Introduction

On 12 November 2025, the District Court of Pafos issued an interesting interim judgment in D.Theofilou Ltd v. M&L Perfumes Ltd, Civil Action No. 281/2026. The dispute is between the exclusive distributor in Cyprus of perfumes from some of the world’s best-known cosmetics brands and an unauthorised distributor. The latter has engaged in questionable practices, including promoting, marketing and selling, through an online platform based in Cyprus, allegedly genuine products in decants rather than in their original manufacturer packaging. In its defence, the unauthorised distributor claimed that the products sold in decants were genuine products of the well-known brands and had been lawfully imported from resellers within the European Union (parallel imports).

The Applicant sought to stop the alleged unlawful conduct by applying for injunctive relief to prohibit the advertising, marketing, distribution and sale of the specific products in Cyprus. It also sought disclosure orders to establish the source of the products and determine whether they were genuine or counterfeit.

Against this background, particular attention is given to the legal principles governing the recognition and protection, where appropriate, of a distributor’s separate and independent goodwill, distinct from that of the manufacturer, against unlawful practices.

The facts of the case in brief

The Applicant is a Cyprus-based company that has operated in the distribution business in Cyprus for more than 20 years. It has invested considerable time, effort and money in promoting and establishing the products (perfumes) of the relevant brands in the Cypriot market. Under various distributorship agreements, it serves as the exclusive distributor in Cyprus for several internationally renowned brands. The Applicant claimed that its promotional and distribution activities over the years had generated separate and independent goodwill in the Cypriot market in relation to the products, to the extent that consumers had come to associate them inextricably with the Applicant. The Applicant argued that it was entitled to protect that goodwill against the Respondent’s unlawful conduct. It further argued that repackaging and selling perfumes in decants—without verifying their authenticity or providing proper labelling and consumer information—not only damaged its goodwill but also breached various provisions of EU Regulations (Regulation (EC) No 1223/2009 and Regulation (EU) 2023/988 and raised serious public health and safety concerns.

The Respondents, on the other hand, a company incorporated in 2024, argued that they were merely engaged in parallel imports of genuine products purchased from resellers within the European Union and that their conduct was entirely lawful. The Respondent also argued that the Applicant lacked the necessary locus standi to bring an action on the matter, alleging that the appropriate plaintiff would only be the manufacturers whose products they have been promoting and selling via their online platform.

Legal Analysis

Distributor’s goodwill and locus standi

The Court, having regard to established principles of case law, citing Demades Overseas Ltd v. Studio Ma.St Ltd (1996) 1 C.L.R. 799 as well as Star Industrial Company Ltd v. Yap Kwee Kor [1979] F.S.R. 256, held that an exclusive distributor may, subject to certain conditions and depending on the specific facts of the case, have its own independent goodwill separate from that of the manufacturer:

“Where a business is carried on in different countries, separate goodwill attaches to the business in each country. Whether such goodwill exists is a question of fact, depending on the circumstances of each case.”

The same approach was taken by the House of Lords in Scandesor Development AB v Sandecor Marketing AB [2001] UKHL 21 as well as in Mulsanne Insurance Co Ltd v MarshMallow Financial Services Ltd 2022 EWHC 276 (Ch).

Accordingly, the Court held that the Plaintiff had sufficiently demonstrated its locus standi and a prima facie case to commence proceedings for the protection of its own separate goodwill.

Free movement of goods

In considering the Defendants’ arguments concerning the free movement of goods within the EU, the Court held that this principle did not apply to the present case. It further emphasised that the Defendants had failed to provide evidence to support their claim that the products had been sourced from legitimate suppliers within the EU. On the contrary, the Judge noted that the Respondent had attempted to mislead the Court by producing misleading and/or irrelevant invoices that made no reference to any of the brands in question.

Freezing and disclosure orders

The Court, having considered all the evidence adduced by both parties to the extent permitted by case law, made the injunction prohibiting the Respondent from any further distribution, marketing or sale of the specific products permanent

In reaching its decision, the Court shared the Applicant’s concerns regarding the authenticity of the products and the Respondents’ practice of repackaging the allegedly genuine perfumes into decants without the labelling required by European legislation. This raised concerns about consumer health and safety. Although the Court noted that assessing the products’ health and safety fell outside the scope of the interim proceedings, it acknowledged that this factor could not be disregarded when considering the Applicant’s argument that the Respondents’ conduct was damaging the reputation and goodwill it had established in relation to the specific products, which consumers had come to associate inextricably with the Applicant.

The Court then considered whether the disclosure order sought was justified. It addressed the Respondents’ argument that disclosure of the supply chain could, in practice, lead to the identification and exclusion of legitimate parallel trade sources. The Court held that the Defendants’ unsubstantiated claims about the products’ legitimate sources of supply did not outweigh the need for disclosure, given the wider interests of justice and the public interest. It also recognised that disclosure was necessary to assess the damage to the Plaintiff’s goodwill and reputation and to enable it to take steps to prevent further harm.

Factors influencing the Court’s decision

In reaching its judgment, the Court took into account, among other matters, the Respondents’ conduct and their failure to comply fully with the injunction between the ex parte and inter partes hearings. Furthermore, the Court concluded that the Respondents had sought to mislead it by producing questionable evidence concerning the products they claimed to have sourced from third-party commercial suppliers operating within the EU and imported into Cyprus.

As regards the balance of justice and the need to preserve the status quo, the Court again found in favour of the Applicant, which had been distributing and selling the products in question in the Cypriot market for a considerable period, unlike the Respondent, a company incorporated only in 2024. (CTO Public Company Limited et al. v. BAT (Cyprus) Limited et al. (2012) 1A CLR 178.)

In light of the above, the Court concluded that the balance of justice was clearly in favor of maintaining the injunction and granting the disclosure orders.

Conclusion

Taking into account all the facts and circumstances of the case, the decision recognises that, in appropriate circumstances, an exclusive distributor may protect its own goodwill, which may be distinct from that of the product manufacturer. It further highlights that the principle of the free movement of goods cannot be relied upon as a blanket defence or as justification for conduct that may otherwise be unlawful or in breach of EU legislation.