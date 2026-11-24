Minister of Finance Decision No. 639 of 2026 provides important guidance on the VAT treatment of real estate leasing in Egypt. Issued on 5 November 2026, it amends the Executive Regulations of VAT Law No. 67 of 2016, following the changes introduced by Law No. 149 of 2026. Its principal relevance for landlords and business tenants lies in the interpretation of Item 28 of the VAT exemption list: the tax treatment turns on how the leased premises are used, not simply whether the lease describes them as “administrative” or “commercial”.

The Decision draws a particularly significant distinction between premises used as an independent location for managing an activity and premises in which management and the underlying activity are carried out together. It also explains when a taxable lease falls within the 10% schedule-tax category. These distinctions should guide contractual reviews, VAT classification and invoicing.

How Law No. 149 of 2026 Changed the Exemption

Previously, Item 28 broadly exempted the sale and leasing of vacant land, agricultural land, buildings and residential and non-residential units. Law No. 149 of 2026 retained the general property exemption but excluded leases of buildings or units taken as independent premises for managing an activity. It preserved special treatment for premises used to manage religious, charitable, social, educational and healthcare activities, alongside other activities designated under the statutory procedure.

Law No. 149 was published on 28 July 2026 and came into force on 29 July 2026. Ministerial Decision No. 639, by contrast, states that it takes effect on the day following its publication in the Egyptian Gazette. Its date of issue, 5 November 2026, should not be treated automatically as its commencement date without checking the relevant Gazette publication.

The Decisive Clarification under Decision No. 639

Article 1 of Decision No. 639 replaces the explanation of Item 28 in Article 78 (Secondly) of the Executive Regulations. The revised text identifies exempt categories, including leases of vacant and agricultural land, residential property leases and sales of non-residential buildings or units. More importantly, it expressly addresses two types of non-residential lease that may look similar in practice but have different consequences.

First, the exemption covers the leasing of non-residential buildings or units used for commercial, industrial, professional or other activities, provided they are not taken as an independent location for managing any activity. It also covers premises taken as a location for management and the activity together, whether or not they possess a commercial character and maintain customer relationships. Accordingly, a shop or operating site does not become taxable merely because administrative tasks are undertaken there.

Secondly, the Decision expressly denies the Item 28 exemption to non-residential buildings or units taken as an independent location for managing an activity, regardless of whether they have a commercial character or customer relationships. The central question is therefore whether the premises are genuinely a standalone management location, rather than the name given to them in the lease or their classification in a property register.

Which Premises are Affected in Practice?

A separately leased corporate headquarters or independent management office is the clearest example of a property requiring taxable-lease analysis. By contrast, a retail shop, workshop, showroom or professional practice used for the underlying activity, including its day-to-day management, may remain within the exemption. Residential leasing remains exempt. Premises used to manage the specifically protected religious, charitable, social, educational and healthcare activities also benefit from the relevant exemption.

Borderline cases remain fact-sensitive. An office attached to a warehouse, a dedicated management floor in a retail establishment or separately leased offices within an operating facility may require examination of physical separation, actual functions, lease terms and supporting records. The Decision does not set a numerical test or a universal rule for all mixed-use arrangements.

The 10% Schedule Tax

The final paragraph of the amended Item 28 explanation provides that taxable buildings and units having a commercial character and a connection with customers are subject to schedule tax under Item 15 of Part One of the schedule annexed to the VAT Law, at 10% of the rental value of the building or unit. This is a specific schedule-tax treatment, not a statement that every commercial lease attracts 10% VAT.

The text makes the commercial character and customer connection relevant to the schedule-tax classification; the loss of the leasing exemption, however, rests on use as an independent management location. Where a management-only location lacks the characteristics specified for the 10% category, the applicability of the general 14% VAT rate should be assessed against the Law and other relevant provisions rather than assumed from Decision No. 639 alone. The 10% schedule tax must not be conflated with ordinary output VAT.

Registration, Invoicing and Input-tax Treatment

A landlord whose rental activity falls outside the exemption should review whether registration is required, the correct tax category and the applicable invoice and return requirements. The general EGP 500,000 registration threshold under Article 16 should not simply be assumed to govern every schedule-tax supply; special registration provisions may be relevant. Landlords should retain the lease, evidence of the property’s actual use and documentation supporting the selected classification.

For corporate tenants, tax charged on a lease is not necessarily recoverable in the same way in every case. Ordinary VAT input-tax deduction is subject to the statutory conditions and restrictions, while schedule tax has a distinct legal treatment. A tenant should not presume that the 10% schedule tax may be deducted as ordinary input VAT. Proper invoices, payment evidence and records establishing the connection with taxable business activities remain essential.

Existing Leases and Contractual Allocation of Tax

Neither the legislative amendment nor Decision No. 639 states that every lease signed before the reform automatically becomes taxable. The correct approach is to classify the premises and assess supplies, rent instalments and any advance payments by reference to the operative dates and applicable VAT tax-point rules. Periods completed before the legislative change should not be treated as retrospectively taxable merely because an agreement continues afterwards.

Separately, statutory responsibility for accounting for tax should be distinguished from who ultimately bears its cost under the lease. Whether the landlord can add tax to an agreed rental amount depends on the contract’s tax, gross-up and inclusive-price clauses and the applicable law. Parties should review existing terms before issuing revised rental demands or accepting additional charges.

Conclusion

Decision No. 639 of 2026 makes the distinction between standalone management premises and premises used for management and business operations together central to Egypt’s VAT treatment of property leases. It also introduces an express regulatory explanation of the 10% schedule tax for qualifying taxable premises with a commercial character and customer relationships. Landlords and tenants should document the actual use of each property, revisit lease provisions and check registration, invoicing and input-tax positions. This targeted review is more defensible than treating all administrative or commercial rentals as subject to one uniform tax rule.