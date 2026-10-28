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ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

CMF Launches ATENA Technology Sandbox To Advance Implementation Of The Open Finance System

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Chile's Financial Market Commission has launched the ATENA Technology Sandbox, a secure testing infrastructure enabling financial institutions to prepare for participation in the country's Open Finance System. The sandbox allows institutions to test technical developments, verify compliance with OFS standards, and conduct interoperability testing ahead of the system's scheduled July 2027 operational launch.

ChileFinance and Banking
Fernando Noriega
Fernando Noriega
Javiera Leal
Javiera Leal
Ignacia Mayne-Nicholls
Ignacia Mayne-Nicholls

The Financial Market Commission (“CMF”), with the support of the Inter-American Development Bank, launched the ATENA Technology Sandbox (Ambiente Tecnológico de Experimentación y Nuevas Aplicaciones), an infrastructure that will allow institutions to test their developments and integrations in a secure and controlled environment as part of their preparations to participate in the Open Finance System (“OFS”).

The launch marks a new milestone in the implementation of the OFS established by Law No. 21,521, or the Fintech Law, and regulated by General Rule No. 514, as amended. ATENA will allow institutions to move from regulatory and technological readiness to interoperability testing ahead of the OFS becoming operational, which is scheduled for July 2027.

Key aspects:

  • Technical and integration testing: Institutions will be able to test their developments in advance and verify compliance with the technical standards established for the OFS.
  • Interoperability: ATENA will enable interoperability testing among the different components and participants of the OFS before operating in a production environment.
  • Participant Directory: Institutions will be able to test participant identification processes, digital credentials and the interactions required to establish trusted relationships within the OFS.
  • Preparation for go-live: The Sandbox will allow institutions to identify potential technical issues at an early stage and make progress toward meeting the requirements necessary to participate in the OFS.

The CMF invited institutions across the financial ecosystem to use ATENA to test their components and integrations, familiarize themselves with the operation of the Participant Directory and advance their preparations for the OFS becoming operational.

 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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