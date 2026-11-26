On 21 October 2025, the European Commission published its Work Programme for 2026, which included a proposal for a Public Procurement Act a revision of the existing public procurement framework at EU level. The main aim of this proposal is to introduce a “Made in Europe” criterion in public procurement, as well as simplifying overly complex rules, and mainstreaming the use of sustainability, resilience, social and in certain sectors European preference criteria in EU public procurement.

What is the Public Procurement Act?

The European Commission has formally published the proposal, titled “Proposal for a Regulation on public contracts and concessions”. The choice of a Regulation as the legal instrument is significant: unlike the existing framework which rests on three Directives (Directive 2014/24/EU on public sector procurement, Directive 2014/25/EU on utilities procurement, and Directive 2014/23/EU on concessions) a Regulation applies directly and uniformly across all 27 Member States without requiring national transposition.

This is a deliberate design choice to eliminate the gold-plating and fragmentation that has characterised implementation of the 2014 Directives, and to ensure consistent application of the new European preference and “Made in Europe” criteria across the single market.

The proposal forms part of the Commission’s broader Competitiveness Compass agenda, which prioritises reducing strategic dependencies, strengthening European industrial sovereignty, and deploying the EU’s considerable public purchasing power in support of European industrial objectives, a lever which the Draghi report identified as significantly overused.

This proposal will be of significant interest to European governments, as well as European companies and third-country companies wishing to sell to European governments and the European Union itself. At a glance: the Public Procurement Act What it is A proposed Regulation revising the existing EU public procurement framework, covering public contracts and concessions, introducing “Made in Europe” criteria, simplifying complex rules, and mainstreaming sustainability, resilience, social and in certain sectors European preference criteria across EU public procurement. The legal instrument A Regulation applying directly and uniformly across all 27 Member States without requiring national transposition, replacing the existing Directive-based framework (Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU). Common name “Public Procurement Act” Who it targets European governments; European companies; and third-country companies wishing to sell to European governments and the EU itself. Publication date Proposal published on 9 September 2026 Current stage Legislative process underway; European Parliament IMCO Committee rapporteur designation pending; Council Working Party technical deliberations commencing. Key institutional lead Executive Vice-President Stéphane Séjourné (Renew/France) Key Matheson contact Kate McKenna, Calum Warren, Niall Collins, Simon Shinkwin

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is affected by the Public Procurement Act?

More specifically, the following stakeholders are directly affected:

Contracting authorities : national, regional, and local governments and public bodies across all 27 Member States that currently operate under the 2014 procurement Directives;

: national, regional, and local governments and public bodies across all 27 Member States that currently operate under the 2014 procurement Directives; European companies : businesses seeking to supply goods, works, or services to the public sector, particularly those in strategic sectors such as defence, health, energy, and digital infrastructure;

: businesses seeking to supply goods, works, or services to the public sector, particularly those in strategic sectors such as defence, health, energy, and digital infrastructure; Third-country companies : non-EU businesses currently accessing EU public procurement markets, who may face new “Made in Europe” preferences or European preference criteria that restrict or disadvantage their participation;

: non-EU businesses currently accessing EU public procurement markets, who may face new “Made in Europe” preferences or European preference criteria that restrict or disadvantage their participation; Supply chain participants : companies embedded in supply chains servicing public contracts, given that sustainability and resilience criteria will affect procurement decisions upstream;

: companies embedded in supply chains servicing public contracts, given that sustainability and resilience criteria will affect procurement decisions upstream; Civil society and trade unions : given the proposal’s mainstreaming of social criteria in procurement decisions; and

: given the proposal’s mainstreaming of social criteria in procurement decisions; and EU institutions: the EU itself, as a procuring entity, is directly within scope.

The Public Procurement Act is likely to be a politically sensitive and complex piece of legislation. While Member States agree on the need to increase production of certain strategic sectoral products in Europe, or at least diversify the range of suppliers, they have significant differences of opinion when it comes to exact figures for what percentage should be “Made in Europe” or what should be viewed as a strategic sector. As such, deliberations on this file are likely to be highly complex and politically charged. This divergence of views is likely to be reflected in the European Parliament.

What does this mean for your business?

Now that the Commission’s proposal has been published, the Public Procurement Act is a live legislative file that warrants active monitoring by all businesses and organisations engaged in, or seeking to engage in, EU public procurement. At this stage, the following points are most relevant:

Read the published proposal text now. The proposal is formally available on the European Commission’s Single Market and Economy portal. Businesses and contracting authorities should obtain and review the full text as a matter of priority in particular the specific “Made in Europe” content thresholds, the strategic sector designations, the European preference criteria, and the transitional provisions.

The proposal is formally available on the European Commission’s Single Market and Economy portal. Businesses and contracting authorities should obtain and review the full text as a matter of priority in particular the specific “Made in Europe” content thresholds, the strategic sector designations, the European preference criteria, and the transitional provisions. Understand the significance of the Regulation instrument. Unlike the 2014 Directives, the proposed Regulation will apply directly and uniformly across all Member States once in force, without national transposition. There will be no national implementing legislation to provide additional clarity or flexibility. Businesses and contracting authorities should factor this into their compliance planning from the outset.

