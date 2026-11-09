Saskatchewan Joins The Queue: Draft Cooperation Agreement Signals Next Steps Toward “One Project, One Review”

On October 5, 2026, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (“IAAC”) released a draft Co-operation Agreement between Saskatchewan and Canada on Environmental and Impact Assessment (the “Draft Saskatchewan Agreement”) for public comment.1 The comment period runs until October 26, 2026. Canada has finalized co-operation agreements with eight provinces to date. If finalized, the Draft Saskatchewan Agreement would make Saskatchewan the ninth province to formalize a bilateral “one project, one review” arrangement with the federal government. Quebec’s own draft agreement with Canada has also closed for public comment and remains under review.2

Background

Major projects in Canada frequently trigger assessment obligations at both the federal and provincial level. For years, industry, Indigenous groups and provinces flagged the resulting duplication, delay, and uncertainty as investment and schedule barriers. The Supreme Court of Canada’s 2023 reference opinion3 on the Impact Assessment Act (“IAA”)4 sharpened the issue by underscoring the limits of federal jurisdiction and the need for better federal-provincial coordination. See our previous bulletin on this decision for further details. The Supreme Court of Canada’s decision prompted Canada to amend the IAA in 2024 to direct the IAAC and federal authorities to exercise their powers in a manner that promotes cooperation among jurisdictions and with Indigenous peoples.5 6

Cooperation agreements are the federal government’s chosen tool for operationalizing that cooperation mandate. Each agreement sets out commitments and principles under which Canada and a province will work together to achieve “one project, one review”: a single, coordinated assessment process for projects that would otherwise face a federal and provincial assessment. Canada committed to reaching cooperation agreements with every interested province.7

The Draft Saskatchewan Agreement comes against the backdrop of the federal government’s recently introduced Bill C-39, the Building Canada Strong Act, which proposes significant amendments to the federal project review and permitting framework, including changes to the IAA. Bill C-39 aims to give effect to Canada’s commitment to “one project, one decision, in one year” through a coordinated federal review process under which all federal assessments, permits, and consultations would proceed concurrently, culminating in a single federal decision within a legislated one-year timeframe. The federal government also issued a Cabinet Directive on Getting Projects Built in Canada (the “Directive”), which implements key elements of the proposed framework pending the enactment of Bill C-39.

While Bill C-39 and the Directive address coordination among federal bodies, rather than federal-provincial coordination, both instruments reflect the federal government’s broader effort to move toward a single, streamlined review process for major projects. See our previous bulletin on Bill C-39 for further details.

The Draft Saskatchewan Agreement is also responsive to submissions from major industry associations calling for greater federal-provincial regulatory cooperation and coordination. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, in its August 2025 federal pre-budget submission, advocated for prioritizing substitution with provincial processes to achieve “one project, one assessment.”8 Similarly, the Mining Association of Canada has publicly welcomed IAAC’s greater reliance on provincial processes and co-operation agreements to address adverse effects within federal jurisdiction, and has urged continued progress in reducing duplicative federal and provincial permitting requirements.9

Summary of the Draft Saskatchewan Agreement

The Draft Saskatchewan Agreement is a bilateral instrument between IAAC and Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Environment (the “Ministry”), made under the IAA and Saskatchewan’s Environmental Assessment Act (the “EAA”)10 . Its recitals affirm Saskatchewan’s exclusive jurisdiction over the development and management of non-renewable natural resources, local works and undertakings, and Crown lands. The recitals also recognize Canada and Saskatchewan’s shared responsibility for the environment and the duty to consult Indigenous peoples.

