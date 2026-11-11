An Essential Reminder: The Role Of Professional Trustees In Cayman Islands Trust Structures

The Cayman Islands is a premier jurisdiction for the establishment and administration of private wealth and commercial trusts. While the jurisdiction offers a modern statutory regime in the Cayman Islands Trusts Act (2021 Revision)1 (the “Act”) and a sophisticated Financial Services pision of the Grand Court, the long-term success of any Cayman trust ultimately depends on the quality and capability of the trustee.

The appointment of a suitably qualified professional trustee, whether through a licensed trust company or an appropriately structured and professionally administered private trust company, is central to the effective governance and long-term integrity of Cayman Islands trust structures. Drawing on the Act and leading Cayman case law, this article examines the fiduciary, administrative and risk-management considerations that distinguish professional trusteeship from lay trusteeship. We conclude with a practical example drawn from the types of instructions Appleby is currently seeing.

Duties and Proper Administration

Cayman Islands trustees must administer the trust in accordance with the terms of the trust deed, the Act, and established statutory and equitable principles.

While fundamental fiduciary duties apply equally to professional and lay trustees, the practical ability to discharge those duties effectively is not necessarily equal. Proper trust administration requires more than an understanding of the trust deed, it demands consistent record keeping, documented decision making, appropriate consideration of beneficiary interests, management of conflicts and compliance with any applicable consent and governance requirements.

Lay trustees, particularly those appointed from within the family, may underestimate the extent of these obligations, resulting in informal distributions, undocumented decisions and failures to observe the procedures prescribed by the trust instrument.

Decision Making, Documentation, and the Risk of Litigation – The Hastings-Bass Doctrine (Cayman Application)

The Cayman Islands has applied a refined version of the Hastings-Bass2 principle, allowing the Grand Court to set aside trustee decisions made in breach of fiduciary duty under S.64A of the Act in instances where reliance on inadequate advice may render a decision voidable.

The Hastings-Bass jurisdiction illustrates the potentially significant consequences of trustees failing to obtain or properly consider relevant professional advice before exercising their powers. This was demonstrated in the case of In the Matter of Settlements made by Declaration of Trust dated 9 May 2013, Maples Trustee Services (Cayman) Ltd. v AB and other3, in which the original lay trustees acted without professional tax advice as to the consequences of transferring substantial shareholdings in a Cayman company into three trusts which triggered unintended tax liabilities, including potential penalties.

In contrast, professional trustees are better positioned to identify issues when specialist tax, legal, accounting or investment advice is required, to assess that advice critically and to ensure that the reasoning underpinning a decision is properly documented. The distinction is not that professional trustees are immune from error, however that they are more likely to have the institutional expertise and processes necessary to identify and manage risks before they become substantial liabilities.

Complex Assets, Momentous Decisions and Court Oversight

Where a trust holds complex, multi-jurisdictional or commercially active assets, trusteeship requires more than routine administration. Trustees must be capable of understanding the underlying assets, assessing the commercial and legal implications of proposed decisions and exercising their fiduciary discretion on an informed and independent basis.

Circumstances may arise where the trustee needs to make an application to the Grand Court in order to bless a momentous decision that could potentially have wide and lasting effects. When a trustee is preparing for such an application, the expectations of the Grand Court require the trustee to demonstrate professionalism and skillful knowledge over their fiduciary duties to the beneficiaries of the trust.

In the case of AA v BB & Colin Shaw4, several important lessons for trustees in Cayman were outlined as part of the ‘category 2 Public Trustee v Cooper’5 type application. The decision illustrates the importance of a trustee demonstrating that it has the requisite power, has genuinely and independently formed its view that the proposed course of action is in the interests of the trust and its beneficiaries, and has reached a decision that a reasonable trustee could properly make. Any conflicts of interest must also be identified and appropriately addressed.

