More Screening Cases – But No Danish Amendments On The Legislative Agenda

The number of investment screening cases is increasing, and the new EU requirements will apply as from 17 January 2028. However, the Danish Government’s legislative programme contains no proposal to amend the Danish rules, and the timeline remains unclear.

In this article we will examine the implications that the EU’s new requirements may have for Denmark’s investment screening rules – from the investments covered to procedures and enforcement – and what enterprises and investors should already be aware of.

More cases and new EU requirements – but when will the Danish rules be amended?

Investment screening is becoming increasingly important for investments in Denmark, the number of applications for prior authorisation having increased by approximately 41% over the past year. In our previous article, we described the agreement on, among other things, foreign investments in Greenland concluded by the United States and Denmark together with the Government of Greenland (Naalakkersuisut).

The Danish Government’s legislative programme for the 2026/27 parliamentary year announces a proposed parliamentary resolution seeking the Danish Parliament’s consent to the agreement. However, the legislative programme makes no mention of a proposal to amend the Danish Investment Screening Act. These are two separate tracks: The proposed resolution concerns the agreement on Greenland, whereas Denmark must ensure that its own screening mechanism complies with the requirements of the new EU Regulation on the screening of foreign investments, which was adopted on 17 June 2026. Nevertheless, the contrast is noteworthy.

With investment screening attracting attention in the context of Greenland and the number of Danish screening cases increasing, when may we expect the Danish Investment Screening Act to be amended?

The EU Regulation will apply as from 17 January 2028. Before then, Denmark must ensure that its national screening mechanism meets the requirements and notify the Commission of the measures adopted. The fact that a proposal is not mentioned in the legislative programme does not mean that it cannot be introduced at a later date. However, the uncertainty surrounding the timeline is important to consider for enterprises with a need to plan, finance and complete investments.

More sectors will be covered

In Denmark, prior authorisation is already required of investments in sectors including defence, critical technology and critical infrastructure. However, the EU Regulation defines its mandatory minimum scope differently. Denmark must therefore determine whether and when the national rules need to be expanded or clarified.

Strategic raw materials provide a clear example. The EU Regulation requires prior authorisation of covered investments in enterprises that, among other activities, explore, extract or process raw materials included on the relevant EU list. Strategic raw materials do not constitute a separate category among the particularly sensitive sectors under the Danish Investment Screening Act. Denmark must ensure that investments falling within the EU category are subject to prior authorisation. The agreement on Greenland also highlights the security significance of raw materials. However, this is a separate matter as the Danish Investment Screening Act does not apply to Greenland.

The scope of dual-use items, semiconductor technology, quantum technology and AI technology as well as critical infrastructure must also be clarified to ensure compliance with the EU requirements.