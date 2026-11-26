Cyprus has started accepting applications for its new national electronic identification system (eID) from Monday, 27 January 2025.

eID is the unique, secure identity of every citizen in the online world. It allows identification in online services – starting with government information systems – while at the same time providing the possibility for its holder to sign electronic documents with absolute security, and with the same legal force as a handwritten signature.

The National electronic identity of the Republic of Cyprus has already been approved by the European Commission at the highest level of security (High Assurance), with the registered name: IDMe.cy, and can be recognised for cross-border electronic transactions within the European Union.

This is a particularly important tool, both for Cypriot citizens and for the economy, and falls within the framework of actions of the “Digital Citizen” umbrella project, through which the Government will provide citizens with useful digital tools and solutions that will facilitate their daily life, focusing on the tripartite speed–security–convenience.

What is an Electronic Identity or eID?

The Electronic Identity is an official tool of the Government for the identification of citizens’ details and the conduct of electronic transactions with security and legal validity.

The Electronic Identity has a duration of 3 years with the right to renew and is valid only for Cypriot citizens over 18 years of age. It consists of two certificates:

(a) The electronic identification certificate, which is used to access information systems with a high level of assurance, also recognised at the European level, for cross-border transactions.

(b) The certificate of authorised electronic signature, which is used to sign documents electronically. The approved electronic signature has the same legal force as a handwritten signature and can be used in all electronic transactions that currently require a handwritten signature for their processing.

How secure is the use of the electronic identity card?

When using Electronic Identity, you give your approval through a specific application installed on your mobile phone (requires a smart mobile device – smartphone that supports biometric authentication). Once the approval is given, the use of the Electronic Identity is authorised.

How secure is the creation of my electronic identity?

The electronic identity is the only secure identity of every citizen in the online world. The National electronic identity of the Republic of Cyprus has been approved by the European Commission at the highest level of security (High Assurance).

The creation of approved electronic identities follows security standards that are regulated by legislation, while the approved electronic identity service providers that issue them are obliged to comply with these standards, which have been set at European level. In addition, specialised audits are carried out to ensure that all required standards are met.

Is the electronic signature legally valid?

The approved electronic signature, according to the current legislation, has the same legal force as a handwritten signature.

Where can I use the eID?

Electronic Identity provides the possibility of secure identification in the online world, as well as the possibility of electronic signature of digital documents and applications with the same legal force as a handwritten signature.

A. Connection to Government Information Systems

You can log in to the Government systems using the electronic identity through CY Login as an alternative way of logging in.

Electronic Identity allows the secure identification of the user for the purposes of accessing Government systems, while it also allows the user to sign electronic documents and applications with the same legal force as a handwritten signature.

As far as government systems are concerned, the first system to which this feature has been implemented is the Ippodamos system. Applications for planning and building permits are now submitted and signed electronically by architects and engineers using the electronic identity, while public officials sign – also electronically – the relevant authorisation that leads to the issuance of the permit.

The electronic signature will gradually be integrated into other government systems, such as the Tax Department, the Road Transport Department and the Registrar of Companies.

Additionally, and in parallel with the digitisation of public services, it is possible for a series of services that are currently only offered in paper form, to be able to sign the relevant application electronically – through the portal of the electronic identity provider – and submit it electronically, via email, to the competent government agencies. Indicatively, such services are: Applications for Paternity Allowance and Parental Leave in Social Insurance. The possibility of submitting electronically signed applications will gradually be extended to other government services, such as the Social Welfare and Ministry of Health services.

B. Electronic Signature of documents

You can sign any document securely and easily through the Provider’s Signature Portal.

In addition, you can download several applications that are not digital services, complete and sign them electronically through the Provider’s Signature Portal and send them by electronic mail (email) to the relevant government agencies.

The Electronic Identity can be used to electronically sign a range of Government Agency applications, which are currently in paper form and require a handwritten signature to complete. Subsequently, the electronically signed applications, accompanied by any required supporting documents, will be able to be submitted via email to the respective services, eliminating the need for a physical presence.