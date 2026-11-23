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Episode Description

Why Financial Services Aren't Integrated — And Why That Hurts Investors

In this episode of the Financial Prosperity Podcast , Ellen Bessner and Bryan Borzykowski* examine a growing gap in financial planning for entrepreneurs and professionals: the lack of integration across mortgages, taxes, business income, investments, and personal spending. Without coordinated financial services, investors face confusion, missed obligations, and unnecessary stress — especially small business owners and sole earners.

They discuss why traditional advisory models fall short, how financial literacy gaps compound the problem, and what investors should look for when seeking a financial advisor who can help consolidate and manage their full financial picture.

Key topics:

Why financial services fragmentation hurts long-term planning

How entrepreneurs and professionals can improve money management

What to ask a financial advisor about integrated planning

How consolidation improves financial confidence and sleep

Why coordination leads to better financial outcomes and prosperity

Bryan Borzykowski is Founder, CEO at ALLCAPS Content; a Toronto-based business writer and editor focusing on investing, personal finance and small business. He writes investing features for CNBC and contributes to the New York Times, CNNMoney, BBC, Canadian Business magazine and the Globe and Mail. Bryan has also authored three personal finance books.