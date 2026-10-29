Parental Care In Cyprus After Separation: Parental Rights, Responsibilities And Decision-Making

An agreement about where a child will live does not settle every question that follows a separation. One parent may want to change the child’s school. The other may disagree with proposed treatment or object to arrangements that affect their time with the child. These disputes concern the exercise of parental care, even where residence and contact have already been settled.

An existing court order may specify which decisions each parent can make. Where there is no order, the starting point is the Relations between Parents and Children Law of 1990, Law 216/1990, as amended.

Parental care and daily care

Parental care, also described as parental responsibility, is both a right and a duty under Cyprus law. It covers care of the child’s person, the administration of the child’s property and legal representation in matters affecting either. Naming the child also falls within its scope.

Care of the child’s person includes upbringing, supervision, education and determining where the child lives. A parent may therefore be responsible for the child’s daily care without having exclusive authority over every matter affecting the child.

An order stating that a child will reside with the mother does not, by that provision alone, give her sole authority over all parental decisions. The same applies where the child resides with the father. An order may, however, expressly assign particular responsibilities to one parent. The word “custody” alone does not explain the extent of the authority granted.

What changes after separation

The general rule is that parents exercise parental care jointly. The law provides for the Family Court to regulate its exercise following divorce or annulment, and applies those provisions when spouses separate. An application concerning the children can therefore be made before the divorce is completed.

The Court may entrust the exercise of parental care to one parent or allocate responsibilities between them. It may entrust it jointly to both where they agree and also specify the child’s place of residence. In deciding the arrangements, the Court considers the child’s interests, including the child’s ties with each parent and with siblings, as well as any relevant agreement between the parents.

Joint parental care does not necessarily mean that a child spends half the week in each household. Parents can share responsibility for decisions even where the child spends more time living with one of them.

For a child born to parents who have not married one another, section 16 contains a separate rule: parental care belongs to the mother, and the father also acquires it upon legal recognition of paternity. The father’s position cannot be established merely from the fact that the parents previously lived together.

Which decisions can a parent make alone

Section 8 allows either parent to act alone in ordinary matters concerning care of the child’s person or in matters of an urgent nature. A parent does not need to obtain fresh agreement over meals, homework or every other detail of the child’s day.

Taking a child to an established activity will generally be an ordinary matter of care. Arranging a new weekly commitment that interferes with the other parent’s court-ordered contact raises a separate issue and cannot be justified simply by describing it as routine. This provision does not authorise a parent to disregard restrictions in a court order.

A change of school

Where parents share responsibility for education, transferring a child to another school should not be treated as a routine decision for the parent with whom the child lives. The parents may reach agreement, or the issue may already be covered by an order assigning responsibility for education. Otherwise, either parent can ask the Court to decide if the child’s interests require a decision.

A parent seeking a change of school will need to explain how the move would benefit the child. A child may be struggling with the language of instruction, travelling an excessive distance or needing support unavailable at the current school. Information from the current and proposed schools can help the Court assess whether the transfer would meet the child’s needs.

School fees may also be disputed. Agreement to a particular school should not be assumed to settle how its fees will be paid. Equally, a dispute about payment does not by itself determine who has authority to decide where the child is educated.

Medical treatment

Consent to treatment involves the patients’ rights legislation as well as the rules on parental care. Where a minor lacks legal capacity to consent, authorisation must come from a parent or another person legally entitled to give it, subject to the statutory provisions for urgent care. The child’s opinion must be taken into account, with increasing weight according to age and maturity.

Whether one parent’s consent is sufficient depends on the proposed treatment and that parent’s legal authority. Attendance at the appointment does not itself confer authority to consent, and any disagreement between the parents must be addressed. A dispute over planned treatment may have to be resolved by the Court.

For psychological support, the consent requirements also need to be established before treatment begins, subject to any applicable emergency provisions. Who can give consent depends on the intervention and the authority held by each parent, including the terms of any relevant order.

In a medical emergency, treatment may be needed before parental consent can be obtained. The law permits urgent acts by a parent and contains specific provisions for healthcare when the appropriate consent cannot be obtained. The treating professionals must assess the emergency and apply the relevant consent rules in the child’s circumstances.

Asking the Court to resolve a disagreement

A parent may ask the Court to determine a particular dispute without seeking a change to the child’s residence. Under section 7, either parent may apply to the Family Court where they disagree in exercising parental care and the child’s interests require a decision.

The application should specify the decision sought and the reasons supporting it. Medical recommendations may explain the need for treatment and the consequences of delay. Correspondence from a school may establish when a place is available. The history of the parents’ relationship will not necessarily assist with either question, although conduct affecting the child’s welfare may be relevant.

Where a decision cannot await the final hearing, a parent may seek an interim order, subject to the applicable legal requirements. An approaching deadline does not guarantee that relief will be granted or permit a parent to act outside their authority.

The child’s views

The child’s interests govern decisions by parents and by the Court. The Court must also respect equality between the parents and cannot favour one because of sex, religion, nationality or financial standing. There is no automatic preference for the mother or father when the Court determines parental-care arrangements.

The law requires the child’s opinion to be sought and considered according to maturity and understanding where the decision affects the child’s interests. It does not prescribe an age at which the child acquires the final say. A child’s wish to remain at a particular school may carry considerable importance, but it must be assessed alongside the other circumstances affecting their welfare.

Recording an agreement

Some disputes arise because an agreement deals with residence and contact but says little about how parents will make decisions. It may help to record how school or medical information will be shared and how proposed changes will be raised. For example, a clinician’s recommendation can be shared before either parent is asked to agree to the proposed treatment.

A private agreement does not itself have the status of a court order. The Court takes relevant parental agreements into account, but remains concerned with the child’s interests. If an order is already in force, a later informal understanding does not formally amend it.

Arrangements may need revision as the child grows. Section 20 allows the Court to revoke or modify a parental-care decision where circumstances have changed. Until an order is varied, parents should not assume that it has ceased to apply merely because their circumstances are different.