"We know what to do, we just don't know how to get re-elected after we've done it." — Jean-Claude Juncker

On October 27, 2026—the morning after Ontario voters went to the polls in municipal elections across the province—the Ontario government released the final report of the Panel for Utility Leadership and Service Excellence (PULSE) alongside a sweeping legislative and regulatory reform package aimed at modernizing the province’s electricity distribution sector. For the management teams and municipal shareholders of Ontario’s 58 local distribution companies (LDCs), the proposed framework ushers in an era of heightened corporate accountability, supply-chain integration, and rigorous capital adequacy testing. The government is addressing a number, but not all, of the PULSE report’s recommendations in this first wave of policy instruments. Here we focus on this initial government response.

Contrary to some industry speculation, neither the Pulse Panel nor the Ministry of Energy and Mines has elected to use the blunt instrument of forced legislative amalgamation. Instead, both adopt an “indirect consolidation strategy.” That strategy pairs a market-led approach to corporate restructuring with stringent new governance, planning, and financial resilience mandates.

The political choreography of the announcement was unmistakable. Since the 2012 Ontario Distribution Sector Review Panel recommended consolidating the province's fragmented utilities into eight to 12 regional distributors, policymakers at both the provincial and municipal levels have understood the economic math of LDC sector consolidation yet recoiled from the local political backlash of ending municipal control over "hometown hydro." As former Luxembourg Prime Minister and Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker famously quipped: "We know what to do, we just don't know how to get re-elected after we've done it."

By shifting the pressure for consolidation onto objective Ontario Energy Board (OEB) capital adequacy and stress-testing rules—Queen’s Park has engineered a regulatory solution to Juncker’s dilemma, giving newly elected municipal councils both the four-year runway and reasonable political cover to act. The framework effectively requires municipal owners to face the need for massive capital investment over the next two decades and assess their readiness.

An indirect strategy for sector consolidation

The government’s proposed reform package targets the structural fault lines that have historically insulated sub-scale municipal utilities from market discipline. Most notably, building on precedents already voluntarily adopted by several key LDCs, the province intends to mandate independent, skills-based boards of directors—not only for operating LDCs, but also for their parent municipal holding companies (HoldCos). Under the proposed framework, boards will consist of seven to 11 directors evaluated against a formal skills matrix, geographic residency restrictions will be eliminated, and municipal political participation will be restricted to a single, non-voting elected official or municipal employee—essentially, an observer—who will not be entitled to separate compensation for their role.

By extending these rules to HoldCo boards, the province is moving to close a long-standing corporate governance gap whereby municipalities complied nominally with OEB independence guidelines at the operating utility level while stacking the parent HoldCo board with councillors to dictate utility policy.

Coupled with this governance overhaul are robust long-term planning and financial testing requirements. Subject to legislative approval, the province will direct the OEB to require every LDC to submit comprehensive 10-year asset condition, financing, and workforce plans, verified by Board Chair and CEO-signed Certificates of Readiness. Furthermore, LDCs will be subjected to mandatory dividend stress tests to confirm their ongoing capital adequacy before distributing cash to municipal shareholders. These requirements underscore the imperative for owners to ensure that their boards embrace the skill sets required to navigate the OEB’s forthcoming "proportionate assurance framework" for verifying these Certificates of Readiness.

The timing of this financial scrutiny is critical. Faced with mandatory 10-year financial proofs and automatic restrictions on dividends when capital plans are underfunded, municipal shareholders will increasingly conclude that maintaining an independent, sub-scale utility is a luxury that is no longer justifiable. Rather than mandating mergers from Queen's Park, the province is placing the fiduciary onus directly on LDCs and municipalities to evaluate whether navigating an estimated $120 billion distribution system build-out (part of a broader $500 billion provincial generation, transmission, and distribution capital requirement by 2050) as a standalone entity remains prudent for their ratepayers and taxpayers. Such evaluation will have to be informed by a rigorous, certified plan. That type of plan can lay bare gaps and imperatives where they exist, and force decisions to directly address them.

