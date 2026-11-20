Over a year into the EU’s IPI restrictions on medical device procurement, early cases highlight challenges with the EUR 5 million threshold and the 50% cap on Chinese-origin supplies. The first review of the IPI Regulation brings these issues into focus for contracting authorities and suppliers.

Restrictions extend beyond tenderers originating in China

The International Procurement Instrument (IPI) Regulation (EU) 2022/1031 allows restrictions on access to EU procurement markets to encourage third countries to open theirs to EU companies. This sits within a broader shift towards using procurement to advance EU strategic interests, also reflected in the ‘Buy European’ preferences envisaged in the Commission’s September 2026 proposal for a Public Procurement Act.

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/1197 took effect on 30 June 2025, covering medical device procurements under specified CPV codes with an estimated value of at least EUR 5 million. The measure imposes two main restrictions. First, tenders from operators originating in China must generally be excluded. Second, successful tenderers must limit Chinese-origin goods or services supplied under the contract, including through subcontractors, to 50% of its total value. The cap concerns value, not quantities.

So far, the Finnish Market Court has not ruled on the IPI measure. Nevertheless, cases from Italy, Poland and Denmark illustrate practical questions arising from the measure’s application and are discussed below.

Which procurements count towards the EUR 5 million threshold?

The Implementing Regulation refers to Article 5 of the Public Procurement Directive (2014/24/EU) for calculating the EUR 5 million threshold. The practical question is which lots or separately tendered purchases must be counted together.

In Italy, Medica challenged the IPI measure’s application to all 17 lots of a procurement worth over EUR 27 million, arguing that the EUR 5 million threshold should apply to each lot separately. The Regional Administrative Court initially favoured adding the lot values together. However, it later closed the case without deciding that question, as Medica no longer had an interest in pursuing it after submitting the required IPI declarations and being admitted to the tender.

In Poland, INTRA-MED challenged the IPI measure’s application to a hospital procurement worth approximately EUR 4 million. The National Appeal Chamber (KIO) held that planned, similar procurements had to be counted together for the IPI threshold, bringing the total to approximately EUR 7 million despite separate tendering. INTRA-MED alleged artificial inflation of the value, but did not specifically challenge the procurements’ similarity, which the Chamber therefore did not examine.

A procurement below EUR 5 million may still fall within the restrictions if its value must be combined with other lots or planned purchases of similar goods, even if tendered separately. Which purchases must be combined requires case-by-case assessment; not all medical-device purchases by the same contracting authority are automatically aggregated.

The 50% limit: from tendering to contract performance

The 50% limit on Chinese-origin supplies applies during contract performance, but compliance may also need to be assessed before award. The Danish Public Contracts Appeals Board emphasised in a recent decision that the tender Q&A expressly made the ability to comply during performance a prerequisite for award. The complainant, Vingmed, had confirmed that it could not meet the limit without an IPI exception. This constituted a reservation warranting rejection, not an existing breach. A contractual penalty did not entitle it to exceed the limit. Conversely, Chinese manufacture at tendering did not itself prevent an award: the winning tenderer had consistently described active plans to move production outside China and confirmed compliance. The Board found no information giving the authorities grounds to doubt its ability to comply.

Practical difficulties arise where suppliers are selected product by product and the selected items are combined into a single contract. Tenderers do not know when tendering which products they will be selected to supply, yet the 50% cap applies to the actual total value of the resulting contract. The Commission has suggested avoiding this problem through a different procurement structure. Suppliers remain responsible for compliance even if only some of their offered products are selected.

The Commission is gathering feedback for the first IPI review, including experience with the medical devices measure, until end of November.