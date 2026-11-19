Real estate, leasing, financing, construction, corporate and tax services for manufacturers, builders, developers, owners and lenders

Modular, prefabricated and mass timber construction has become a production industry in Canada, supported by federal programs and local initiatives. Manufacturers are building and expanding plants, contractors are adopting panelized, mass timber and volumetric systems, and developers are beginning to specify these methods for rental housing, student residences, schools and commercial buildings. Advising in this sector calls for more than conventional construction experience: title to a component or module must often pass while it is still in the factory or in transit and before it is affixed to the land; a construction lender needs documentation, searches, registrations, insurance and bonding that reflect work completed off site; construction lien holdback and prompt payment rules, written for work performed and buildings constructed on site, must be applied to a different sequence of events; a plant lease must accommodate cranes, kilns and outdoor storage; and a foreign manufacturer must settle how it will establish itself in Canada before it signs anything.

Dale & Lessmann LLP is a Toronto firm with a long history in real estate, financing, construction, leasing and corporate law. Our senior lawyers act for Canadian and international companies, and for the financial institutions that finance them, from the purchase or lease of a first plant to the financing and completion of the buildings they produce.

Real Estate, Secured Lending and Development:

The purchase of a plant site requires the acquisition, the environmental and zoning due diligence and the financing to close together, and the development of a site for modular or mass timber buildings adds municipal approvals and cost-sharing agreements that affect the construction schedule. We manage these elements as a single file, for manufacturers and developers alike.

Purchase and sale of manufacturing, industrial, warehouse and development properties, including zoning, environmental and title due diligence

Land assembly, municipal, site plan, subdivision and cost-sharing agreements, joint ventures and co-ownerships

Construction loans, CMHC-insured loans, mezzanine and inventory financing and syndicated credit facilities, acting for the borrower or the lender

Commercial Leasing:

A modular or mass timber plant is a demanding tenancy, and the lease must reflect how the operation actually runs. We negotiate plant leases for manufacturers and act for the landlords and developers who own the finished buildings.

Plant and yard leases covering heavy power and crane loads, kilns and dust control, outdoor storage, round-the-clock operations, early access for fixturing, and proportionate restoration obligations

Expansion, renewal and assignment rights, protection against relocation, and environmental provisions suited to the operation

For developers and owners, standard form leases for completed buildings, lease review on acquisitions and financings, and landlord and tenant disputes

Construction and Infrastructure:

Our construction lawyers draft and negotiate contracts for owners and contractors alike, understand where off-site manufacturing shifts risk, and resolve construction disputes by negotiation, adjudication, arbitration or litigation.

Supply and installation agreements for modular units and mass timber components, including when title and risk pass in the factory and in transit, payment milestones for off-site work, warranties and design responsibility

Stipulated price, guaranteed maximum price, design-build and construction management contracts, advice under the Ontario Construction Act on holdback, prompt payment, adjudication and liens, and construction financing for borrowers and lenders

Corporate and Commercial:

A manufacturer establishing itself in Canada, or a contractor adding a factory line, requires a corporate structure, financing and a supply agreement before it signs its first lease or purchase order. We put these in place together, for Canadian start-ups and for European and Asian manufacturers opening their first Canadian operation.

Incorporation and structuring of Canadian operations, shareholder, partnership and joint venture agreements, and corporate governance

Debt and equity financing, acquisitions, divestitures and reorganizations

Manufacturing, supply, distribution and dealer agreements, and licensing of proprietary building systems

Tax:

Tax planning belongs at the start of a project, not at the end. When a builder constructs qualifying rental housing and first gives possession of a unit under a qualifying residential lease, the GST/HST self-supply rules may treat the builder as having supplied the building and related land to itself at fair market value. Eligible purpose-built rental housing may qualify for a rebate of 100% of the GST or federal part of the HST paid or deemed paid. Projects that do not qualify may still be eligible for the ordinary new residential rental property rebate, subject to the applicable requirements. We advise on these GST/HST rules, the tax structure of Canadian operations and investments, and disputes with the Canada Revenue Agency.

How We Work:

Senior lawyers handle your file directly and remain available throughout the matter. Where a matter crosses practice areas, for example a plant lease accompanied by a construction loan and a cross-border tax question, the same team addresses all of it, so that you are not retaining and coordinating separate counsel. We offer fixed fees and project budgets for defined work, including template supply agreements, standard form leases and corporate organization.

Representative Experience:

Our construction and infrastructure lawyers have acted on renewable energy projects totalling more than 2.5 gigawatts, on multi-billion-dollar public transit and hydroelectric projects in Ontario, and on international construction ventures with European firms. Our real estate lawyers act for investors, owners, lenders, developers, landlords and tenants on multi-residential, social housing, manufacturing, industrial and warehouse properties, and our leasing lawyers act for universities, national retail and restaurant chains, distributors and large developers.