How Ontario will legislate and implement the reforms: Cross-sector precedents

While the government released its policy framework and technical briefing deck on October 27, 2026, the legislative execution is already underway. Notably, the foundational legislative changes are not housed in a standalone energy bill. Instead, they are embedded within Schedule 16 of Minister Andrea Khanjin’s omnibus red-tape reduction legislation, Bill 140 (the Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026). Schedule 16 introduces specific amendments to the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998—most notably adding a new Section 58.2 directed specifically at municipally-owned distributors. By leveraging an omnibus bill rather than a targeted energy statute, the government is signaling a desire to push these structural reforms through the legislative assembly swiftly and with minimal additional consultation.

For municipal shareholders, this implementation mechanism presents an immediate challenge. The stringent board composition requirements in Schedule 16 are drafted to come into force on January 1, 2027. Crucially, this deadline is designed to take effect on that date even if Bill 140 receives Royal Assent slightly later. Consequently, municipalities and their holding companies have an exceptionally narrow window to audit their current board matrices, recruit qualified independent directors, and restructure any non-compliant Unanimous Shareholder Agreements (USAs) or Unanimous Shareholder Declarations (USDs) before the new year.1

As we see it, to make the balance of the PULSE reforms legally durable, the province will need to advance further statutory and regulatory amendments across three fronts:

Codify the seven-to-11 skills-based board structure and the single, non-voting municipal representative cap across both LDCs and municipal HoldCos, and effectively override any USA or USD provision that fetters a utility board’s independent judgment over capital planning, OEB filings, or dividend stress testing; Direct OEB oversight of 10-year plans and dividend lock-ups, and expand the statutory duty of care for utility directors and officers to encompass long-term capital adequacy and accurate readiness certifications; and Implement the final pillar of the PULSE package: enhancing billing transparency and extending Ontario’s mandatory winter disconnection ban (November 15 to April 30) to condominiums, apartments, and multi-unit residential buildings served by Unit Sub-Meter Providers (USMPs).

To operationalize the Certificates of Readiness and dividend stress tests, the Ministry and OEB can look to proven prudential models from Great Britain’s Ofgem, Canada’s federal banking regulator (OSFI), and Ontario's own municipal water sector. Integrating Ofgem-style dividend lock-ups, OSFI’s forward-looking scenario testing, and the statutory standard of care used for drinking water will enforce strict corporate discipline. Such an approach can help transform utility capital adequacy from a local political negotiation into an objective, self-executing prudential standard.

The persistent hurdle: Federal action and the PILs trap

As noted in previous Gowling WLG insights on the trajectory of LDC consolidation, provincial regulatory pressure requiring robust forward-looking governance alone cannot unlock the private institutional equity required to finance a $120 billion distribution build-out.2 For Ontario’s modernization drive to reach its full potential, corresponding federal tax reform is essential.

The primary barrier remains the structural tripwire within the federal Income Tax Act and the Electricity Act, 1998, universally known in the sector as the "PILs trap." So long as at least 90 per cent of an LDC’s equity is owned by one or more municipalities or public bodies, the utility is exempt from federal and Ontario corporate income tax and instead pays Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILs) to the Province of Ontario. If non-public ownership exceeds the 10 per cent threshold, the LDC exits the PILs regime and becomes subject to federal and Ontario corporate tax, triggering a deemed disposition of all utility assets at fair market value and resulting "departure tax" under the PILs regime.

While the Ontario government has commendably set the provincial Transfer Tax rate to zero per cent and exempted the capital gains portion of the PILs departure tax through December 31, 2028, a deal-killing tax barrier remains. Exiting the PILs regime still triggers a mandatory 26.5 per cent corporate tax liability on depreciation recapture (capital cost allowance). Until Ottawa amends the Income Tax Act to decouple the 10 per cent non-municipal ownership threshold from mandatory depreciation recapture, or the Ontario government provides some form of departure tax relief, private institutional capital will remain largely sidelined.