Unlike the 2014 Directives, the proposed Regulation will apply directly and uniformly across all Member States once in force, without national transposition. There will be no national implementing legislation to provide additional clarity or flexibility. Businesses and contracting authorities should factor this into their compliance planning from the outset. Assess your exposure to “Made in Europe” and European preference criteria. Businesses that currently supply EU public contracts whether as prime contractors or subcontractors should begin mapping their supply chains and manufacturing footprint against the new requirements. Third-country companies in particular should urgently assess their vulnerability to European preference provisions and the interaction of those provisions with their GPA rights.

Businesses that currently supply EU public contracts whether as prime contractors or subcontractors should begin mapping their supply chains and manufacturing footprint against the new requirements. Third-country companies in particular should urgently assess their vulnerability to European preference provisions and the interaction of those provisions with their GPA rights. Monitor the strategic sector designation process closely. The sectors ultimately designated as strategic will determine which contracts are subject to the most restrictive European preference criteria. Businesses operating in sectors such as defence, health, energy, digital, and critical materials should engage early and monitor Council deliberations on this question.

The sectors ultimately designated as strategic will determine which contracts are subject to the most restrictive European preference criteria. Businesses operating in sectors such as defence, health, energy, digital, and critical materials should engage early and monitor Council deliberations on this question. Engage now – the legislative process has begun. The rapporteur designation in the European Parliament and Council Working Party deliberations are imminent. Businesses with a stake in the outcome particularly regarding “Made in Europe” content thresholds, sector classifications, simplification measures, and social criteria should begin their legislative engagement strategy without delay.

The rapporteur designation in the European Parliament and Council Working Party deliberations are imminent. Businesses with a stake in the outcome particularly regarding “Made in Europe” content thresholds, sector classifications, simplification measures, and social criteria should begin their legislative engagement strategy without delay. Plan for a lengthy and complex legislative process. Deliberations on this file are likely to be highly complex and politically charged. By way of comparison, the 2014 procurement Directives took approximately three years from Commission proposal (December 2011) to publication (February 2014). A similarly complex negotiation compounded by the politically charged debate over the choice of Regulation versus Directive should be anticipated.

Deliberations on this file are likely to be highly complex and politically charged. By way of comparison, the 2014 procurement Directives took approximately three years from Commission proposal (December 2011) to publication (February 2014). A similarly complex negotiation compounded by the politically charged debate over the choice of Regulation versus Directive should be anticipated. Review your sustainability, resilience, and social compliance credentials. The proposal will mainstream sustainability, resilience, and social criteria in procurement decisions. Businesses should review whether their current ESG reporting, supply chain resilience documentation, and social compliance frameworks align with the likely requirements of the new regime, so as to maintain competitiveness in future public tender processes.

The proposal will mainstream sustainability, resilience, and social criteria in procurement decisions. Businesses should review whether their current ESG reporting, supply chain resilience documentation, and social compliance frameworks align with the likely requirements of the new regime, so as to maintain competitiveness in future public tender processes. Assess WTO GPA implications if you are a third-country company. If your business is based in a country that is party to the WTO Government Procurement Agreement, you may have market access rights in EU public procurement that the new European preference criteria could affect. Assess whether your procurement categories and contracting authorities fall within the EU’s GPA schedule commitments, and monitor closely how the Commission structures the legal architecture of European preference provisions in the published text.

Timeline for implementing the Public Procurement Act

21 October 2025 European Commission publishes its Work Programme for 2026, including the Public Procurement Act 26 January 2026 Public consultation closed 9 September 2026 Commission adopts COM(2026) 590 final Autumn 2026 Parliament committee referral and rapporteur Q4 2027 (target) Political agreement between Parliament and Council

Why is the European Commission proposing a Public Procurement Act?

The proposal is intended to revise the existing EU public procurement framework. Its central objectives are to introduce “Made in Europe” criteria, to simplify overly complex rules, and to mainstream the use of sustainability, resilience, social and in certain sectors European preference criteria. The proposal is explicitly framed as a competitiveness measure, responding to the findings of the Letta and Draghi reports on the fragmentation of the EU single market and European industrial vulnerability.

The choice of a Regulation rather than revised Directives signals the Commission’s intent to achieve maximum uniformity across Member States and to prevent the divergent national implementations that have fragmented the single market under the existing framework.

