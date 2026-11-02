Transfer Provisions

As transfer arrangements within the European leveraged loan and private credit market have become more sophisticated, so have the provisions designed to curtail and govern transfers by lenders.

The standard term loan position in most European leveraged loan transactions (following any initial certain funds period during which the regimes are invariably much stricter) is to require borrower consent to transfer or assign any lending positions, save where that transfer or assignment is to:

An entity on an approved list.

To another lender (or a related fund or affiliate).

Where there is a material event of default (usually limited to non-payment and certain insolvency related events of default).

However, there are various subtleties and departures to this general principle that need careful consideration when evaluating these provisions. The cumulative effect of many of the carve-outs to the permissions and general restrictive overlays is that borrowers retain significant control over their lender base, and it is common for lenders to seek consent for transfers to avoid tripping over any ambiguity in the permissions. This is somewhat of a convergence with the position in the US, which has traditionally been much more restrictive than in Europe—and which is being tightened further in the market.

Although there is little by way of consistency in the market, with different sponsors (and their counsel) taking differing approaches, a number of common themes and concepts have emerged in European credits:

Loan to Own/Distressed Investor mechanics Some form of Loan to Own/Distressed Investor restriction will invariably be included and this prevents transfers to certain entities which are distressed debt investors. The applicable definition can vary materially from transaction to transaction: Almost all credits impose some form of “principal business or material activity” qualifier (the precise wording varies—but this is the most common formulation) so as not to capture de minimis or incidental activities of the transferee. However, it is not always the case that the materiality qualifier applies to all limbs of the test, and some documents will treat an entity as a Loan to Own/Distressed Investor where it conducts certain activities (even where such activity is not material when considered against the broader operations of that entity). As an example, some older documents treat an entity as a Loan to Own/Distressed Investor if one of its investment strategies includes a loan to own strategy—even if it is not a material part of its business. Many definitions go beyond the pursuit of simple loan to own/distressed strategies and include any entities which (without qualification) own shares (which will be essentially all entities—but especially institutions with private equity operations). Some credits expressly refer to “hedge funds” without further context, and some more aggressive documents create a subjective test—which captures any entity within the hedge fund or distressed investor test where any market participant would consider that entity to be operating in such a manner. It is common for the Loan to Own/Distressed Investor restrictions to take into consideration the activities of affiliates or related funds of the transferee (and not just the activities of the specific transferee itself) so as to capture the broader transferee institution rather than the particular transferee. Ascertaining the applicability of these provisions usually involves some form of “control” analysis to determine which entities fall within the affiliate or related fund concept. Where the concepts are broadly drafted, there may be a carve-out for bona fide debt funds which are independently managed so as to allow that independent debt fund to not be tainted by the activities of certain of its affiliates (and but for such carve-out, would itself fall within the definition of Loan to Own/Distressed Investor). The document should include a carve-out for Original Lenders (so that Original Lenders are not captured from the closing date), but most do not go further, meaning that affiliates and related funds of those Original Lenders may fall within the restriction—hampering internal transfers within institutions. It is common for these restrictions to lift on a “material” event of default (usually limited to non-payment or insolvency related events of default). The consequences of falling foul of these provisions can be severe. It can result in the transfer being (depending on the terms of the loan agreement): void ab initio, the commitments which are the subject of the purported transfer being void, voting disenfranchisement, yank the bank rights being activated and, in certain more aggressive credits importing technology from the US, an ability for the borrower to repurchase the relevant commitments at the lower of par and the price paid for them by the non-permitted lender.

Industry Competitor mechanics These are intended to restrict transfers to competitors of the borrower (or affiliates or related funds of a competitor). This can be an issue for credit investors where they have private equity arms that invest in similar businesses, although there are frequently independent debt fund carve-outs (similar to the Loan to Own/Distressed Investor restrictions carve-outs) which can assist investors. Unlike the Loan to Own/Distressed Investor restrictions, these tend to be evergreen and not to lift even on a material event of default. Breaches usually carry the same consequences as a breach of the Loan to Own/Distressed Investor restrictions.

