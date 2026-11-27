Deepfake evidence is a growing concern for courts, and for good reason. With the rise and proliferation of generative artificial intelligence (AI), creating videos, images and other documents that show events that never happened, or alter the appearance of events that did, is faster, cheaper and easier than ever. While courts have always had to grapple with the authenticity and reliability of evidence, the spread of AI is putting new pressures on existing evidentiary rules.

Recent cases in the United States and Canada show two sides of the deepfake problem. On one hand, courts must guard against the risk of relying on deepfake evidence. On the other, litigants may attempt to cast doubt on authentic (and often incriminating) evidence by suggesting it was created or manipulated using AI, a tactic referred to as the “deepfake defence” or the “liar’s dividend.” In its recently released Guidance for Canadian Judges on Evaluating Digital Media Evidence, the Canadian Judicial Council (CJC) addresses the risks of deepfake evidence and the deepfake defence, providing practical guidance to address both.

The First Problem: Deepfake Evidence

In a recent decision of the Superior Court of California, Mendones v. Cushman and Wakefield, Inc., the plaintiffs submitted videos, photos and screenshots of messages in support of a summary judgment motion. Upon review, the Court noticed signs of possible AI manipulation: the “persons” lacked expressiveness, were monotone and appeared generally robotic — the “mouth flap” did not match the words spoken. In another video, the Court noted that the “person” depicted was in colour, while the background was black and white. The Court similarly found oddities in screenshots submitted as exhibits, noting that the typeface, spacing and sizing of apparent iPhone messages appeared off. The Court also noted it had “lingering suspicions” about many other exhibits, but did not have the time, funding or technical expertise to conduct a forensic investigation of all the plaintiffs’ evidence.

The Court concluded that certain evidence had been altered using AI, and that a severe sanction was warranted. Ultimately, it dismissed the plaintiffs’ case, with prejudice.

The Second Problem: The Liar’s Dividend

In Canada, courts have seen the reverse problem: parties claiming that authentic evidence was created or edited with AI. In R. v. Flett, the accused argued that Snapchat videos showing them brandishing a handgun were deepfakes and should be excluded unless proven real and unaltered. The Court disagreed. While accepting that the reliability of electronic evidence may be a genuine issue, it found that the accused were merely raising the “spectre of AI.” The Court also relied on testimony that the videos matched the accused’s appearance at the time of arrest, corroborating the video evidence.

Courts similarly rejected the deepfake defence in R. v. Medow, and Head v. John Doe, relying on surrounding factual evidence to assess the authenticity of allegedly AI-manipulated evidence.

Recent Guidance From the CJC

As explained by the Court in Mendones, the use of deepfakes risks undermining the courts’ ability to administer justice, eroding the public’s confidence in the judicial system and burdening under-resourced and overworked courts with the time-consuming task of assessing whether evidence is AI-generated. The CJC’s new guidance offers a practical starting point for courts and counsel in responding to these concerns.

The CJC divides AI-related evidence into three categories: (1) where AI use is acknowledged, such as where an expert uses AI-assisted analytical software; (2) where AI is indirectly used to help formulate a court document such as a sworn witness statement; and (3) where AI use is unacknowledged or disputed.

Each type carries a different risk. Where AI use is acknowledged, the primary concern is not deception; rather, the question is whether the tool used is reliable enough for its purpose. Where AI is used to help formulate evidence, the issue is whether the witness remains genuinely accountable for the information presented to the court, or whether they have inadvertently deferred to AI. Where AI use is unacknowledged or disputed, the main concern is authenticity — whether through deliberate deception or mistaken reliance on unverified material. Where concerns arise, the CJC recommends traditional checks: Where did the evidence come from and who has handled it since? Is there metadata available, and how was the evidence created? It also warns against relying on visual inspection alone, particularly as advances in AI make signs of manipulation, like those seen in Mendones, increasingly difficult to detect.

The CJC highlights that courts may not need new powers to manage the problem of deepfakes. Courts may either hold a voir dire to decide whether to exclude the evidence or admit it and let authenticity concerns affect the weight it receives. Meanwhile, at the time of writing, Ontario’s Civil Rules Committee is preparing revised rules to govern AI-generated evidence. They are expected to require disclosure of wholly or partly AI-generated evidence and create a presumption of inadmissibility when evidence contains undisclosed AI-generated content. The new draft rules are due to be published in late 2026.

Key Takeaways for Counsel