What the Commission is trying to achieve What this might look like in practice Introduce “Made in Europe” criteria in public procurement Percentage content thresholds or scoring advantages for EU-manufactured products in public tenders, with more restrictive requirements in designated strategic sectors Simplify overly complex rules Streamlined procedures, reduced administrative burden for contracting authorities and tenderers, clearer thresholds, and elimination of national gold-plating through the choice of a directly applicable regulation Mainstream sustainability criteria Mandatory or weighted sustainability, environmental, and climate criteria in tender evaluations, building on and going beyond existing voluntary provisions in the 2014 Directives Mainstream resilience criteria Requirements to consider supply chain resilience and strategic dependency in procurement decisions, particularly in critical sectors, cross-referencing strategic designations under the Critical Raw Materials Act and Net-Zero Industry Act Mainstream social criteria Incorporation of social standards including labour rights and fair pay conditions as award or exclusion criteria in procurement procedures Apply European preference criteria in certain sectors Sector-specific rules in areas such as defence, health, energy, and digital giving preference to European suppliers over third-country competitors, operating alongside the existing International Procurement Instrument Replace the existing Directive framework with a single Regulation A single directly applicable instrument replacing Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, eliminating transposition divergence and national gold-plating across 27 Member States Enhanced digitalisation of procurement Mandatory e-procurement and improved interoperability between national public procurement platforms across the single market

Who are the key decision makers?

Council:

Under the Irish Presidency, the work on this legislation is expected to be led through the Competitiveness Council configuration and its preparatory bodies.

European Commission:

Executive Vice-President Stéphane Séjourné (Renew/France) will be leading the work on this legislative file.

DG GROW (Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs) – lead Directorate-General.

European Parliament:

The proposal is expected to be assigned to the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee (“ IMCO ”) as the lead committee, although formal committee assignment remains subject to a decision by the European Parliament.

”) as the lead committee, although formal committee assignment remains subject to a decision by the European Parliament. Following publication of the proposal, the designation of a rapporteur is expected. Progress of the file should be monitored through the European Parliament Legislative Observatory (“OEIL”).

What is the relationship with related EU initiatives?

The Public Procurement Act does not stand alone. It forms part of a broader cluster of EU legislative initiatives aimed at strengthening European industrial and strategic sovereignty. Key related files include:

International Procurement Instrument (“IPI”). The IPI (Regulation (EU) 2022/1031) is already in force and gives the Commission tools to restrict third-country access to EU public procurement markets where reciprocity is absent. The Public Procurement Act will need to be designed to operate coherently alongside the IPI, and practitioners should monitor how European preference criteria in the new Regulation interact with existing IPI measures.

The IPI (Regulation (EU) 2022/1031) is already in force and gives the Commission tools to restrict third-country access to EU public procurement markets where reciprocity is absent. The Public Procurement Act will need to be designed to operate coherently alongside the IPI, and practitioners should monitor how European preference criteria in the new Regulation interact with existing IPI measures. Critical Raw Materials Act (“CRMA”). Regulation (EU) 2024/1252, in force since May 2024, establishes strategic and critical raw material designations and introduces domestic production benchmarks. The resilience criteria in the Public Procurement Act are likely to cross-reference CRMA strategic project designations when assessing supply chain resilience in procurement decisions.

Regulation (EU) 2024/1252, in force since May 2024, establishes strategic and critical raw material designations and introduces domestic production benchmarks. The resilience criteria in the Public Procurement Act are likely to cross-reference CRMA strategic project designations when assessing supply chain resilience in procurement decisions. Net-Zero Industry Act (“NZIA”). Regulation (EU) 2024/1735, in force since June 2024, introduces public procurement criteria favouring European net-zero technology production (Article 26 NZIA). The Public Procurement Act’s European preference criteria in the energy and clean technology sectors will need to be reconciled with the NZIA’s existing procurement provisions.

Regulation (EU) 2024/1735, in force since June 2024, introduces public procurement criteria favouring European net-zero technology production (Article 26 NZIA). The Public Procurement Act’s European preference criteria in the energy and clean technology sectors will need to be reconciled with the NZIA’s existing procurement provisions. European Defence Industrial Strategy (“EDIS”) and EDIP. Defence procurement operates under its own specific rules (Directive 2009/81/EC), and the interaction between the Public Procurement Act and the defence procurement framework will require careful tracking as the proposal progresses. Specific carve-outs or bespoke provisions for the defence sector are anticipated.

Defence procurement operates under its own specific rules (Directive 2009/81/EC), and the interaction between the Public Procurement Act and the defence procurement framework will require careful tracking as the proposal progresses. Specific carve-outs or bespoke provisions for the defence sector are anticipated. WTO Government Procurement Agreement (“GPA”). The EU is a party to the revised WTO GPA (2012), which disciplines the use of domestic preferences in public procurement for covered entities and categories. The introduction of “Made in Europe” thresholds and European preference criteria will require careful legal architecture to ensure GPA compatibility either by structuring preferences within permitted exceptions or by confining them to procurement categories not covered by the EU’s GPA schedule commitments.

Developments across these related files are likely to influence the scope and content of the Public Procurement Act as negotiations progress.

What are the key legal and political challenges for the Public Procurement Act

The Public Procurement Act is likely to be a politically sensitive and complex piece of legislation. While Member States agree on the need to increase production of certain strategic sectoral products in Europe, or at least diversify the range of suppliers, they have significant differences of opinion when it comes to exact figures for what percentage should be “Made in Europe” or what should be viewed as a strategic sector. The following are the central legal and political challenges.