The imperative for Ontario-based champions, joint procurement, and shared services

The push toward utility scale and the creation of well-capitalized, Ontario-based electricity champions has never been more urgent. As Minister Stephen Lecce noted in releasing the PULSE response, Ontario must add the equivalent of one City of Toronto to the electricity grid every six years to keep pace with demand projections showing a 65 to 75 per cent surge in electricity consumption by 2050—driven by electric vehicle adoption, industrial electrification, AI compute and data centres, and the provincial mandate to build 1.5 million homes.

Crucially, the government’s October 27 package recognizes that scale is not achieved solely through corporate mergers. To counter U.S. tariff pressures and global equipment bottlenecks, the province is introducing new authorities to drive joint and local procurement initiatives ("Buy Ontario" and "Buy Canada" procurements), pooling purchasing power across LDCs to standardize technical specifications and expand domestic manufacturing of grid components. However, while the strategic intent is clear, the precise regulatory mechanics of how these joint procurement mandates will be implemented remain uncertain. Furthermore, policymakers will need to proceed with caution, as localized procurement directives inherently carry a high risk of political interference. There is a distinct possibility that local companies, seeking shelter from global competitive forces, may exert lobbying pressure that could distort utility supply chains and inadvertently drive up capital costs and thereby adversely affect ratepayers.

Simultaneously, the package enables expanded shared services across utilities. With the OEB’s recent Distribution System Operator (DSO) Roadmap revealing that only one surveyed Ontario LDC currently possesses full real-time visibility of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) and 91 per cent require workforce upskilling, we see a path to shared digital platforms and "DSO-as-a-Service" models which will allow mid-sized, and perhaps smaller, utilities to integrate two-way power flows without duplicating costly IT and control-room infrastructure.

Managing the windfall

As the post-PULSE regulatory environment guides municipalities toward evaluating mergers or monetizing their utility equity, local councils must prepare to responsibly govern the resulting capital. Notably, neither the PULSE Panel report nor the government’s announcement addressed the critical issue of municipal proceeds management or provided guidance on how to avoid the "windfall trap" following a utility sale. Because councils operate on four-year electoral cycles, a liquid cash infusion creates intense political pressure to spend the principal on short-term operating deficits, unsustainable property tax freezes, or unbudgeted capital projects that generate secondary lifecycle maintenance liabilities.

To prevent the erosion of generational community wealth, municipalities would do well to independently structure utility sale proceeds into protected perpetual endowments or public trusts hedged by deliberate "procedural friction."3

Ontario already offers proven institutional blueprints: the City of Ottawa Endowment Fund enforces a strict $200 million permanent principal floor, while the City of Peterborough established a perpetual Legacy Fund using the ONE Joint Investment Board model (ONE JIB)—a Prudent Investor framework that legally prohibits active politicians from sitting on the investment board and thus insulates the portfolio from electoral politics. These models demonstrate how municipalities can successfully convert capital-hungry physical assets into globally diversified, inflation-protected financial endowments that deliver a reliable annual dividend in perpetuity.

What’s next?

As the Ontario government moves to table the statutory amendments and issue its Ministerial Directive to the OEB implementing the PULSE panel response, Gowling WLG’s Energy Group will continue to monitor the legislative text, OEB code revisions, and federal tax developments, assisting utilities, municipalities, and institutional investors in navigating this historic realignment of Ontario’s power sector.

1. LDCs and their HoldCos are incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (OBCA) pursuant to the Electricity Act, 1998. Under Section 108 of the OBCA, municipal shareholders have routinely used Unanimous Shareholder Agreements (USAs) or Unanimous Shareholder Declarations (USDs) to strip utility directors of their statutory discretion over financing, debt-to-equity ratios, and dividend policies, transferring those powers back to municipal council.

2. See Gowling WLG, "Reflections from the 2026 Gowling WLG Annual Energy Dinner" (July 2026) and "What Ontario LDCs must do to survive the electrification era" (November 2025), which detail how the federal depreciation recapture liability (the "PILs trap") effectively blocks the private institutional capital necessary to bridge Ontario's estimated $120 billion distribution shortfall.

3. See Gowling WLG, "Why the Sale of an LDC May Concern Your Municipal CAO" (June 2026), which provides a detailed analysis of the "windfall trap" and strategies for structuring municipal utility sale proceeds into inflation-protected financial endowments.

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