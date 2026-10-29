Can Companies Recover Cartel Fines From Directors? – AG Szpunar's Opinion In Zapp

On 1 October 2026 AG Szpunar delivered an important opinion on whether a company can seek compensation from a member of its management body for the financial loss resulting from a fine imposed for a breach of Article 101 TFEU. The AG concludes that companies cannot shift the burden of a corporate fine onto the individuals who acted on their behalf.

The opinion examines the interface between public and private enforcement. Its significance extends beyond the practical implications, as it also offers a detailed discussion on the principles of the concept of an undertaking and the attribution of liability for infringements of Article 101 TFEU.

The facts of the case

Zapp Precision Metals GmbH (the operating company) and Zapp AG (the holding company) operate in the stainless steel industry. Mr. KU was a member of Zapp AG's management board between 1998 and 2015, and also acted as managing director of Zapp Precision Metals. His contracts with both companies were terminated in 2015.

Between 2002 and 2015, Mr. KU participated in a price-fixing cartel on behalf of Zapp Precision Metals. The cartel operated through an industry-wide standardised pricing system, comprising a base price plus agreed surcharges for purchased and processed steel products, designed to eliminate or significantly reduce price competition among the participating steel manufacturers (more details can be found in the Federal Cartel Office's (FCO) press release, here).

Following settlement proceedings, the FCO imposed a fine of € 4.1 million on Zapp Precision Metals in July 2018 and a separate fine of € 126,000 on Mr. KU personally, for intentional infringement of Article 101(1) TFEU.

Zapp Precision Metals brought a civil damages claim against Mr. KU seeking full reimbursement of the € 4.1 million fine it had paid, plus associated legal fees and expenses. Under German company law (Paragraph 43 GmbHG) managing directors are required to conduct the company’s affairs with the due care of a prudent businessman. If the managing director acts in breach of this duty, he is liable to the company for any damage suffered.

Zapp AG had also taken out directors' and officers' (D&O) liability insurance in Mr KU's favour, for a sum of € 25 million, although the policy excluded cover for intentional breaches of duty and for fines imposed personally on the insured. The lower German courts dismissed the claim and the Bundesgerichtshof (Federal Court of Justice) referred the matter to the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU), asking whether Article 101 TFEU precludes a national law provision under which a legal person, on which a national competition authority has imposed a fine for breach of Article 101 TFEU committed by its management body, may claim compensation from that management body for the resulting loss.

The Advocate General’s opinion

The AG’s starting point is that the question of who can rely on the right to seek compensation under Article 101 TFEU, and what type of loss can be recovered, is directly governed by EU law.

The AG approaches the issue in two stages. First, he considers whether Article 101 TFEU confers on an undertaking fined for an infringement of that provision a right to claim compensation for the financial loss resulting from the payment of the fine. Second, if no such right derives from EU law, he examines whether the availability of such a claim under German company law undermines the full effectiveness of Article 101 TFEU and therefore requires a restrictive interpretation of the relevant provisions of German law.

Does Article 101 TFEU give undertakings the right to seek compensation for a fine imposed on them?

In assessing whether an infringing undertaking can rely on Article 101 TFEU to seek such compensation, one of the AG’s central arguments is that the undertaking itself is the perpetrator of the infringement and therefore cannot simultaneously be regarded as the injured party.

Under Article 101 TFEU, it is the undertaking that is designated as the perpetrator of a competition infringement, and it is the undertaking on which fines are imposed under Regulation 1/2003. Any anticompetitive conduct by an employee or director is attributable to the undertaking to which that person belongs, and the undertaking is held liable for it as a matter of principle. By identifying the undertaking rather than the individual as the perpetrator, the EU legislature specifically intended to attribute responsibility to the undertaking and not to the natural persons who work for or represent it.

The AG recognises a specific feature of German law on administrative offences (which also applies to infringements of Article 101 TFEU), that the authority must first establish the liability of a natural person. If that natural person holds a prominent position within a legal person, the liability of the legal person may then be established. In essence, it is the liability of the natural person that triggers the liability of the legal person. In the AG’s view however, this does not affect the overriding principle that under Article 101 TFEU the undertaking itself is the perpetrator.

On this basis the AG concludes that the undertaking is both the perpetrator of the infringement and the entity responsible for compensating third parties for damages caused by the cartel. It cannot simultaneously be the tortfeasor and the injured party.

