Frequently Asked Questions About Inheritance Disputes In Cyprus

A disagreement over an inheritance may concern how the estate is being handled rather than the terms of the will. A beneficiary may be unable to obtain accounts, question a proposed property sale or discover that rent has not been paid into the estate.

This FAQ explains the rights of heirs and beneficiaries in disputes over the administration and distribution of estates in Cyprus.

1. Do I need the other beneficiaries’ agreement to instruct a lawyer?

You do not need the other beneficiaries’ consent to instruct a lawyer about your inheritance. The lawyer acting for the executor or administrator does not automatically act for you.

Several beneficiaries may instruct one lawyer if their interests are compatible. If you disagree over who should receive a property, however, you may need separate advice.

2. What if I believe assets are missing from the estate?

An old bank statement or a property registration number can help your lawyer trace an asset that appears to be missing. Ask the executor or administrator why the asset does not appear in the estate inventory or accounts.

The deceased may have sold it or given it away during their lifetime. If so, its absence from the estate is not itself evidence of wrongdoing. Where there are grounds to challenge a transfer, or recover an asset belonging to the estate, your lawyer will need to establish who can bring the claim. Being a beneficiary does not entitle you to bring every claim that belongs to the estate.

3. Can I inspect the estate accounts and question payments?

Under section 45 of the Administration of Estates Law, Cap. 189, a person who satisfies the probate registrar that they have an interest in the administration may inspect the filed accounts without charge.

Accounts must ordinarily be filed within two years of the grant or appointment. If administration remains unfinished, six-monthly accounts and an explanation for the delay are required. The court can shorten or extend the filing period for good reason.

An entry described simply as “expenses” may need an explanation. Ask who was paid and what the payment covered. Section 53 allows the court to order particular accounts and, where necessary, supporting vouchers. These rights do not give a beneficiary unrestricted access to the estate lawyer’s file.

4. My sibling says the deceased owed them money. Must the estate pay?

The claim needs to be supported, just as a claim by any other creditor would be. Ask for the loan agreement, correspondence or other evidence of an obligation to repay. A bank transfer may show that money changed hands without proving that it was a loan. The executor or administrator must assess the claim before paying it from the estate; a disputed debt may have to be decided by the court.

5. Can an administrator sell estate property without my consent?

An administrator may have authority to sell estate property without obtaining every beneficiary’s consent. The executor or administrator’s powers depend on the law, the will where applicable, the grant and any court order.

Section 32 of Cap. 189 permits the sale of as much of the deceased’s immovable property as is necessary to meet the expenses and lawful debts specified there. A will may give an executor wider powers. Where the personal representative lacks the necessary power, section 33 allows the court to authorise a disposal to facilitate distribution.

An objection should explain the concern, such as a lack of authority to sell or proposed terms that would harm the estate.

6. What if the proposed sale price is too low?

An independent valuation can help you challenge the price. Ask how the property was marketed and whether there were other offers. Repairs, title problems or an unsuccessful period on the market may explain why an offer falls below the asking price.

A proposed sale to the administrator’s relative needs close examination, including whether the connection was disclosed. Raise your concerns before a binding transaction is completed. Neither an objection nor a lawyer’s letter stops a sale by itself; an urgent court application may be needed.

7. What happens if we inherit a property but cannot agree whether to sell?

The available options depend on whether the property is still under administration or has been registered in the beneficiaries’ names.

Registered co-owners can agree that one buys out the others. They might instead sell together or keep the property and agree how it will be used and maintained. If agreement proves impossible, partition may be available.

An indivisible property may qualify for compulsory sale through the Department of Lands and Surveys. This involves a prescribed procedure, including a certificate of indivisibility and notice. One co-owner cannot simply sign a private contract selling everyone else’s shares.

8. One beneficiary collects the rent. Can they keep it?

A beneficiary has no automatic right to retain rent collected from estate property. Rent belonging to the estate must be accounted for, although the will or another valid arrangement may give someone a particular entitlement. Ask for the tenancy agreement and a record of rent received and expenses paid. If ownership has already passed to the beneficiaries, the issue concerns their rights as co-owners. Any calculation of money owed must allow for legitimate expenditure.

9. Should I sign a distribution agreement or approval of accounts?

You should sign only after you understand the document’s effect and are satisfied that the information it contains is correct. Check whether you are confirming receipt of money, approving expenses you have questioned or giving up claims against the executor or administrator.

If the figures are incomplete, ask for the missing information before signing. Agreeing to someone’s appointment as administrator is not the same as approving their accounts or accepting a final settlement.

10. Can I have an executor or administrator removed?

Section 52 of Cap. 189 allows the court to remove an executor or administrator for wilful neglect or misconduct connected with the administration. You need evidence to support the application. An administrator is not disqualified simply because they are also a beneficiary.

Removal may not be the most useful remedy. If the problem is withheld accounts, an order requiring their production may resolve it. Where replacement is necessary, the court will also need to consider who should complete the administration.

11. Can estate assets be protected while the dispute is investigated?

The court may grant protective relief where the legal requirements for the particular order are met. Evidence of an imminent improper transfer or funds being dissipated may justify an urgent application. Suspicion alone is insufficient. Tell your lawyer immediately if a transaction is about to complete, and provide the documents and dates you have. Waiting for a reply to ordinary correspondence could leave too little time to act.

12. What if the deceased lived abroad or made a foreign will?

Owning property in Cyprus does not necessarily mean that Cyprus law determines who inherits it. For deaths on or after 17 August 2015, Regulation (EU) 650/2012 generally looks to the deceased’s habitual residence at death, subject to exceptions and a valid choice of the law of a country whose nationality the deceased held.

Where the estate has connections with more than one country, the applicable succession law and the court with jurisdiction must be established. Your lawyer must also check what authority is required to deal with the Cyprus assets before advising on your share.

13. Is there a deadline for bringing an inheritance claim?

Section 9 of Law 66(I)/2012 provides an eight-year period from death for actions by heirs or legatees concerning the estate, a share or a legacy, and for actions concerning the validity of a will.

That period should not be applied to every estate dispute without examining the claim. Transitional rules and any grounds for suspension, postponement or extension also need checking. For claimants who were abroad, section 9(3) provides that the period does not expire until one year has passed after they knew, or with reasonable diligence could have known, of the death, or returned to Cyprus. Its application requires care in the circumstances of each case. Living abroad does not automatically stop time running.

Procedural deadlines may arise much sooner. Do not assume that negotiations preserve your claim.

14. Can the dispute be settled, and who pays the legal costs?

The parties may agree a buyout or repayment of disputed money without a trial. The agreement should be clear about payment dates and which claims are being settled. Any necessary court approval must be obtained, and the rights of creditors, minors and other protected persons must be respected.

Your separate legal fees are not automatically payable by the estate. Section 55 of Cap. 189 allows the court to order that all or part of the costs of estate proceedings be paid from it. The outcome depends on the circumstances and any agreement or court order; you may also face an order to pay another party’s costs. Discuss the likely expense and what you could realistically achieve before starting proceedings.