Key clauses under the Draft Saskatchewan Agreement include:

Reliance and reciprocity: Where a project is primarily within provincial jurisdiction, Canada will treat Saskatchewan as best placed to conduct the assessment and will rely on Saskatchewan’s processes, including to address adverse effects within federal jurisdiction. Similarly, Canada commits to integrating Saskatchewan’s requirements into federal assessments of projects within Saskatchewan on federal land or involving federal works, where applicable and desired by Saskatchewan.11

Early notification and information sharing: IAAC and the Ministry commit to notifying each other as early as possible of potential projects that may trigger both federal and provincial assessment and to working together with proponents to ensure sufficient information is available to inform each party’s approach in relying on the other’s assessment process.12

Decision-making on the conduct of a federal assessment: In deciding whether to designate a project or require an impact assessment, IAAC commits to avoiding duplicative processes by relying on Saskatchewan’s regulatory processes, where Saskatchewan confirms its processes will address the relevant federal effects. Where no federal assessment is required, IAAC will continue to provide Saskatchewan support and resources, as reasonably requested.

Substitution or harmonization: Where both a provincial and federal assessment is required, Saskatchewan will decide, in consultation with the proponent and IAAC, whether to request substitution to the provincial process or a harmonized process under the IAA and EAA, with the parties retaining final decision-making authority under their own legislation.13

Coordinated conditions and permitting: IAAC and the Ministry commit to jointly reviewing potential decision conditions to minimize duplication, with federal conditions deferring to provincial conditions and authority where applicable provincial law, regulation, policy, or process exists.14

Indigenous consultation: Saskatchewan will conduct consultation in line with its own policies, including the First Nation and Métis Consultation Policy Framework, 2023. However, Saskatchewan does not accept delegation of federal consultation policies or practices. IAAC remains responsible for any consultation it determines necessary outside provincial policy and practice.15

Issues management and termination: Disagreements are to be resolved first at the working level, escalating to senior officials and, if unresolved, to the President of IAAC and the Ministry’s Deputy Minister. Either party may terminate the agreement on 90 days’ written notice, though the agreement continues to apply to assessments already underway at termination.16

Statutory powers: The Draft Saskatchewan Agreement expressly provides that neither party concedes any jurisdiction, right, power, privilege, prerogative, or immunity by entering into it, and that the agreement does not create or alter any statutory power or duty.17

Comparison to Other Provincial Agreements

Canada has entered into co-operation agreements with the following provinces to date:

British Columbia (September 2019); 18

New Brunswick (December 2025); 19

Ontario (December 2025); 20

Nova Scotia (March 2026); 21

Prince Edward Island (March 2026); 22

Alberta (April 2026); 23

Manitoba (April 2026); 24 and

and Newfoundland and Labrador (September 2026).25

Quebec’s draft agreement with Canada is closed for public comment and remains under review.26 No cooperative agreement exists with any of the three territories, which operate under separate land claim-based assessment regimes.

Substantively, the Draft Saskatchewan Agreement tracks the structure used in the other cooperation agreements, however, the following are key points of divergence:

Timeline commitment: The Draft Saskatchewan Agreement commits Canada to federal decisions within one year of receiving complete information from the proponent, consistent with the federal decision timeline commitment signalled by Bill C-39 and the Directive, unlike the two-year commitment found in several other agreements. For example, the Alberta,27 Ontario,28 New Brunswick,29 and Prince Edward Island30 agreements each commit Canada to render federal assessment decisions within a maximum of two years.

Consultation framing: Saskatchewan’s draft is explicit that the province “does not accept any delegation of federal policies or practices related to consultation.”31 Nearly identical language appears in the Nova Scotia agreement. This approach differs from the Alberta agreement’s more reciprocal framing, under which Canada recognizes Alberta as best placed to consult Indigenous Peoples for matters within provincial jurisdiction while Canada continues to consult under its own policies on IAA decisions.32

No constitutional challenge recital: The Alberta agreement is the only one of the eight finalized agreements to expressly preserve a province’s ongoing constitutional challenge to the IAA.33 The Draft Saskatchewan Agreement does not contain this recital, despite Saskatchewan’s own history of opposing the IAA’s predecessor legislation.

