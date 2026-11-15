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ARTICLE · 15 NOVEMBER 2026

The UPC Leaves Pre-grant DNI Question Open – The Court Of Appeal In Omnia v Sidel

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The Unified Patent Court's Court of Appeal has ruled on a critical procedural question: can a declaratory non-infringement action be brought before a European patent is granted? In Omnia v Sidel, the court examined whether the UPC has competence to hear such actions and distinguished between competence and admissibility in patent litigation.

DenmarkIntellectual Property
Jeppe Brinck-Jensen
Jeppe Brinck-Jensen
Signe Lundorf
Signe Lundorf
Oskar Viktor Moefelt Jespersen
Oskar Viktor Moefelt Jespersen

The Court of Appeal ("CoA") dismissed Sidel’s appeal in Omnia v Sidel (UPC-CoA-90/2026) and confirmed that a later-filed opt-out may be ineffective where a UPC action – such as a declaration of non-infringement ("DNI") – is pending. The CoA did not make a final decision as to whether a DNI action may be brought before patent grant.

Background

On 3 March 2026, Omnia et al. (the claimants) brought a DNI action against Sidel concerning EP 4 594 194 ("EP194") and EP 4 624 351 ("EP351"). Neither patent had been granted when the action was brought.

EP194 was granted on 22 April 2026 and EP351 on 20 May 2026. Sidel had filed opt-out applications for the two patents on 2 and 8 April 2026, respectively, and objected on 9 April 2026 to the UPC’s competence to hear the action.

Order by the UPC Paris Central Division

As reported in our previous newsletter regarding Omnia v Sidel, the Paris Central Division held, in relation to Sidel’s preliminary objection against the UPC’s competence, that a European patent application is not in itself a "patent" under the UPCA. Nevertheless, it found the UPC competent to hear the action due to the fact that both patents had been granted before the statement of defence was submitted. It also held that Sidel’s opt-outs were ineffective because they were filed after Omnia had brought the action.

On 8 June 2026, Sidel lodged an appeal against the order of the Paris Central Division.

Decision by the Court of Appeal

In its decision of 21 September 2026, the CoA examined Omnia’s statement of claim to determine the nature of the action.

Omnia sought a declaration stating that its labelling module did not infringe the "Patents", which the statement of claim defined as EP194 and EP351. The CoA understood the references to the patent applications as describing their status when the action was brought. In substance, it considered Omnia’s claim to concern the patents following grant.

The CoA therefore rejected Sidel’s argument that the UPC lacked competence to hear an action concerning patent applications. The CoA characterised the action as a DNI action concerning patents, a category within the UPC’s competence under Article 32(1)(b) UPCA.

Competence is distinct from admissibility

The CoA distinguished the UPC’s competence to hear this type of action from the issue of whether the action was admissible when commenced before grant. The latter, it held, is a question of admissibility, not competence.

Rule 19 of UPC RoP exhaustively lists the objections that may be raised by preliminary objection, and admissibility is not among them. The CoA therefore left for the further first-instance proceedings the question of whether Omnia’s action was inadmissible due to the fact that it had been brought too early, including whether Rules 61 and 63 of UPC RoP are subject to the condition that the patent has been granted.

The opt-outs were ineffective

The CoA rejected Sidel’s opt-out argument. It held that "action" laid down in Article 83 UPCA includes actions within the UPC’s jurisdiction under Article 32 and is not limited to infringement and revocation actions. The fact that Omnia had brought its action before Sidel filed the opt-outs caused the opt-outs to be ineffective.

Implications for opt-out and forum strategy

The decision made by the CoA confirms that bringing a UPC action under Article 32 before an opt-out is filed may render the later opt-out ineffective even where the action is a DNI action, and the patent has not yet been granted when proceedings commence. The reasoning of the CoA on this point, however, rests on its conclusion that Omnia’s action concerned the patents subsequently granted.

The CoA did not confirm the conclusion made by the Paris Central Division that grant before the statement of defence suffices. Nor did it decide whether a DNI action may be brought before grant. It only held that those questions could not be determined by way of Sidel’s preliminary objection for lack of competence under Rule 19 of UPC RoP.

For patentees seeking to preserve national-court jurisdiction, the decision underlines the importance of considering opt-out early.

For potential DNI claimants, the decision does not establish that a pre-grant action is admissible. Although the CoA confirmed UPC competence to hear the action, the separate question of admissibility before grant remains open for decision in the first-instance proceedings.

The issue therefore remains open and unresolved, and we will be monitoring closely how the issue will be resolved by the first-instance court.

To read the order, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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