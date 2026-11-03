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VIDEO · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

How Much Would I Pay For My Condo’s Special Assessment? (Video)

Devry Smith Frank LLP
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What is a condo special assessment, and who pays for it? Unexpected condominium costs can leave owners with plenty of questions.

CanadaReal Estate and Construction
Jaimin Panesar
Jaimin Panesar
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What is a condo special assessment, and who pays for it? Unexpected condominium costs can leave owners with plenty of questions.

Jamin Panesar, a real estate lawyer at Woitzik Polsinelli, explains why condo corporations issue special assessments, how each owner’s share is calculated, and how payments may be collected. Watch for a closer look at this potential cost of condo ownership in Ontario.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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