The Scope Of Solicitor-Client Privilege In Civil Fraud Cases

When does the crime-fraud exception to solicitor-client privilege apply in civil proceedings? And can a party seeking disclosure of privileged trust ledgers in aid of a Mareva injunction invoke the exception by pointing to an alleged breach of the court’s own order?

In Sakab Saudi Holding Company v. Al Jabri, the Court of Appeal for Ontario considered these questions in the context of a multi-billion-dollar civil fraud action involving allegations of massive international fraud by a former high-ranking Saudi Arabian government official. The Court held that the crime-fraud exception to solicitor-client privilege is not limited to criminal proceedings; it applies to any communication that is criminal in itself or intended to further a criminal purpose, including fraud prosecuted only through a civil action or the breach of a court order. However, the Court dismissed the appeal, finding that the appellants had failed to establish the prima facie case required to invoke the exception, particularly in relation to their broad request for disclosure. The Court also confirmed that lawyers’ administrative records, including accounting records, are presumptively privileged regardless of the procedural context in which disclosure is sought.

Background

In 2021, the appellants, private corporations established and funded to pursue counterterrorism activities in Saudi Arabia, commenced a multi-billion-dollar civil fraud action against Saad Khalid Al Jabri, a former high-ranking Saudi Arabian government official, his son, and related entities. The appellants alleged that between 2008 and 2017, Al Jabri orchestrated the fraud by siphoning vast sums from the appellant corporations into his own pockets or into those of other defendants. The respondents denied the allegations, contending that any funds were taken legitimately for state-sanctioned counterterrorism activities and that the appellants were pursuing Al Jabri for political purposes.

In January 2021, Gilmore J. granted an ex parte Mareva injunction against Al Jabri, restricting him from dealing with assets in his name or in which he has any type of interest, and from instructing or encouraging any other person to do so. In August 2021, Koehnen J. granted a similar motion to restrain Al Jabri’s son from dealing with any of his assets.

The appellants then sought production of: (i) trust ledgers from any law firm representing the respondents worldwide, as the Court emphasized, “for all transactions, legal and non-legal from 2017 forward, and the name and identifying account information of any and all senders and recipients of the funds”; and (ii) unredacted copies of foreign bank statements, which had previously been redacted to remove all payments to law firms. The stated purpose was to trace the movement of funds: (i) in the period before the 2021 Mareva Orders (alleged to be relevant to the claims in the fraud action), and (ii) in the period after the Mareva Orders (alleged also to be relevant to whether the Mareva Orders were being complied with).

The motion judge dismissed the appellants’ motion, holding that trust ledgers are presumptively privileged (relying on Canada (Attorney General) v. Chambre des notaires du Québec), that the crime-fraud exception does not apply to civil fraud, and that the bank statements were properly subject to a privilege claim. The Divisional Court largely upheld the motion judge’s decision but allowed one aspect: it held that the presumption of privilege does not apply to the respondents’ own bank statements, only to lawyers’ records, and remitted that question to the motion judge. The Divisional Court also upheld the finding that the crime-fraud exception does not apply to civil fraud or breach of a court order and, in the alternative, held that even if the exception could apply, the appellants had not made out a prima facie case.

Analysis of the Court of Appeal

The trust ledgers

The Court confirmed that trust ledgers maintained by law firms are presumptively privileged. Critically, the Court held that this presumption applies regardless of procedural context; it is not limited to compelled seizures such as police searches or administrative agency demands.

The Court found that the presumption had not been rebutted. The appellants’ bare allegation that law firms had been used for “non-legal” transactions, as conduits for moving funds, was unsupported by evidence. The test from Kaiser (Re) for rebutting the presumption requires demonstrating either: (a) there is no reasonable possibility that disclosure of the information would lead, directly or indirectly, to the revelation of confidential solicitor-client communications; or (b) the information is not linked to the merits of the case and disclosure would not prejudice the client. The Court of Appeal agreed with the motion judge and the Divisional Court that neither branch was satisfied on the facts.

The crime-fraud exception

The Court of Appeal disagreed with the courts below to the extent they held that the crime-fraud exception could never apply in a civil action for fraud or where breach of a court order is alleged. While the exception applies to lawyer-client communications that are “criminal in themselves or intended to further criminal purposes,” that criminality turns on the nature and purpose of the communications, not the nature of the proceeding in which privilege is later claimed or challenged.