Sub-participations These have assumed an increasingly prominent role as of late, as non-voting sub-participations were often subjected to different treatment and benefitted from looser controls in the documentation. Those arrangements did not need to be disclosed and were generally not treated in the same manner as transfers as long as no discretion as to voting rights was included in the transaction. Many loan documents now treat all sub-participations in the same way as transfers and assignments, and this would restrict sub-participations with Loan to Own/Distressed Investors or Industry Competitors. Notably, the concept of “sub-participation” has been expanded (usually within the interpretation clause) in many credits to include any economic transfer—including credit derivatives, total return swaps, and other similar instruments. Further, certain transactions contain wide “exposure transfer” clauses intended to regulate any exposure transfers—including insurance contracts and related subrogation rights (whether or not using credit default swaps). Disclosure requirements are also more onerous than traditionally was the case, with a requirement to notify of sub-participations (in the same way as a lender would need to notify of a transfer or assignment) and requirements to maintain registers. Breaches can carry the same consequences as a breach of the Loan to Own/Distressed Investor restrictions.

Net Short Lenders Increasingly, and as a natural consequence of the above regarding sub-participations, borrowers are seeking to restrict the ability for existing lenders to switch their long position into a short position through the use of total return swaps, credit derivatives or other such instruments. There are often unfavourable calculation provisions included to determine which entities count as a Net Short Lender (as opposed to a lender which is seeking to just hedge exposure) and wide disclosure requirements. If the concept is included, Net Short Lenders are treated much like Loan to Own/Distressed Investors and are disenfranchised for voting purposes (or deemed to vote a certain way) and may be subject to yank rights.

Approved Lender lists (“whitelists”) These are a common feature of European leveraged credits—and facilitate trading permissions through a pre-agreed list of acceptable institutions which do not require borrower consent. These will normally be overridden by the Loan to Own/Distressed Investor, Industry Competitor and other defaulting lender controls. These lists are subject to revision mechanics by borrowers (commonly allowing the removal of up to five names per year) and are often drafted to apply to a named institution and not always to its affiliates and related funds. In addition, the lists are becoming materially shorter as borrowers seek to control their lenders.

Disqualified Lender lists These are common in European credits with US Dollar tranches (and have been included in around 10% of new European deals). These Disqualified Lender lists operate to override any Approved Lender list—as well as create a specified list of unacceptable transferees (which usually expand to cover affiliates and related funds of the named entities). Breaches usually carry the same consequences as a breach of the Loan to Own/Distressed Investor restrictions. These are standard in US credits—which usually require borrower consent (not to be unreasonably withheld) to transfer to any entity other than an affiliate or related fund of an existing lender. The Disqualified Lender list informs whether or not that consent will be forthcoming. Further, the borrower can usually expand the Disqualified Lender list during the life of the credit to encompass new institutions.

Concentration limits Although not a standard feature, some loan documents contain concentration limit controls, preventing a single lender (when taken together with its affiliates and related funds) from holding more than a set percentage of commitments in a specific facility (or overall). These restrictions do not apply to original lenders and so are more of an issue for lenders trading into the credit. The consequences of exceeding the limits vary, but even if the trade is not rendered ineffective due to the breach, the affected commitments are likely to be disenfranchised from voting.



Given that there is no market standard approach within the concepts, and some sponsors (and their counsel) take more restrictive approaches than others, careful consideration should be given to the transfer provisions when dealing with term loans.

This diligence should be carried out when entering into the credit, and when considering trading into, or taking an economic exposure in, the borrower.

The consequences of falling foul of the restrictions have become more serious and vary from deal to deal (and depend on the restriction being breached). It is now common to require transferees (and even original lenders) to represent their status (i.e. not a Loan to Own/Distressed Investor, Industry Competitor or Net Short Lender) to the agent/borrower, creating additional risks around lender misrepresentation. The documentary creep into sub-participations has also heightened scrutiny around exposure transfers—which are becoming increasingly regulated and disclosable.