On October 29, 2026, Ontario released its 2026 Economic Outlook and Fiscal Review, A Plan to Protect Ontario (the “Fall Economic Statement”). Ontario’s infrastructure ambitions are not getting smaller. The more useful question for builders, lenders and investors is how those ambitions translate into projects they can bid, build and finance.

The statement is principally an update on an existing capital pipeline, rather than the launch of a new generation of megaprojects. Its most interesting signals concern delivery: how public investment is being combined with institutional and Indigenous capital, how electricity requirements are shaping development, and how procurement policy may influence project design. Some measures are new; others were announced earlier in 2026 and are now being implemented.

A Large Pipeline, but What Is Moving?

Ontario’s 10-year capital plan remains above $210 billion, with approximately $36.7 billion in infrastructure expenditures planned for 2026–27, net of partner funding.

The commitment continues despite a projected $16.9 billion deficit in 2026–27, up from $13.8 billion in the 2026 Budget, and a return to balance deferred to 2029–30. However, for industry participants, active procurements and committed funding will tell more of the story than the spending envelope alone.

Transportation: Highways, Transit, Rail and Airports

Ontario continues its approximately $94 billion, 10-year investment in highways and public transit, without announcing new major road or transit projects. The story here is progress on existing commitments: for contractors, the next procurement and construction milestones matter more than additions to the project list.

Notable updates include:

Highways: Procurement milestones for Highway 413, commencement of major construction on the Bradford Bypass and Highway 3 expansion, and progress on Northern Ontario highway improvements.

Procurement milestones for Highway 413, commencement of major construction on the Bradford Bypass and Highway 3 expansion, and progress on Northern Ontario highway improvements. Transit: Construction milestones on the Ontario Line and major subway extensions, the award of the first civil and utility works contract for the Hamilton LRT, and construction starts on the Bowmanville GO Extension and several GO stations.

Construction milestones on the Ontario Line and major subway extensions, the award of the first civil and utility works contract for the Hamilton LRT, and construction starts on the Bowmanville GO Extension and several GO stations. Rail investment: Provincial funding increased to a total of nearly $1 billion for 55 replacement TTC subway trains, matched federally, and continued investment in restoring the Northlander passenger rail service.

Provincial funding increased to a total of nearly $1 billion for 55 replacement TTC subway trains, matched federally, and continued investment in restoring the Northlander passenger rail service. Airports: Ontario reiterates its nearly $10 million investment, announced in July 2026, in design work to transform Niagara District Airport into a regional gateway capable of supporting future commercial passenger service. Design work includes terminal enhancements, new service buildings and improvements to taxiways, aprons and runway infrastructure. The statement does not identify a full construction budget or project-delivery structure.

Electricity: Nuclear, New Generation, Storage and Transmission

Nuclear generation and refurbishment

Construction continues on the first of four proposed Darlington small modular reactors, with a $1 billion investment from the Province. At Bruce C, Ontario directed the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) to enter a cost-sharing and recovery agreement for critical early-development activities, while early-stage planning continues for new large-scale nuclear generation at Wesleyville in Port Hope.

Construction has begun on the Pickering refurbishment, intended to extend the station’s life by up to 38 years. Ontario also reports that the Darlington refurbishment and Bruce Unit 3 major component replacement finished ahead of schedule and under budget.

New generation and storage procurements

Ontario confirms that the first window of the IESO competitive procurement secured more than two terawatt-hours of new annual electricity supply, which the Province reports was priced 73% below earlier Feed-in-Tariff contracts, and 640 MW of electricity capacity, reportedly 36% below the 2023 battery storage procurement.

Transmission expansion

Transmission investment is also about enabling other projects. The proposed Red Lake line would support mining and northern industrial development, while the proposed underwater Toronto Third Line would supply up to 900 MW to downtown Toronto. The Etobicoke Greenway line has entered service, adding 300 MW. For developers, these connections can be as important as new generation, given that power needs to reach the places where investment is planned.

Indigenous participation in energy assets

The Williams Treaties First Nations announced a $700 million equity investment in Darlington’s new nuclear project, supported by provincial and federal loan guarantees. Ontario also provided a guarantee of up to $75 million to support increased First Nations ownership in the East-West Tie transmission line, from 3.5% to 20%. These investments put Indigenous ownership within the financing structure itself, making governance and financing terms important parts of project development.

Oil Pipelines: The Northern Shield Energy Corridor

Ontario reaffirmed the proposed Northern Shield Energy Corridor from Hardisty, Alberta, to Sarnia, with potential extensions to ports serving international markets. The concept would carry up to 500,000 barrels of crude per day, potentially rising to 800,000 barrels, and use Canadian steel and Ontario’s refining infrastructure. The Province is also examining related strategic petroleum reserve opportunities.

For now, the corridor remains at the feasibility and intergovernmental-cooperation stage, with no construction approval, delivery structure or financing commitment identified.

Data Centres, AI and Government Digital Infrastructure

Ontario reiterates its proposed Data Centre Playbook, under which large new data centres would bear the electricity-system costs they create, with dedicated generation encouraged and a separate rate class proposed. The framework also prioritizes water-efficient technologies, while investment-attraction support would be non-financial. For developers, the message is clear: the power strategy needs to be considered alongside the site and financing strategy.

