ARTICLE · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
OAPI And OEPM Support Equatorial Guinea’s IP Development
Adams & Adams
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The African Intellectual Property Organization and the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office have joined forces to help Equatorial Guinea develop a comprehensive national intellectual property strategy. Through training sessions, institutional meetings, and technical consultations in Malabo, experts are working with public administrators and research centers to formulate policy frameworks that will shape the country's IP landscape.
The African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) and the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office (OEPM) participated in a joint mission to support Equatorial Guinea in developing a strategic vision for intellectual property (IP).
Experts from the two offices conducted training sessions, institutional meetings and technical consultations with public administrators, institutions and research centres in Malabo, the country’s commercial hub, to assist with the formulation of a national IP policy.
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