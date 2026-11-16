The Advisor Value Proposition - Part 2

Published by Investment Executive

The public increasingly relies on low-cost online accounts, free AI and finfluencers. Consumers will pay for value, but only if they can see it and value it. Part one covered the importance of understanding and articulating your value. But that’s only half the exercise.

To be recognized as the ideal solution for your target market, you must also honestly assess how you are perceived, next to online accounts and finfluencers. The customer may not always be right, but it’s a mistake not to understand their perspective. Four examples:

The online do-it-yourself (DIY) experience has merit . These accounts come with lower fees, or no fees at all. Finfluencers attract investors who feel they can do it themselves instead of working with an advisor. When the stock market does well, investors do not think they need advisors. Many DIY investors do not understand the risks they are taking until the market turns.

. These accounts come with lower fees, or no fees at all. Finfluencers attract investors who feel they can do it themselves instead of working with an advisor. When the stock market does well, investors do not think they need advisors. Many DIY investors do not understand the risks they are taking until the market turns. Some investors feel judged by advisors, particularly if they have not saved or have not developed a roadmap for the future.

particularly if they have not saved or have not developed a roadmap for the future. Many Canadians prefer anonymity . Privacy may be in short supply, but some investors do like not having to share their names online.

. Privacy may be in short supply, but some investors do like not having to share their names online. Finfluencers win trust: Investors may come to view finfluencers as friends or as trustworthy sources. Finfluencers aren’t regulated or restricted in the way advisors are, which is a risk few investors understand.

Given all this, it’s up to you to educate clients and prospects about the value you bring as an advisor, and the limitations of relying too heavily on the alternatives.

Eight ideas you can begin implementing today:

Help low-net-worth prospects develop a plan to save enough money that working with an advisor becomes viable and necessary. Keep in touch with upwardly mobile prospective clients so that, once they have saved enough to work with an advisor, you are top of mind. They will also refer others to you. For prospects busy working and raising a family, save them time by focusing on important decisions like whether to pay down their mortgage or contribute to an RRSP, RESP or TFSA. Learn about younger generations and sensitize yourself to their needs. Don’t try to change them. Align yourself with what they value and how they communicate. Don’t judge young people who haven’t saved or developed a roadmap for the future. Help them get there. Help people — no matter their age — plan for a tax-efficient wealth transfer. They may not even know what questions to ask. Help investors understand the value of advice and the value of a plan. Some finfluencers can add value. Recommend those who are helpful, whose values align with yours and who help educate your clients. Examples include Morgan Housel, who wrote The Psychology of Money. You might also recommend my Financial Prosperity Podcast.

Ask yourself the tough questions.

How relevant and important are the services and products you offer clients? Are they valued?

If young prospects are in your target market, how are you coming across to them? Are you even on their radar?

How are you adapting to AI? Can it replace you, or are you using it as a tool to deepen your relationship with clients?

When you meet a prospect, how do you identify their unique pain points and offer solutions?

When you meet someone who doesn’t value professional financial advice, how do you react? Do you have an elevator pitch?

For a value proposition to be effective, it must resonate clearly.

Online providers and finfluencers cannot engage in two-way conversations. Listening, digging and understanding — that’s your secret sauce.