The Court emphasized that fraud is a broad concept in criminal law, with the Criminal Code prohibiting conduct that goes beyond the civil definition of fraud. As such, “it is difficult to imagine a client communicating to a lawyer that they would like advice to concoct a fraud, but only a civil one.” Any advice on committing fraud actionable in civil court would inherently involve advice on committing fraud as defined in the Criminal Code, regardless of whether the contemplated fraud was later prosecuted in criminal court.

The Court also held that communications intended to facilitate the breach of a court order are properly classified as “communications that are intended to further a criminal purpose.” Defying a court order is “quasi-criminal” and “goes beyond a private wrong.” It “involves an element of public law ... because respect for the role and authority of the courts, one of the foundations of the rule of law, is always at issue.” Relying on Supreme Court jurisprudence, the Court of Appeal noted that “the gravity of the punishment mechanism — a contempt order — ‘is underscored by the criminal law protections afforded to the person against whom such an order is sought’, as well as by the sanctions that follow, which can include imprisonment or any other sanction available for a criminal offence.” Both the civil contempt process and the sanctions “bear the imprint of criminal law.”

Despite broadening the availability of the exception, the Court of Appeal agreed with the Divisional Court that the appellants had failed to establish a prima facie case on the facts, particularly given the broad and speculative nature of their disclosure request. The Court emphasized that the prima facie case standard is essential to keeping the exception narrow and solicitor-client privilege “as close to absolute as possible.” Without this safeguard, parties could obtain access to privileged materials on the basis of conjecture alone.

Implications

The Court of Appeal’s decision in Sakab Saudi Holding Company v. Al Jabri provides significant clarification regarding the scope and application of the crime-fraud exception to solicitor-client privilege in Ontario. The key implications for litigants and counsel are as follows:

The presumption of privilege over lawyers’ administrative records applies in all procedural contexts. The presumption is not limited to compelled seizures or search warrants; it applies equally on contested civil motions. A party seeking production of law firm trust ledgers or other administrative records must rebut the presumption by satisfying the Kaiser test.

The presumption is not limited to compelled seizures or search warrants; it applies equally on contested civil motions. A party seeking production of law firm trust ledgers or other administrative records must rebut the presumption by satisfying the Kaiser test. The crime-fraud exception is not confined to criminal proceedings. The applicability of the exception depends on the nature of the communications, not the type of legal proceeding in which privilege is claimed.

The applicability of the exception depends on the nature of the communications, not the type of legal proceeding in which privilege is claimed. Fraud has a broad meaning for purposes of the exception. Fraud as defined in s. 380(1) of the Criminal Code is broader than the tort of civil fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation. Communications intended to facilitate fraud in this broad sense are captured by the exception.

Fraud as defined in s. 380(1) of the Criminal Code is broader than the tort of civil fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation. Communications intended to facilitate fraud in this broad sense are captured by the exception. Breaches of a court order engage the exception. Communications intended to facilitate breach of a court order, such as a Mareva injunction, have a sufficiently “criminal purpose” because contempt of court is quasi-criminal in nature and undermines one of the foundations of the rule of law.

Communications intended to facilitate breach of a court order, such as a Mareva injunction, have a sufficiently “criminal purpose” because contempt of court is quasi-criminal in nature and undermines one of the foundations of the rule of law. The prima facie case requirement remains rigorous. Despite the broadened availability of the crime-fraud exception, the strict preconditions remain. A party invoking the exception must demonstrate a prima facie case linking specific communications to a future fraud or breach, not merely point to general wrongdoing or seek broad, unparticularized production in the hope that responsive documents might exist.

The decision illustrates the tension between the efficacy of Mareva injunctions and Norwich orders, which depend on full asset disclosure, and the near-absolute protection afforded to solicitor-client privilege. While the Court expanded the theoretical availability of the crime-fraud exception, the rigorous prima facie case standard ensures that privilege will not be overridden on the basis of mere suspicion or speculation. Only a carefully targeted disclosure request with a clearly defined purpose and supporting evidence is likely to succeed in invoking the exception.