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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

A Matter Of Interpretation: Termination Clause Prevails Under The Canada Labour Code

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The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has applied the Baker v. Van Dolder's Home Team framework to uphold a termination clause under the Canada Labour Code, rejecting a plaintiff's claim for common law reasonable notice. This decision demonstrates how courts will now interpret employment agreements by examining the parties' objective intentions rather than conducting technical word-by-word analysis of contractual provisions.

CanadaEmployment and HR
Kyle Lambert
Kyle Lambert
Mikayla Castagna
Mikayla Castagna
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The impact for employers of the Ontario Court of Appeal’s decision in Baker v. Van Dolder’s Home Team, 2026 ONCA 568 (“Baker”) is beginning to be felt.

In Henshell v. BFN of Ojibways, 2026 ONSC 5768 (“Henshell”), the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (“ONSC”) upheld the enforceability of a termination clause governed by the Canada Labour Code (“CLC”) and denied the plaintiff’s claims for common law reasonable notice.

The holding in Henshell provides helpful guidance to employers on how courts in Ontario will interpret termination provisions in light of the decision in Baker, including those applying to federally regulated employees.

Key Facts and Termination Clause Wording

The plaintiff was employed as the Chief Executive Officer of the defendant, Batchewana First Nation of Ojibways (“BFN”) for almost 2.5 months, until her employment was terminated without cause. 1

The termination provision stated:

“The Employer may terminate the Employee’s employment for any lawful reason upon providing the Employee with such notice or pay in lieu of notice as is required by the Canada Labour Code or similar legislation (the “CLC”) along with such other entitlements the Employee may have under the CLC including, but not limited to, severance pay. The Employee will not be entitled to any further notice or pay in lieu of notice under the common law.” 2

However, the plaintiff argued that another clause in the employment agreement – Section 9, the Rules and Regulations clause – rendered the termination provision unenforceable. That clause stated:

“[…] you should be aware that protection of the Employer’s confidential information is extremely important to the success of the Employer and consequently, any breach of the confidentiality of information policies or procedures which are in effect from time to time will be cause for severe discipline and/or termination of employment for cause.”3

Following the termination, the plaintiff brought a wrongful dismissal action against BFN, seeking 24 months of pay in lieu of reasonable notice at common law. 4

The Decision

The central issue was whether the termination provision complied with the CLC or was – as the plaintiff alleged – an attempt to contract out of BFN’s minimum obligations thereunder.

The ONSC adopted the interpretive framework from Baker. Under the Baker framework, courts are to determine the objective intentions of the parties to comply with minimum statutory standards by considering the contract as a whole and relevant surrounding circumstances, rather than engaging in a technical, word-by-word comparison of contractual provisions against prior case law. 5

The plaintiff alleged that Section 9 allowed BFN to terminate her without entitlements prescribed by the CLC, for any breach of confidentiality provisions. Applying the Baker framework, the ONSC determined that the word “or” in Section 9 indicated that not all breaches of confidentiality would lead to termination for cause. The ONSC noted that the plaintiff’s interpretation may only be plausible if Section 9 was read literally and in isolation, an approach which the Court of Appeal expressly rejected in Baker. 7

The ONSC then dealt with whether the parties objectively intended to permit BFN to terminate the plaintiff contrary to the CLC’s requirements. Considering the context, the plaintiff was an experienced lawyer who would not have reasonably intended to waive her CLC rights, especially because she claimed that she was required to leave her legal practice to take this position. 8

The termination clause provided the plaintiff with all her CLC entitlements upon termination “for any lawful reason.” The ONSC determined that this clear language demonstrated BFN’s objective intention to fully comply with the CLC.9 Since the contract must be read and interpreted as a whole, the ONSC determined that if the plaintiff was terminated for cause for breaching its confidentiality provisions, this would be a lawful reason for termination, and BFN would provide the plaintiff with her CLC entitlements upon termination. 10

Notably, the plaintiff sought to rely on Ghazvini v. CIBC, 2025 ONSC 5218 (“Ghazvini”) in support of her attempt to invalidate her contract’s termination provision. 11 However, the court in Henshell approached the matter differently from the court in Ghazvini by focusing on the objective intended result of the parties, as now required by Baker. 12 The court emphasized that its analysis required consideration of the context and circumstances at the time of any confidentiality policy breach to determine if the breach amounted to cause for termination. It also noted that the impugned wording in Henshell was not as broad as the clause in Ghazvini. 13

Takeaways for Federal Employers

Henshell is confirmation that the Baker framework has changed the interpretive landscape. This case was effectively a rejection of Ghazvani, which was decided pre-Baker, confirming that interpretation of employment agreements is now subject to the Baker lens. Courts will consider the context and surrounding circumstances to determine the objective intentions of the parties and will not read words in isolation. Employers should review their agreements with this principle in mind.

Footnotes

1 Henshell v. BFN of Ojibways at para 1.

2 Ibid at para 10.

3 Ibid.

4 Ibid at para 2.

5 Ibid at para 8.

6 Ibid at para 13.

7 Ibid.

8 Ibid at para 15.

9 Ibid at para 16.

10 Ibid.

11 Ibid at para 17.

12 Ibid at para 21.

13 Ibid at para 19.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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