The questions that should be considered are:

Does the trustee have the power to enter into the proposed momentous decision? Is the court satisfied that the trustee has genuinely formed the view that the proposed momentous decision is in the interests of the trust and its beneficiaries? Is the court satisfied that this is a view a reasonable trustee could properly have arrived at? Does the trustee have any conflict of interest, and, if so, does the conflict prevent the court from approving the trustee’s decision?

In considering a momentous decision, the Court will expect the trustee to demonstrate that it has undertaken appropriate enquiries, obtained and considered relevant information and properly understood the nature and consequences of the proposed decision.

Professional trustees are generally better placed to coordinate the specialist legal, tax, accounting and commercial advice required in these circumstances, while ensuring that the ultimate decision remains of their own fiduciary discretion. The ability to demonstrate a properly considered and documented decision-making process is particularly important where the trustee may subsequently be required to justify its actions before the Court.

Appleby Commentary

Appleby is increasingly experiencing the consequences of high net worth families relying on family members as lay trustees to administer complex and substantial trust structures.

In one particularly instructive situation, adult beneficiaries are now in dispute over the alleged mismanagement of a substantial family trust that has been administered for years by “family member trustees”, who are themselves also beneficiaries. The trust’s difficulties are systemic: little to no meaningful governance, inadequate oversight, actual or perceived conflicts of interest, and lay trustees who do not fully understand the trust structure, the extent of their fiduciary obligations or the responsibilities that they have assumed years prior. These shortcomings are especially serious where the trust holds substantial revenue-generating businesses and significant real estate assets, requiring sophisticated commercial judgment, active asset management and informed oversight. The complexity is further heightened by the existence of internal trust committees and other governance mechanisms, the respective roles and responsibilities of which have not been adequately understood or properly managed by the previous lay trustees.

The consequences are that valuable and often generational assets have been exposed to years of inadequate administration, with the potential for serious financial, operational and legal repercussions. What makes these circumstances particularly striking is that the original decision not to appoint professional trustees was often driven by a desire to save costs. That short-term saving has now become a far more expensive problem, requiring specialist professional intervention to investigate historic administration, address governance failures, resolve disputes, regularise the trust’s affairs and protect the underlying assets.

The lesson is clear: professional trusteeship is not an unnecessary overhead or a luxury reserved for institutional structures. For trusts holding substantial, complex or income-producing assets, it is a fundamental component of responsible wealth preservation. The cost of professional trustees must be measured against the potentially far greater cost of years of mismanagement, family litigation and the eventual exercise of repairing a structure that has been allowed to operate without the expertise, independence and accountability it requires.

Conclusion

Cayman trust law imposes high fiduciary and administrative standards on trustees. The combined framework of the Act and a well developed body of Cayman case law underscores that trustees must operate with diligence, neutrality, documentation, and prudence.

Professional trustees are supported by robust legal teams, compliance frameworks, and institutional governance as well as regulatory oversight that lend themselves to be equipped to satisfy these expectations.

Lay trustees, even when well-intentioned, may be unable to meet the statutory and judicial standards required in a modern Cayman trust, exposing themselves and the trust to potential problematic and expensive issues.

For settlors, beneficiaries, and advisers, appointing a professional trustee is strongly advisable to ensure that the trust functions as intended within Cayman’s robust fiduciary and regulatory environment. Fortunately, a hallmark of Cayman Islands’ financial services is a deep bench of leading professional trust corporations very well placed to provide first class professional trust services.

Footnotes

1. Cayman Islands Trusts Act (2021 Revision)

2. Re Hastings-Bass [1975] CH 25

3. In the Matter of Settlements made by Declaration of Trust dated 9 May 2013, Maples Trustee Services (Cayman) Ltd. v AB and other, FSD Cause No. 228 of 2023 (IKJ)

4. FSD Cause No. 137 of 2019 (ASCJ). The Proceedings were subject to a ‘confidentiality order’ made by the Grand Court on 7 August 2019.