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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Plan For The Ban: Supreme Court Of Canada Will Hear Appeal Challenging Order Underlying Canada’s Single-use Plastics Prohibition Regulation

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The Supreme Court of Canada will determine whether the federal government has the constitutional authority to classify plastic manufactured items as toxic substances under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999. This landmark case challenges the legal foundation of Canada's single-use plastics ban and could reshape how environmental regulations are enforced across the country.

CanadaEnvironment
Talia Gordner
Talia Gordner
Sharon G.K. Singh
Sharon G.K. Singh
Jamieson Virgin
Jamieson Virgin
Alison McGarry
Alison McGarry
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On October 15, 2026, the Supreme Court of Canada granted leave to appeal the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision earlier this year in Canada (Attorney General) v. Responsible Plastic Use Coalition, 2026 FCA 17. In this decision, the Federal Court of Appeal upheld the Federal Government’s decision to add “plastic manufactured items” (“PMIs”) to the List of Toxic Substances in Schedule 1 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (“CEPA”). This decision maintains the current status quo of the prohibition of sale, import and manufacture of designated single-use plastics in Canada, with the Single-use Plastics Prohibitions Regulations (the “SUP Regulations”) remaining in force. The Supreme Court of Canada will now address this challenge and determine how PMIs may be regulated within Canada under CEPA.

Background

In 2018, the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment published a Canada-wide Strategy on Zero Plastic Waste aimed to address plastic pollution by 2030. Environment and Climate Change Canada subsequently published two documents: (i) a Science Assessment of Plastic Pollution that recognized the lack of standardized methods for monitoring micro-plastics and emphasized the potential harm caused by macro-plastics; and (ii) a Discussion Paper proposing an integrated management approach to plastics and seeking input on proposed regulations.

Ultimately, the Federal Government issued the Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 on April 23, 2021 that immediately added PMIs to the List of Toxic Substances in Schedule 1 of CEPA (the “Order”). This classification gave the Federal Government the authority to regulate PMIs and, under this authority, it enacted the SUP Regulations, which came into effect on December 20, 2022. The SUP Regulations operate using a phased-in approach to ban or restrict the manufacture, import and sale of the following items that are made entirely or in part from plastic: (i) plastic checkout bags; (ii) beverage stir sticks; (iii) six-pack rings; (iv) cutlery (made of certain plastics); (v) straws (made of certain plastics); and (vi) food packaging and service ware made from “problematic plastics”. For more information, please read our bulletins on the issuance of the Order and the SUP Regulations.

The final phase of the SUP Regulations was a ban on the manufacture, import and sale of the regulated products for the purpose of export (i.e., sale or supply outside of Canada) and was intended to come into force on December 20, 2025. However, the Federal Government recently decided not to move ahead with this last phase of the SUP Regulations as discussed in our bulletin here.

Lower Court Decisions

The Applicants, Responsible Plastic Use Coalition (a not-for-profit corporation comprised of companies from the plastic industry who do business in Canada) together with several important industry stakeholders, brought an application before the Federal Court for judicial review of the decision to issue the Order. The Federal Court concluded that PMIs are not a “substance” under CEPA, the Order was unreasonable, and the Order was unconstitutional, as it was ultra vires the federal criminal law power. The Federal Court ultimately quashed the Order, which is discussed in our bulletin here.

The Federal Government appealed this decision to the Federal Court of Appeal, which released its decision on January 30, 2026 allowing the appeal and concluding that the Order was constitutional. This decision is discussed in detail in our bulletin here.

Supreme Court of Canada

With the Supreme Court of Canada’s granting of leave to appeal, this case will be the latest in a series of decisions by Canada’s highest court clarifying the scope of authority afforded to the Federal Government under CEPA to regulate environmental matters. We will continue to monitor this case and will publish an update once the Court releases its decision. Importantly, the SUP Regulations remain in effect pending the Supreme Court’s decision.

This bulletin is part of our Plan for the Ban series regarding prohibitions and increased regulation of single-use plastics in Canada. If you have questions on how this decision or other Canadian plastics regulations may impact your business, please contact the authors of this bulletin.

The foregoing provides only an overview and does not constitute legal advice. Readers are cautioned against making any decisions based on this material alone. Rather, specific legal advice should be obtained.

© McMillan LLP 2025

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