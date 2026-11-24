ARTICLE · 24 NOVEMBER 2026
EU Foreign Investment Screening: Implications For Japanese Investors
The European Union has fundamentally rewritten its foreign investment screening rules, requiring every Member State to operate a mandatory approval regime by January 2028 that will directly affect Japanese investors acquiring European assets. With Japan already among the top six source countries for EU screening cases and France extending its 10% threshold to the Japan Exchange, deal teams must now navigate harmonized two-phase procedures, expanded investor risk assessments, and a new EU-wide compliance dat
Overview
The EU has adopted Regulation (EU) 2026/1386 (published 26 June 2026, in force 16 July 2026), replacing the 2019 framework. From 17 January 2028, every EU Member State must operate a mandatory, approval-before-closing foreign investment screening regime covering a minimum set of sensitive sectors. Japanese investors are directly affected, as Japan was one of the six main source countries of cases notified to the EU cooperation mechanism in 2024, and France has just extended its 10% listed-company threshold to the Japan Exchange. Deal teams should build the new requirements into every European acquisition signed from now on.
In depth
The New EU Regulation in Five Points
- Mandatory screening is everywhere. All 27 Member States must screen acquisitions in defense/dual-use, AI, quantum, semiconductors, strategic raw materials, energy/transport/digital infrastructure, financial-system entities (CCPs, CSDs, payment systems, financial messaging), and electoral infrastructure. Member States may add sectors. Greenfield and most intra-group restructurings are excluded from the minimum scope.
- EU subsidiaries do not avoid filing. Investments by EU-incorporated entities controlled by non-EU parents are expressly covered. An EU holding company or SPV will not avoid screening.
- Call-in power for 15 months. Authorities can call in non-notified deals for at least 15 months after closing, creating post-completion regulatory risk.
- Harmonized two-phase procedure. Phase I will be within 45 calendar days (national), and Phase II is to be set by each Member State. Investors must endeavor to file in all relevant Member States on the same day.
- Mandatory investor risk factors and a track-record database. Authorities must assess: links to third-country governments, sanctions exposure, foreign information-sharing obligations without due process, opaque ownership, and prior non-compliance with FDI conditions. A new EU database records screening outcomes and compliance history across the bloc. The cooperation mechanism is narrowed to higher-risk cases (e.g., state-controlled or sanctioned investors, deals in projects of Union interest).
Why This Matters Specifically for Japanese Investors
- Japan is already in scope. Japan was one of the six main countries of origin of cases referred to the EU cooperation mechanism in 2024, alongside the US, UK, China (incl. Hong Kong), Canada, and the UAE. Japan accounted for 8% of Belgian FDI notifications in 2024-25.
- France: new 10% threshold covers Japan Exchange. From 17 August 2026 (Decree 2026-718), the 10% voting-rights threshold for non-EU/EEA investors in French companies applies when shares are listed on the Japan Exchange. A fast-track 10-working-day procedure is available.
- Japan cooperation may trigger the EU mechanism. Commentary suggests “projects or programmes of Union interest” may include Japan-EU cooperation initiatives, which could bring Japan-linked Phase II deals into the cooperation mechanism, adding time.
- Watch your group structure. Japanese groups with Chinese shareholders, JV partners, state-linked co-investors, or data/technology flows to third countries should expect questions under the new investor risk factors.
Key Jurisdictions at a Glance
|Jurisdiction
|Filing Trigger / Thresholds
|Review Timeline
|What to Watch
|Authority
|Belgium
|≥10% (defense/energy/cyber if turnover >EUR 100m)
≥25% (broader sensitive list, turnover >EUR 25m)
Or control
|Phase I: 30 days
Phase II: 28 days
EU coop: +25 days
|191 filings in 2025–26
First prohibition (Aug 2026)
45 info requests; 27 non-notified enquiries
|Interfederal Screening Committee (ISC)
|Finland
(PROPOSAL)
|10%, 33.3%, 50%, 66.6%, 90%
All non-Finnish investors incl. EU
Certain greenfield (energy/data centers ≥100 MW, ports, raw materials)
|Stage 1 (NESA): 45 days
Stage 2 (MEAE): no fixed deadline
|Expected spring 2027
Penalties: up to 10% worldwide turnover
Voluntary filing removed
|National Emergency Supply Agency / Min. of Econ. Affairs
|Italy
|From 10% minority (some sectors, non-EU; indicative—verify)
Broad sectors: defense, 5G, energy, health, tech, data, finance
|45 days (suspensions possible)
Pre-notification: 30 days
EU coop: ~20 days
|1,081 filings in 2025; 2 blocked
|Presidency of Council of Ministers
|France
|Control (all foreign)
25% voting rights (non-EU/EEA)
10% listed co. (non-EU/EEA)—now incl. Japan Exchange
|Phase 1: 30 working days
Phase 2: +45 working days
Opinion procedure: 2 months
|418 filings in 2025
49% of authorizations with conditions
10% threshold expanded Aug 2026; further reforms by end-2026
|Minister of Economy / DG Trésor
Action Checklist for Japanese Deal Teams
- Map target activities against both the EU minimum-scope list and each national sector list.
- Review your own group’s shareholders, JV partners, state links, data-sharing obligations, and any past FDI conditions across EU jurisdictions.
- Do not rely on EU/European subsidiaries or SPVs to avoid filing obligations.
- For French companies listed on the Japan Exchange: check the 10% voting-rights threshold before acquiring stakes in sensitive sectors.
- For deals signed now but expected to close after 17 January 2028: apply the new EU rules to your timeline and conditions precedent.
- Plan multi-state filings and set long-stop dates generously (Phase I: 30–45 days; Phase II: weeks to months; EU cooperation can add 20-25 days). Make FDI approval a condition precedent and allocate the risk of conditions or refusal.
- Prepare mitigation offers early: data localization, governance changes, supply-continuity commitments, cybersecurity measures.
- Use pre-filing tools where available: Italy pre-notification (30 days), France binding opinion request (2 months).
- Keep full records of compliance with any conditions – the EU database will track your record.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.