Next Steps

While the Draft Saskatchewan Agreement is a draft, open for comment, with a pending review stage and final report, history suggests the core terms are unlikely to shift substantially. The agreements with other provinces contained only minor wording refinements and new recitals added between the draft and executed versions. This pattern suggests that the Draft Saskatchewan Agreement, as currently published, indicates the terms that will govern federal-provincial coordination for environmental and impact assessment in Saskatchewan.

Taken together with Bill C-39 and the Directive, the Draft Saskatchewan Agreement reflects a continued shift toward streamlined federal-provincial assessment coordination that may enhance regulatory certainty and improve the investment environment for major projects in Canada. Proponents, Indigenous groups, and other stakeholders with an interest in projects subject to environmental assessment in Saskatchewan are encouraged to participate in the current consultation process to identify concerns, and priorities relevant to the coordination of federal and provincial assessment processes. Interested parties may submit comments on the Draft Saskatchewan Agreement through the federal government’s engagement portal until October 26, 2026.

Footnotes

1. Draft Co-operation Agreement between Saskatchewan and Canada on Environmental and Impact Assessment (Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, October 5, 2026).

2. Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, News Release, “Canada announces a draft agreement with Quebec to accelerate the construction of major projects in Quebec” (July 20, 2026).

3. Reference re Impact Assessment Act, 2023 SCC 23.

4. Impact Assessment Act, SC 2019, c 28, s 1.

5. Impact Assessment Act, SC 2019, c 28, s 6(2)(c); “Minister Terry Duguid’s Transition Binder, March 2025”, Impact Assessment Agency of Canada.

6. Note that the constitutionality of the IAA remains the subject of ongoing litigation. The Alberta Court of Appeal recently found the IAA to be unconstitutional. The decision is subject to appeal and may ultimately be considered by the Supreme Court of Canada.

7. Privy Council Office, Speech from the Throne (Building Canada Strong) (May 27, 2025).

8. Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, Federal Pre-Budget Submission (August 2025).

9. Pierre Gratton, President and CEO, Mining Association of Canada, “Op-Ed Momentum in cutting red tape is making mining in Canada more attractive to investors“, The Hill Times (May 20, 2026).

10. The Environmental Assessment Act, RSS 1978, c E-10.1.

11. Supra note 1, cl 1(1)-(2).

12. Supra note 1, cl 2.

13. Supra note 1, cl 5(1)-(2).

14. Supra note 1, cl 6(1)-(2).

15. Government of Saskatchewan, First Nation and Métis Consultation Policy Framework (2023); Supra note 1, cl 5(4), 8(2).

16. Supra note 1, cls 12-13.

17. Draft Agreement, cl 11(1)-(2), Supra note 1.

18. Impact Assessment Cooperation Agreement Between Canada and British Columbia (August 2019).

19. Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, News Release, “New Brunswick and Canada sign co-operation agreement on environmental and impact assessment” (December 16, 2025); Co-operation Agreement between New Brunswick and Canada on Environmental and Impact Assessment.

20. Co-operation Agreement between Ontario and Canada on Environmental and Impact Assessment.

21. Co-operation Agreement between Nova Scotia and Canada on Environmental and Impact Assessment.

22. Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, News Release, “Prince Edward Island and Canada sign co-operation agreement to accelerate major project assessments” (2026); Co-operation Agreement between Prince Edward Island and Canada on Environmental and Impact Assessment.

23. Co-operation Agreement on Environmental and Impact Assessment between Alberta and Canada.

24. Co-operation Agreement between Manitoba and Canada on Environmental and Impact Assessment.

25. Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, News Release, “Newfoundland and Labrador and Canada sign co-operation agreement to accelerate project assessments” (September 8, 2026).

26. Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, News Release, “Canada announces a draft agreement with Quebec to accelerate the construction of major projects in Quebec” (July 20, 2026).

27. Supra note 22, cl 5(1).

28. Supra note 19, Recitals.

29. Supra note 18, Recitals.

30. Supra note 21, Recitals.

31. Supra note 1, cl 5(4).

32. Supra note 22, cl 7(1)-(2).