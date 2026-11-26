If your business is being defrauded from the inside, you will likely have one chance to fix it before the money, or the evidence, disappears.

Exceptional court remedies, described below, allow companies to seize and secure digital and paper evidence, and freeze personal bank accounts and other assets, to stop internal fraudsters in their tracks. Although the misconduct may be criminal in nature, in many cases such civil remedies must be pursued ahead of any criminal proceedings to maximize the chance of recovery.

But these remedies only work with the element of surprise – as soon as the officer or employee learns that the company is on to them, they will almost always move as quickly as possible to destroy incriminating evidence and put misappropriated assets out of reach.

Many cases where these issues arise share common fact patterns:

an employee with access to company finances, such as a long-tenured bookkeeper, financial controller, or even the company Chief Financial Officer, earns the total trust of the President or senior leadership team at a business. With that trust, the rogue employee takes on responsibilities that enable him or her to move money, take care of internal approvals, and either manipulate the records that might reveal the fraud, or ensure that they are the only one who has ready access to them. The fraud is rarely a single, significant transaction, but rather something that grows slowly over time, with each instance of misappropriation small enough not to be noticed: a modest increase in supplier costs; a few new payables each month; a bump in petty cash usage.

It is stunning how often such schemes end up defrauding businesses of hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars, before they are uncovered. Invariably, the root cause is that the fraudster was trusted too much.

Preventing this kind of internal fraud in the first place is obviously the best approach. Strict separation of responsibilities for money exiting the company accounts, and iron-clad internal controls, followed and monitored carefully, are a must. But many companies start from a small operation and grow without developing more sophisticated financial controls as they do, or they have a trusted employee who has assumed overlapping responsibilities over time.

Whatever the context, no business expects fraud from the inside, but it happens all the time.1 What the company does once fraud is suspected or detected matters enormously. CP LLP assists clients who have been victims of internal fraud. By obtaining powerful court orders at the first stage of a lawsuit, we have been able to build overwhelming cases against the wrongdoers, maximizing the client’s leverage to obtain substantial recovery in a very short timeframe.

Two recent files illustrate successful approaches to addressing internal fraud.2

The Kickback Scheme

A key employee of a light manufacturing business handled supply chain relationships and financial controller functions. During an extended absence that required a temporary replacement, the company President noticed odd sounding emails from a key supplier, suggesting that the prices the company was paying were inflated. Further investigation indicated that the employee in question had developed a kickback scheme whereby the company would pay more than the supplier charged for materials, and the employee and his counterpart at the supplier would split the excess payment. But proof of a large-scale fraud beyond the few instances where the email records were incontrovertible was lacking.

Keeping the circle of client contacts small, so as not to tip off the employee, CP LLP gathered as much evidence as was available and built a compelling case to seek urgent relief from the court, without notice to the employee: an Anton Piller order, often described as a civil (i.e. not criminal) search and seizure order. This exceptional remedy is granted by the court only where the moving party establishes a strong likelihood that the wrongdoer is responsible, and that the risk of destruction of evidence is high. In some cases, victims of internal fraud can also obtain orders that require third parties, such as banks and other financial institutions, to preserve and turn over records that will assist in building the evidentiary record against the wrongdoer (such orders are known as Norwich orders).

In this case, CP LLP obtained an Anton Piller order that permitted the company to search the employee’s home and seize all computers, mobile phones, and physical records to find the evidence needed to establish the full extent of the employee’s misconduct. We retained an independent supervising solicitor to act as an officer of the court while we executed the Anton Piller at the employee’s home, and engaged a forensic IT team to quickly capture all electronically-stored evidence. With that critical evidence safely secured, our client was able to build a case that the employee could not defend against. As a result, the employee capitulated and ultimately entered into a settlement that was highly favourable to the client.

The Fake Suppliers

Two long-serving and trusted employees of an international hotel group – one handled supplier contracts, the other approved payables and carried out the monthly expense reconciliations. Together, they created fake supplier names and opened online payment accounts for them (to which only they had access). Employee One would generate invoices from these fake suppliers, and Employee Two would approve them. At month’s end, Employee Two would confirm that the payments were accurate and submitted summary reports to the CFO for approval, omitting the details of the specific fraudulent payments. The two employees pocketed the money that the company had paid to the online accounts.

By chance, the CFO saw a suspicious spreadsheet on Employee Two’s computer screen. The CFO reported the matter to the President, and further investigations into the unfamiliar names on the spreadsheet suggested they were not legitimate suppliers.

CP LLP evaluated the available evidence and built a case against the rogue employees, again keeping the circle of client contacts as limited as possible to avoid giving notice to the employees. In addition to obtaining an Anton Piller order against the employees to recover and preserve evidence, CP LLP was successful in getting a Mareva injunction. Mareva injunctions are another exceptional pre-judgment remedy that allow the moving party to freeze bank accounts and other assets of the defendants, to avoid the risk that the money will disappear long before a judgment can be obtained.

With the independent supervising solicitor and forensic IT team on board, the client was able to blindside the employees with the Anton Piller order and Mareva injunction. Overwhelming evidence of the wrongdoing was obtained, and significant assets were recovered. As additional assets (including investment properties purchased with the proceeds of the fake supplier scheme) are realized, the client is well on the way to making substantial recovery of its losses.

The Bottom Line

In both these examples, building cases that satisfy the court’s strict requirements for granting such extraordinary remedies, and wielding the element of surprise, were essential to the successful outcomes. If ever a business has a whiff of fraudulent activity taking place, the two most important takeaways are:

keep the suspicions and any evidence available tightly controlled among as few employees as necessary, so as not to tip off the fraudster; and engage knowledgeable litigation counsel as soon as possible to advise as to the appropriate remedies, including Anton Piller orders, Mareva injunctions, and Norwich orders, and to identify what is needed to obtain those exceptional orders from the court.

Footnotes

1 In 2025, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre noted that Canadian companies reported losses of $24.5 million due to fraud, and estimated that only 5-10% of actual losses are ever reported.

2 Names are anonymized due to confidentiality terms requested by our clients.