Ontario also proposes expanding access to data-centre capacity, high-performance computing and AI infrastructure through a private-sector technology partnership, leveraging assets including the Guelph Data Centre while retaining provincial control of data and services. The statement does not provide a project budget or procurement model for these initiatives.

Critical Minerals, Processing and Ring of Fire Infrastructure

Ontario continues its $500 million Critical Minerals Processing Fund, including $11 million announced in September 2026 for Generation Mining’s proposed copper and palladium processing complex at Marathon. The support targets domestic processing capacity, an important link between mineral extraction and the supply chains Ontario is seeking to develop.

Access-road milestones include construction commencing on the Marten Falls Community Access Road, a September 2026 construction-manager award for the Webequie Supply Road, and a proposed spring 2028 start for the Northern Road Link, subject to approvals and consultations. Upgrades to the Anaconda and Painter Lake roads are also progressing. For mining proponents, progress on access infrastructure is an important part of assessing when a resource opportunity can become a development project.

Housing-Enabling Infrastructure and Institutional Housing

The $8.8 billion, 10-year Canada–Ontario Partnership to Build supports infrastructure and development-charge relief. Through the Development Charge Reduction Program, up to $3.3 billion has been announced for the first five municipalities that have reduced or eliminated residential development charges. Program funding is prioritized for municipalities that reduce and maintain development-charge reductions of at least 30%. A separate $1 billion stream, announced in August 2026, supports roads, bridges and water works in municipalities that do not levy development charges.

Ontario also proposes an education property tax exemption and discounted municipal taxation for qualifying third-party-operated student housing on university land. The relief could improve the economics of university-developer partnerships, although eligibility and implementation details will matter.

Hospitals, Long-Term Care and Health Capital Assets

Ontario continues its approximately $64 billion health infrastructure commitment, including nearly $50 billion in hospital capital grants for more than 50 projects and about 3,000 additional beds. Recent milestones include ground-breaking on a project at Windsor Regional Hospital and construction commencing on renovations at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

Long-term care commitments include 58,000 new and upgraded beds and planned investments of $6.4 billion since 2019. As of July 2026, 165 projects had been completed, were under construction or approved to begin.

Justice, Corrections and Renewal of Government Assets

Ontario is advancing a $3 billion correctional-capacity program, including expanded and redesigned facilities, modular projects and the possible reopening of the former Brantford Jail. The government anticipates capacity for more than 2,500 additional inmates over the coming decade. The mix of conventional expansions and rapid-build facilities will be worth watching for what it says about how Ontario intends to deliver that capacity.

A new $110 million allocation in 2026–27 will renew and maintain provincial assets across more than 268 projects in 66 communities, including courthouses, correctional facilities, OPP detachments, provincial schools and government offices. Most are outside the GTA.

Capital Investment Incentives and Project Delivery

The Fall Economic Statement proposes more than $8 billion in additional Ontario tax relief over five years, largely through accelerated tax deductions for qualifying capital investment, bringing combined provincial capital-investment tax relief measures above $12 billion over the next five years. The provincial government proposes to enact measures that parallel the proposed federal “Productivity Mega Deduction”, which provides for the immediate deductibility of the cost of certain eligible property. Eligible property may include certain clean technology property, manufacturing and processing machinery and equipment, and, subject to certain limitations, liquefaction equipment used in liquefied natural gas facilities. Regulated natural gas distribution pipelines are expressly excluded. Implementation depends in part on the enactment of corresponding federal legislation.

Buy Ontario: Further Procurement Measures Under Consideration

Ontario is continuing implementation of the Buy Ontario Act (Public Sector Procurement), 2025 and related procurement directives. The statement describes a preference for Ontario, and then Canadian, goods and services whenever feasible, including through directives addressing capital infrastructure procurement by applicable public-sector entities.

Ontario is considering enhanced compliance monitoring and exploring an extension of the Building Ontario Businesses Initiative to municipalities. At the same time, it is strengthening policies to incorporate domestic inputs into infrastructure planning and design, and advancing bulk purchasing initiatives involving Ontario and Canadian suppliers.

The statement does not announce a new legislative requirement in this section. For owners and bidders, the practical issue is when to address domestic sourcing: preferences that influence planning and design need to be considered before specifications and pricing are settled. Project-specific requirements will depend on the applicable directives and procurement documents.

Implications for the Infrastructure Industry

For industry participants, the significance of this update lies less in new project announcements than in how existing commitments are moving toward delivery.

The financing model is also diversifying. Provincial investments, institutional partnerships and Indigenous equity supported by public loan guarantees show how public policy and private capital are being combined. Meanwhile, the availability of electricity, particularly for industry and data centres, is increasingly important to project location, design and bankability.

The central question is whether Ontario can keep this pipeline moving while managing a weaker fiscal position. Opportunities remain substantial, but participants will be watching for the next procurements, committed funding and clearer delivery terms. Those developments will show which ambitions are becoming projects they can bid, build and finance.