

Renewal fees, which must be paid to keep a patent in force, are often overlooked when creating budgets for patents. These fees tend to rise as the patent ages, although the schedule varies by jurisdiction. These increases can become a burden, especially if a patent is not generating income.

This is a good reason to review your patents regularly. Ask yourself: “Is a patent in its 17th or 18th year still worth keeping?” The decision to renew should come down to its strategic and commercial importance, weighed against the cost of maintaining it.

Does it still support your business? Is it commercially relevant, or is the patent being maintained simply because it has always been there?

If a patent no longer serves a clear purpose, letting it lapse could free up budget for more commercially valuable IP.

Planning your 2027 patent budget?

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to patent budgeting. The right strategy should anticipate your portfolio needs and related costs, and direct spending to support your business.

If you are planning your 2027 filings, we can help you prepare cost estimates and assess your filing options. Our team can also support related needs, including docketing and patent translations, to help you plan the work involved.