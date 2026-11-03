European Commission Adopts Its First Guidelines On Exclusionary Abuse Of Dominance: What Businesses Need To Know

B. Key Takeaways for Businesses

While the Guidelines largely build on existing EU case law and European Commission practice, they contain some particularly relevant points for businesses and their commercial practices. Specifically:



1. A three-step assessment: Evaluating a potential breach of Article 102 TFEU requires a three-stage analysis:

a. identify dominance: does the company hold a dominant position in the market?

b. detect distortion: does the conduct distort effective market competition?

c. check exceptions: can the company prove that the conduct was objectively justified?



2. Consumer welfare goes beyond price: The Guidelines make it clear that consumer welfare is not limited to price, but also includes factors such as choice, quality and innovation. They also clarify that Article 102 TFEU can apply where a practice may harm consumers (either directly or indirectly), without requiring proof of direct consumer harm.



3. The 40% benchmark: The Guidelines introduce a 40% market share benchmark below which dominance is generally unlikely (soft safe harbor threshold); a market share of 50% or more indicates dominance.



4. Modernization of the barriers to entry approach: Apart from market share, barriers to market entry or expansion are a key factor to determine dominance. Such barriers may stem from regulation or authorization requirements, IP rights or advantages such as established distribution or sales channels, vertical integration, access to critical raw materials, brand image, as well as talent recruitment and retention and capital strength and the ability to acquire competitors and innovators. The inclusion of talent recruitment as a market barrier indicator reflects current economic reality especially in the AI and high-tech sectors, where access to specialized human talent is essential to compete effectively on the market.



5. Higher risk for certain practices: For certain types of conduct, once specific factual elements are established, the European Commission may rely on presumptions rather than carry out a full effects analysis. This would include predatory pricing and margin squeeze (for margin squeeze, absent evidence to the contrary, it will be considered to distort competition). Businesses should therefore pay particular attention to these practices when assessing their commercial conduct.



6. The AEC test as an effects-based assessment mechanism: For pricing abuses (predatory pricing, margin squeeze and rebates that are not conditional on exclusivity), the as-efficient competitor (AEC) test is applied to assess the exclusionary effects of the conduct of the dominant firm, in which case it is not necessary to prove separately that the conduct departs from competition on the merits. For non-pricing conduct, the AEC test is not always relevant, and the exclusionary effects may also focus on non-price parameters, such as quality, innovation and choice. For digital markets and ecosystems, a forward-looking approach is appropriate, to take account of restrictions on rivals’ possibility to enjoy demand-related advantages, such as network and learning effects, and exert a stronger competitive constraint in the future.



7. Business justifications matter: The Guidelines provide more detailed guidance on objective justifications and efficiencies, specifically what evidence dominant firms can rely upon to show objective necessity and cost and quality efficiency of their conduct that benefits consumers. Businesses should therefore be prepared to support their commercial practices with clear and credible evidence where such justifications may be relevant.