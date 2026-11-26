The Director General of the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI), Denis Loukou Bohoussou, recently presented an OAPI registration certificate for the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) of ‘DIHE’ or Spirulina of Chad at a ceremony in N’Djamena.

DIHE, a natural spirulina, is produced in the oases bordering Lake Chad and the Kanem region. With this registration, which is the first PGI registered by OAPI for a product of Chad, DIHE is now officially recognised and protected throughout the territory of the OAPI member states.

Chad now joins the countries of the OAPI region that are already committed to the promotion of their local products through PGIs, including Benin, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo.