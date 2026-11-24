Selecting the appropriate registry from the outset helps owners address the relevant legal, technical and operational requirements and avoid unnecessary delays.

Cyprus is an established maritime center, offering shipowners and yacht owners a recognized flag, efficient administrative services, a comprehensive legal framework and access to a wide range of shipping services.

The Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry maintains a competitive ship registry while promoting safe, responsible and sustainable shipping. Key advantages include Cyprus’s inclusion on the Paris and Tokyo MoU White Lists and a favorable tonnage tax system based on the vessel’s net tonnage rather than its profits.

The Cyprus flag offers provisional, permanent and bareboat charter registration for eligible vessels and yachts, subject to the applicable legal and policy requirements. Eligibility depends on several factors, including ownership structure, vessel type, age and intended operation.

Registration requirements, government policies and administrative practices may be amended or updated by the Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry from time to time. Registration remains subject to the applicable legislation, policies, technical requirements and the Ministry’s assessment of each application. Accordingly, requirements and eligibility should be confirmed with the relevant authorities before proceeding with a registration.

AGPLAW combines shipping law expertise with practical registration experience, guiding clients through the applicable requirements and helping identify the most suitable registration route.

Ownership Requirements

AGPLAW assists shipowners in assessing eligibility, structuring ownership arrangements and establishing the necessary corporate framework. Where required, the firm can also provide legal representation in Cyprus to support compliance with the applicable registration requirements.

A vessel may be registered in the Register of Cyprus Ships where more than 50% of its shares are owned by Cypriot citizens or citizens of other EU/EEA Member States, subject to the applicable residence and authorized representative requirements.

Alternatively, all of a vessel’s shares may be owned by one or more corporations, provided the relevant statutory conditions are satisfied. These depend on factors such as the place of incorporation, the location of the corporation’s registered office, central administration or principal place of business and, where applicable, whether it is controlled by Cypriot or other EU/EEA nationals. Depending on the ownership structure, the appointment of AGPLAW as an authorized representative in Cyprus or the engagement of a qualifying Cyprus-based ship management company may be required.

Vessel eligibility, Age Restrictions and Government Policies

Registration is subject to government policy and technical requirements intended to promote safe and efficient shipping. An initial eligibility assessment can help identify potential obstacles before an application is submitted.

This is particularly important for older cargo vessels. Under the Government Policy on the Registration of Vessels in the Cyprus Register of Ships (Circular No. 6/2022, dated 22 February 2022), cargo ships exceeding 20 years of age are generally not accepted. The vessel’s age is calculated by subtracting the year in which its keel was laid from the year of application.

An exception may apply to a vessel belonging to a fleet comprising at least five other cargo ships exceeding 500 GT that are already registered under the Cyprus flag and managed by the same company, provided that the fleet’s average age is below 17 years at the time of registration.

Applications may also be refused where a vessel is subject to a relevant port State control ban, has incurred three or more qualifying port State control detentions during the preceding two years, or falls within another excluded category under the applicable policy. Vessels must also satisfy the relevant entry inspection and technical requirements.

AGPLAW assists clients in assessing vessel eligibility at an early stage, identifying potential regulatory obstacles and determining an appropriate registration strategy.

Register of Cyprus Ships or Small Vessel’s Registry?

The appropriate registry depends on the vessel’s characteristics, intended use and area of navigation.

Under Section 6(2) of the Merchant Ships (Registration of Ships, Sales and Mortgages) Law 45/63, as amended, vessels measuring less than 13 meters in overall length and employed solely in navigation along the coast of Cyprus are not registered in the Register of Cyprus Ships.

The Small Vessels’ Registry may be suitable for eligible smaller boats and pleasure craft, whereas the Register of Cyprus Ships accommodates eligible merchant ships and other qualifying vessels, including yachts intended for international navigation.

Selecting the appropriate registry from the outset helps owners address the relevant legal, technical and operational requirements and avoid unnecessary delays.

Ship Mortgages and Vessel Financing

The Cyprus legal framework permits the registration of mortgages over vessels registered provisionally or permanently in the Register of Cyprus Ships. A registered mortgage provides security for a loan or other financial obligation, with its priority determined in accordance with the applicable law and registration requirements.

A mortgage must be deposited with the Registrar of Cyprus Ships and is recorded in the Register from the date and time of deposit and remains in force until formally discharged.

Where a vessel is owned by a Cyprus-incorporated company, the mortgage must also be registered with the Registrar of Companies within 42 days of its creation to protect the mortgagee’s security in the event of the company’s liquidation.

Mortgages may be transferred or transmitted by submitting the prescribed statutory documentation to the Registrar. Discharge requires a duly executed and attested memorandum of discharge from the mortgagee, submitted to the relevant authority.

AGPLAW assists shipowners, lenders and other stakeholders with the preparation, registration, transfer and discharge of ship mortgages, together with the related legal documentation, supporting vessel financing transactions under the Cyprus flag.

AGPLAW: Supporting Your Cyprus Ship and Yacht Flag Registration

With practical experience in Cyprus vessel registration, ownership structures and registry formalities, AGPLAW provides tailored legal guidance from the initial eligibility assessment through registration and subsequent registry transactions.

Register your Ship or Yacht in Cyprus →

Whether registering a commercial vessel or a yacht, the firm assists with provisional, permanent and bareboat charter registration, changes of ownership or name, amendments to vessel particulars, deletions, certificate renewals, ship mortgages and their discharge, as well as registration in the Cyprus Small Vessels’ Registry. =) AGPLAW Shipping

By combining shipping law expertise with a practical understanding of registration procedures, AGPLAW helps clients navigate the Cyprus maritime framework efficiently and identify solutions aligned with their vessels’ requirements and commercial objectives.

Originally published 29 October 2026.