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ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Stop The Presses! Competition Bureau Opposes Non-Competes

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Canada's Competition Bureau is urging provincial and territorial governments to restrict employers' use of non-compete clauses in employment agreements, arguing these provisions harm job mobility and innovation. Following Ontario's 2021 restrictions and proposed federal legislation, the Bureau advocates for coordinated action across jurisdictions to limit what it characterizes as the widespread and potentially anticompetitive use of non-competes beyond senior roles.

CanadaEmployment and HR
Joshua Chad
Joshua Chad
Paul Boshyk
Paul Boshyk
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Kailey Tam (Articling Student)
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On October 29, 2026, Interim Commissioner of Competition Jeanne Pratt published an open letter to all provincial and territorial Ministers responsible for labour and employment standards across Canada. Accompanied by a news release from the Competition Bureau, the Commissioner urged provincial and territorial governments to enact legislation that would limit employers’ use of non-compete clauses in employment agreements (“non-competes”).

Non-Competes Across Canada

Non-competes restrict employees from joining a competing employer or starting a competing business for a period of time after leaving a job. In the employment context, non-competes are often used to protect employers’ sensitive information or customer relationships following the end of an employment relationship. Additionally, non-competes are often used in connection with the purchase and sale of businesses, where sellers agree not to compete with business they have just sold.

In 2021, Ontario amended the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (the “Ontario ESA“) to prohibit employers from entering into employment contracts or other agreement with employees that includes a non-compete agreement, with limited exceptions permitting non-competes in connection with sales of businesses and in contracts with certain executive employees. We wrote about this development at the time.

More recently, the federal government proposed amendments to the Canada Labour Code in Bill C-31. As we had discussed when the proposal was first announced, if passed, the Bill will prohibit non-competes and other employment-related restrictions for all employees of federally regulated businesses, with exceptions similar to those contained in the Ontario ESA for persons who lease or sell their businesses and for certain executive employees.

The Commissioner’s Call to Action

In the open letter, the Commissioner calls on provincial and territorial governments to take “coordinated action” to limit the alleged current practice involving the “widespread use of non-competes”. The Commissioner advocates that the provinces and territories follow in the footsteps of the Ontario ESA and the federal government’s proposed bill. The Bureau’s stated rationale for an expansion of legislation prohibiting non-competes is that:

  1. Non-competes are “unusually prevalent” in Canada and used beyond senior or specialized roles that involve access to sensitive business information;1
  2. Restricting the use of non-competes will support better job mobility, innovation, working conditions, and productivity in the marketplace;
  3. Unenforceable non-competes nevertheless deter workers from pursuing other work opportunities; and
  4. Improving employment standards requires effective and coordinated implementation of rules on non-competes across governments. The Commissioner’s letter does not fully explain why a coordinated approach is required.

Implications and Takeaways

The Commissioner’s latest call to action on non-competes exemplifies (1) the Bureau’s increasing use of advocacy, as well as enforcement actions, to promote competition; (2) the Bureau’s ongoing targeting of provisions that restrict competition in otherwise normal-course agreements; and (3) the Bureau’s (and Canadian competition law’s general) focus on competition in labour markets.

  1. Increased Advocacy — While the Bureau has always viewed itself as Canada’s independent advocate for competition, 2026 has been a precedent-setting year for the sheer number of submissions the Bureau has made to regulators and policymakers on advice for improving competition in Canada. Notably, the Bureau’s webpage that aggregates such advocacy-focused submissions shows that the Bureau has made 16 such submissions in 2026 (as of October 31, 2026), which is up from 6 in 2025, 7 in 2024 and 6 in 2023. Based on the table provided on the webpage, 16 submissions in one calendar year represent the most submissions for any year going back to at least 2015.
  2. Targeting Anti-Competitive Agreement Clauses — The Bureau’s current advocacy relating to non-competes follows multiple years of the Bureau releasing guidance and taking enforcement actions in respect of “property controls”, being clauses in leases or registered on title that restrict how a tenant, landlord or owner of real estate is permitted to use their property.2
  3. Competition Concerns in Labour Markets — In 2023, the Bureau released enforcement guidelines on recent amendments to the Competition Act prohibiting wage-fixing and no poach agreements between unaffiliated employers. These guidelines and the underlying amendments are aimed at protecting competition in labour markets by prohibiting “naked restraints” on competition, including restraints on wages or job mobility that are not implemented to further a legitimate collaboration, strategic alliance, or joint venture.In addition, other recent amendments to the Act instruct the Competition Tribunal and the Competition Bureau to consider labour market competition concerns when analyzing if a merger is anticompetitive.4

While it is too early to tell whether additional legislative changes may result from the Commissioner’s open letter, it remains important for businesses to review their existing and ongoing use of non-compete arrangements to ensure compliance with the existing laws, including considering how to handle pre-existing agreements containing non-competes. McMillan’s Competition and Labour and Employment groups are available to assist firms with compliance reviews and to implement any required changes.

Footnotes

1 The underlying OECD report referenced in the Commissioner’s letter indicates that “the prevalence of non-compete clauses in the Canadian labour market is surprisingly high”, but the report also suggests that the use of such clauses in Canada is in line with “the use of non-compete clauses across advanced economies”. Specifically, the report notes that “[t]hese international estimates point to a “surprisingly high” use of non-compete clauses across advanced economies”.

2 We have written extensively on the Bureau’s guidance and enforcement activities relating to property controls: “The Competition Bureau Goes Property Hunting (in Search of Anticompetitive Leases)”, “Clear as Mud: Analyzing Voluntary Property Control Removals So Far”, “The Search for the Perfect Property Controls Guidance Continues – Reviewing the Latest from the Competition Bureau”, and “Breaking the Mold: Manitoba’s New Legislation Reshapes Grocery Store Property Controls”.

3 McMillan has written about these prohibitions, including in: “The Bureau Issues Final Enforcement Guidance on the New Criminal Prohibition on Wage-Fixing and No-Poaching Agreements”.

4 See, for example, our bulletin on the Bureau’s updated Frequently Asked Questions document relating to merger reviews and reviewable conduct.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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