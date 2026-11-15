ARTICLE · 15 NOVEMBER 2026
More Screening Cases – But No Danish Amendments On The Legislative Agenda
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Denmark faces a critical juncture as EU regulations mandate sweeping changes to investment screening rules by January 2028, yet the government's legislative agenda remains silent on domestic amendments. With screening applications surging 41% and new requirements covering strategic raw materials, semiconductors, and AI technology, enterprises and investors must navigate an uncertain regulatory landscape where compliance timelines and expanded sector coverage remain undefined.
The number of investment screening cases is increasing, and the new EU requirements will apply as from 17 January 2028. However, the Danish Government’s legislative programme contains no proposal to amend the Danish rules, and the timeline remains unclear.
In this article we will examine the implications that the EU’s new requirements may have for Denmark’s investment screening rules – from the investments covered to procedures and enforcement – and what enterprises and investors should already be aware of.
More cases and new EU requirements – but when will the Danish rules be amended?
Investment screening is becoming increasingly important for investments in Denmark, the number of applications for prior authorisation having increased by approximately 41% over the past year. In our previous article, we described the agreement on, among other things, foreign investments in Greenland concluded by the United States and Denmark together with the Government of Greenland (Naalakkersuisut).
The Danish Government’s legislative programme for the 2026/27 parliamentary year announces a proposed parliamentary resolution seeking the Danish Parliament’s consent to the agreement. However, the legislative programme makes no mention of a proposal to amend the Danish Investment Screening Act. These are two separate tracks: The proposed resolution concerns the agreement on Greenland, whereas Denmark must ensure that its own screening mechanism complies with the requirements of the new EU Regulation on the screening of foreign investments, which was adopted on 17 June 2026. Nevertheless, the contrast is noteworthy.
With investment screening attracting attention in the context of Greenland and the number of Danish screening cases increasing, when may we expect the Danish Investment Screening Act to be amended?
The EU Regulation will apply as from 17 January 2028. Before then, Denmark must ensure that its national screening mechanism meets the requirements and notify the Commission of the measures adopted. The fact that a proposal is not mentioned in the legislative programme does not mean that it cannot be introduced at a later date. However, the uncertainty surrounding the timeline is important to consider for enterprises with a need to plan, finance and complete investments.
More sectors will be covered
In Denmark, prior authorisation is already required of investments in sectors including defence, critical technology and critical infrastructure. However, the EU Regulation defines its mandatory minimum scope differently. Denmark must therefore determine whether and when the national rules need to be expanded or clarified.
Strategic raw materials provide a clear example. The EU Regulation requires prior authorisation of covered investments in enterprises that, among other activities, explore, extract or process raw materials included on the relevant EU list. Strategic raw materials do not constitute a separate category among the particularly sensitive sectors under the Danish Investment Screening Act. Denmark must ensure that investments falling within the EU category are subject to prior authorisation. The agreement on Greenland also highlights the security significance of raw materials. However, this is a separate matter as the Danish Investment Screening Act does not apply to Greenland.
The scope of dual-use items, semiconductor technology, quantum technology and AI technology as well as critical infrastructure must also be clarified to ensure compliance with the EU requirements.
Intra-group restructurings
The new EU Regulation exempts intra-group restructuring in which case the beneficial ownership of the target company does not change. The exemption is subject to conditions, including the conditions that no new foreign investor enters the ownership structure and that existing foreign investors do not increase their ownership interests nor acquire additional control rights. However, the exemption does not apply where a newly established entity in a third country is inserted into the ownership chain, unless that entity was already part of the preceding ownership chain.
This differs from the current Danish rules, which do not provide for a general exemption of intra-group transfers of ownership interests. A restructuring may require prior authorisation if it results in a foreign entity acquiring direct or indirect ownership of at least 10% of a Danish enterprise operating in a particularly sensitive sector.
New requirements as to procedures and enforcement
Denmark must ensure that the initial review procedure is completed no later than 45 calendar days after a complete application filing and that the authorities may impose effective, proportionate and dissuasive penalties. The Danish rules already provide for a phased screening procedure and powers to exercise control and issue orders. However, it remains unclear whether they satisfy all the EU requirements.
What to do now?
Enterprises and investors should already now review the target company’s activities and ownership structure, and identify any applicable filing requirements in the jurisdictions in question. This is particularly important for investments involving strategic raw materials, sensitive technology and critical infrastructure as well as for intra-group restructurings. At an early stage, screening considerations should be incorporated into the transaction timetable and the conditions for completion.
As for transactions taking place in the period leading up to 17 January 2028, the transitional provisions should also be examined. As a general rule, the new EU Regulation does not apply to investments that are already undergoing screening or have been completed by that date.
The key issues are which Danish rules enterprises and investors will need to plan around, and when greater clarity will be available. We are monitoring developments closely and are advising on FDI screening in connection with Danish, Greenlandic and cross-border investments.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.