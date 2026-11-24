Overview

The EU has adopted Regulation (EU) 2026/1386 (published 26 June 2026, in force 16 July 2026), replacing the 2019 framework. From 17 January 2028, every EU Member State must operate a mandatory, approval-before-closing foreign investment screening regime covering a minimum set of sensitive sectors. Japanese investors are directly affected, as Japan was one of the six main source countries of cases notified to the EU cooperation mechanism in 2024, and France has just extended its 10% listed-company threshold to the Japan Exchange. Deal teams should build the new requirements into every European acquisition signed from now on.

In depth

The New EU Regulation in Five Points

Mandatory screening is everywhere. All 27 Member States must screen acquisitions in defense/dual-use, AI, quantum, semiconductors, strategic raw materials, energy/transport/digital infrastructure, financial-system entities (CCPs, CSDs, payment systems, financial messaging), and electoral infrastructure. Member States may add sectors. Greenfield and most intra-group restructurings are excluded from the minimum scope. EU subsidiaries do not avoid filing. Investments by EU-incorporated entities controlled by non-EU parents are expressly covered. An EU holding company or SPV will not avoid screening. Call-in power for 15 months. Authorities can call in non-notified deals for at least 15 months after closing, creating post-completion regulatory risk. Harmonized two-phase procedure. Phase I will be within 45 calendar days (national), and Phase II is to be set by each Member State. Investors must endeavor to file in all relevant Member States on the same day. Mandatory investor risk factors and a track-record database. Authorities must assess: links to third-country governments, sanctions exposure, foreign information-sharing obligations without due process, opaque ownership, and prior non-compliance with FDI conditions. A new EU database records screening outcomes and compliance history across the bloc. The cooperation mechanism is narrowed to higher-risk cases (e.g., state-controlled or sanctioned investors, deals in projects of Union interest).

Why This Matters Specifically for Japanese Investors

Japan is already in scope. Japan was one of the six main countries of origin of cases referred to the EU cooperation mechanism in 2024, alongside the US, UK, China (incl. Hong Kong), Canada, and the UAE. Japan accounted for 8% of Belgian FDI notifications in 2024-25.

Japan was one of the six main countries of origin of cases referred to the EU cooperation mechanism in 2024, alongside the US, UK, China (incl. Hong Kong), Canada, and the UAE. Japan accounted for 8% of Belgian FDI notifications in 2024-25. France: new 10% threshold covers Japan Exchange. From 17 August 2026 (Decree 2026-718), the 10% voting-rights threshold for non-EU/EEA investors in French companies applies when shares are listed on the Japan Exchange. A fast-track 10-working-day procedure is available.

From 17 August 2026 (Decree 2026-718), the 10% voting-rights threshold for non-EU/EEA investors in French companies applies when shares are listed on the Japan Exchange. A fast-track 10-working-day procedure is available. Japan cooperation may trigger the EU mechanism. Commentary suggests “projects or programmes of Union interest” may include Japan-EU cooperation initiatives, which could bring Japan-linked Phase II deals into the cooperation mechanism, adding time.

Commentary suggests “projects or programmes of Union interest” may include Japan-EU cooperation initiatives, which could bring Japan-linked Phase II deals into the cooperation mechanism, adding time. Watch your group structure. Japanese groups with Chinese shareholders, JV partners, state-linked co-investors, or data/technology flows to third countries should expect questions under the new investor risk factors.

Key Jurisdictions at a Glance

Jurisdiction Filing Trigger / Thresholds Review Timeline What to Watch Authority Belgium ≥10% (defense/energy/cyber if turnover >EUR 100m)

≥25% (broader sensitive list, turnover >EUR 25m)

Or control Phase I: 30 days

Phase II: 28 days

EU coop: +25 days 191 filings in 2025–26

First prohibition (Aug 2026)

45 info requests; 27 non-notified enquiries Interfederal Screening Committee (ISC) Finland

(PROPOSAL) 10%, 33.3%, 50%, 66.6%, 90%

All non-Finnish investors incl. EU

Certain greenfield (energy/data centers ≥100 MW, ports, raw materials) Stage 1 (NESA): 45 days

Stage 2 (MEAE): no fixed deadline Expected spring 2027

Penalties: up to 10% worldwide turnover

Voluntary filing removed National Emergency Supply Agency / Min. of Econ. Affairs Italy From 10% minority (some sectors, non-EU; indicative—verify)

Broad sectors: defense, 5G, energy, health, tech, data, finance 45 days (suspensions possible)

Pre-notification: 30 days

EU coop: ~20 days 1,081 filings in 2025; 2 blocked Presidency of Council of Ministers France Control (all foreign)

25% voting rights (non-EU/EEA)

10% listed co. (non-EU/EEA)—now incl. Japan Exchange Phase 1: 30 working days

Phase 2: +45 working days

Opinion procedure: 2 months 418 filings in 2025

49% of authorizations with conditions

10% threshold expanded Aug 2026; further reforms by end-2026 Minister of Economy / DG Trésor

Action Checklist for Japanese Deal Teams