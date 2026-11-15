The UPC Leaves Pre-grant DNI Question Open – The Court Of Appeal In Omnia v Sidel

The Court of Appeal ("CoA") dismissed Sidel’s appeal in Omnia v Sidel (UPC-CoA-90/2026) and confirmed that a later-filed opt-out may be ineffective where a UPC action – such as a declaration of non-infringement ("DNI") – is pending. The CoA did not make a final decision as to whether a DNI action may be brought before patent grant.

Background

On 3 March 2026, Omnia et al. (the claimants) brought a DNI action against Sidel concerning EP 4 594 194 ("EP194") and EP 4 624 351 ("EP351"). Neither patent had been granted when the action was brought.

EP194 was granted on 22 April 2026 and EP351 on 20 May 2026. Sidel had filed opt-out applications for the two patents on 2 and 8 April 2026, respectively, and objected on 9 April 2026 to the UPC’s competence to hear the action.

Order by the UPC Paris Central Division

As reported in our previous newsletter regarding Omnia v Sidel, the Paris Central Division held, in relation to Sidel’s preliminary objection against the UPC’s competence, that a European patent application is not in itself a "patent" under the UPCA. Nevertheless, it found the UPC competent to hear the action due to the fact that both patents had been granted before the statement of defence was submitted. It also held that Sidel’s opt-outs were ineffective because they were filed after Omnia had brought the action.

On 8 June 2026, Sidel lodged an appeal against the order of the Paris Central Division.

Decision by the Court of Appeal

In its decision of 21 September 2026, the CoA examined Omnia’s statement of claim to determine the nature of the action.

Omnia sought a declaration stating that its labelling module did not infringe the "Patents", which the statement of claim defined as EP194 and EP351. The CoA understood the references to the patent applications as describing their status when the action was brought. In substance, it considered Omnia’s claim to concern the patents following grant.

The CoA therefore rejected Sidel’s argument that the UPC lacked competence to hear an action concerning patent applications. The CoA characterised the action as a DNI action concerning patents, a category within the UPC’s competence under Article 32(1)(b) UPCA.

Competence is distinct from admissibility

The CoA distinguished the UPC’s competence to hear this type of action from the issue of whether the action was admissible when commenced before grant. The latter, it held, is a question of admissibility, not competence.

Rule 19 of UPC RoP exhaustively lists the objections that may be raised by preliminary objection, and admissibility is not among them. The CoA therefore left for the further first-instance proceedings the question of whether Omnia’s action was inadmissible due to the fact that it had been brought too early, including whether Rules 61 and 63 of UPC RoP are subject to the condition that the patent has been granted.