The AG further reinforces his reasoning by analysing the goal of Article 101 TFEU. The provision is designed to protect competition as such and the structure of the market, not the financial interests of the infringing undertaking. Accordingly, Article 101 TFEU does not seek to confer on an infringing undertaking the right to seek compensation from a member of its management body for the financial loss resulting from the fine.

Notably, the AG distinguishes this case from Courage and Crehan (here), where the CJEU held that a party to a restrictive agreement (between a brewery and a pub tenant) could sue the other party for damages: Unlike the claimant in Courage and Crehan, who was a victim of the anticompetitive arrangement, Zapp's unlawful conduct was established by the competition authority, which accordingly imposed a fine on it. Under the principle that a litigant should not profit from its own unlawful conduct, the infringing undertaking is not entitled to seek damages.

What does the full effectiveness of Article 101 TFEU require?

Having established that Article 101 TFEU does not grant undertakings a right to recover damages for a fine imposed on them, the AG then goes on to examine whether national law, that grants such a right to damages, impairs the full effectiveness of Article 101 TFEU.

The AG argues that granting an infringing undertaking the right to recover the full amount of its fine from its former director would frustrate the purposes of both public and private enforcement, producing the opposite effect of what private enforcement is designed to achieve. Instead of complementing public enforcement, it would impair the effectiveness of the fine imposed by the competition authority.

It is settled case law that fines for competition law infringements must be effective, proportionate and dissuasive, and the effectiveness of such penalties is a condition for the coherent application of Articles 101 and 102 TFEU.

The fine is calculated by reference to the specific circumstances of the undertaking, in particular, the value of sales to which the infringement relates, so that it reflects the undertaking's position in the relevant market and achieves punitive and deterrent purposes directed at the undertaking. The circumstances of a member of the management body on the other hand are not taken into account when setting the fine. Allowing a court to shift the burden of the fine from the undertaking to the director would therefore effectively change a regulatory penalty, running contrary to the effectiveness of the fine. In addition, such a shift would be in breach of Article 16(1) of Regulation 1/2003 under which national courts cannot contradict Commission decisions, which the national court would in effect do by changing the burden on the undertaking.

In this regard the AG draws further support from X BV (here), in which the Court held that allowing a company to deduct a competition fine from its taxable profits would impact the fine's effectiveness. In the AG’s view both cases are comparable: reducing the fine's burden on the undertaking compromises its effectiveness, regardless of who else ends up bearing that burden.

As a result, the AG's reasoning does not depend on whether a D&O insurance exists and whether or not it would cover intentional breaches of competition law. If anyone other than the undertaking ends up carrying the burden of the fine, the full effectiveness of Article 101 TFEU is equally compromised.

Comment

An AG Opinion is not binding on the CJEU and the Court's judgment will ultimately provide the definitive ruling on this issue. However, given the AG's clear and detailed reasoning, counsel should treat the prospect of internal recourse claims for competition fines as highly unlikely at best.

But while AG Szpunar’s reasoning is comprehensive and persuasive, several aspects remain open for debate, and it will be particularly interesting to see how the Court addresses these. Most notably, the Commission argued that permitting the partial recovery of a fine would neither materially diminish its effectiveness nor undermine its deterrent effect. According to the Commission, the extent to which recovery should be allowed could be determined by the national court on a case-by-case basis in the context of the damages action. It remains to be seen whether the Court will endorse the AG’s rejection of that argument or instead place greater weight on the assessment of the authority responsible for imposing and enforcing competition-law fines when evaluating their effectiveness and deterrent function.

Moreover, the AG makes it clear that, although the fine itself cannot be passed on to the managing director, any civil damages the undertaking is required to pay to injured third parties in private damages claims may, in principle, be the subject of an internal recourse claim against the individuals responsible. In other words, the managing director is not entirely off the hook. This distinction may also raise questions as to the overall coherence of the AG’s reasoning. After all, he emphasises that both public and private enforcement contribute to the effective application of Article 101 TFEU. Against that background, it is not clear why shifting the burden of a fine, even only in part, to the responsible managing director should be impermissible, whereas shifting the financial burden of private damages claims to that same individual should be acceptable.

A similar tension arises in light of the AG’s broader proposition that the undertaking cannot simultaneously be the tortfeasor and the injured party. That logic would appear to apply equally where the undertaking seeks recourse against a managing director for damages paid to third parties. In that scenario also the undertaking effectively seeks to recover losses resulting from its own infringement. The Court’s treatment of these aspects will therefore be of particular interest.