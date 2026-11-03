Contributing To The Global Legal Post's Fraud And Asset Tracing Guide 2026

1. LEGAL FRAMEWORK AND CAUSES OF ACTION

1.1 What are the principal civil causes of action available in cases of fraud?

As in England and Wales and other common law jurisdictions, fraud claims in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) encompass a variety of actions. The principal civil causes of action are:

Fraudulent misrepresentation/deceit. Requiring a false representation of fact, knowledge of its falsity or recklessness, an intention that the claimant will rely on it, and resulting in loss.

Requiring a false representation of fact, knowledge of its falsity or recklessness, an intention that the claimant will rely on it, and resulting in loss. Bribery and secret commissions. Where an agent receives undisclosed inducements from a third party. Note that there is no requirement to show actual influence.

Where an agent receives undisclosed inducements from a third party. Note that there is no requirement to show actual influence. Dishonest assistance. Liability for knowingly assisting a breach of trust or fiduciary duty.

Liability for knowingly assisting a breach of trust or fiduciary duty. Knowing receipt. Liability where a person beneficially receives assets traceable to a breach of trust or fiduciary duty with the requisite degree of knowledge.

Liability where a person beneficially receives assets traceable to a breach of trust or fiduciary duty with the requisite degree of knowledge. Conspiracy. Two or more persons combining to cause loss by unlawful means (this includes a company conspiring with its directors).

Two or more persons combining to cause loss by unlawful means (this includes a company conspiring with its directors). Breach of fiduciary duty. Commonly pursued against directors who misapply company assets or act dishonestly in their dealings with the company.

Commonly pursued against directors who misapply company assets or act dishonestly in their dealings with the company. Unjust enrichment, conversion, and constructive trust claims. Receipt-based and including proprietary remedies to retrieve misappropriated assets.

1.2 Are there specific statutory regimes addressing fraud, dishonesty or financial crime?

The key statutory regimes in the BVI addressing fraud, dishonesty and financial crime are:

Fraudulent Conveyances Act 1571 and section 81 of the Conveyancing and Law of Property Act 1961. Enabling rescission of conveyances made with intent to defraud creditors.

Enabling rescission of conveyances made with intent to defraud creditors. Insolvency Act 2003. Provides for fraudulent trading claims, challenges to unfair preferences and transactions at an undervalue, and misfeasance actions against directors.

Provides for fraudulent trading claims, challenges to unfair preferences and transactions at an undervalue, and misfeasance actions against directors. BVI Business Companies Act, 2004. Section 184I permits shareholder applications for relief from unfairly prejudicial conduct. Section 184C governs derivative claims.

Section 184I permits shareholder applications for relief from unfairly prejudicial conduct. Section 184C governs derivative claims. BVI Criminal Code. Part XIV creates offences relating to property, including false accounting and false statements by company directors.

Part XIV creates offences relating to property, including false accounting and false statements by company directors. Additional relevant statutes. These include the Proceeds of Criminal Conduct Act 1997, the Banks and Trust Companies Act 1990, the Financial Services Commission Act 2001, and the Virtual Assets Service Providers Act 2022 (enacted to ensure Financial Action Task Force (FATF) compliance regarding virtual assets).

In addition, the following regulatory bodies oversee and investigate regulated entities:

the Financial Services Commission (FSC) oversees regulated entities and monitors international sanctions; and

the Financial Investigation Agency (FIA) investigates money laundering disclosures.

2. JURISDICTION AND APPLICABLE LAW

2.1 When will the local courts accept jurisdiction over international fraud claims?

The BVI courts accept jurisdiction over international fraud claims where there is a sufficient connection to the jurisdiction.

Following the introduction of the updated Civil Procedure Rules 2023, permission to serve proceedings out of the jurisdiction is no longer required for matters within the Part 7.3 gateways. Instead, the claimant files a certificate for service out, and the burden falls on the defendant to seek to set aside service.

2.2 What connecting factors are relevant?

The key connecting factor is the involvement of BVI companies or structures in the alleged fraud. Cases are commonly heard where one stakeholder transfers valuable assets held through a BVI company to the detriment of others.

The court will also consider the availability of an alternative forum and the governing law of the underlying claims (JSC MCC Eurochem v. Livingston [2020] UKPC 31). Other relevant factors include the location of assets, the domicile or presence of a defendant, and whether the BVI is the forum in which the case can most suitably be tried in the interests of the parties and the ends of justice.

The court will also consider whether there is “a real issue that it is reasonable for the Court to try” (see JSC BTA Bank v. Sabyrbaev BVIHCM2021/0171, in which Walkers acted for several of the defendants who successfully challenged the jurisdiction of the BVI court to hear the claim).

2.3 How do courts approach conflicts of law in fraud and asset tracing cases?

The BVI court approaches conflicts of law in fraud and asset tracing by applying English common law principles, treating procedural matters via lex fori (BVI law) and substantive issues via lex causae (the law of the dispute).

The BVI court has jurisdiction to hear a claim against a defendant who is present in the BVI and is served with the process in the jurisdiction. BVI incorporated companies are deemed to be present in the jurisdiction and the BVI court will ordinarily exercise jurisdiction over such companies once they have been served at their registered office.

The BVI court is also able to exercise jurisdiction where the parties have contractually agreed to submit to the jurisdiction of the BVI court, or where the defendant has otherwise submitted to its jurisdiction (for example by unequivocally taking a step in the proceedings).

3. ASSET TRACING PRINCIPLES

3.1 What assets can be traced?

A broad range of assets may be traced in the BVI. In the corporate context, traceable assets include shares in BVI companies, real property, high-value moveable assets (such as aircraft and yachts), digital assets (including cryptocurrencies and tokens), and sums held by debtors. Cash and bank balances are routinely the subject of freezing and tracing relief.

3.2 Is tracing possible through mixed funds?

BVI law permits recovery of fraud proceeds mixed with other funds, mirroring the position in England and Wales. Where a victim’s money is mixed with that of other innocents, the innocents rank pari passu and share proportionately.

Where the victim’s funds are mixed with the fraudster’s, and the fraudster cannot distinguish their funds from the victim’s, the victim may rely on whichever of the following two alternative presumptions is more advantageous (Re Tilley’s Will Trust [1967] Ch 1179). First, where withdrawals have been dissipated, it is presumed the wrongdoer spent their own money first (Re Hallett’s Estate (1880) 13 Ch D 696). Second, where withdrawals were used to purchase an asset and the remainder dissipated, it is presumed the fraudster spent the claimant’s money first, enabling the claimant to trace into the purchased asset (Re Oatway [1903] 2 Ch 356).

3.3 Are proprietary claims recognised in fraud cases?

Proprietary claims are recognised and are important in BVI fraud litigation. If the recipient is deemed to be a constructive trustee of misappropriated assets, a victim can assert rights against the property representing converted proceeds of fraud, which are treated as being “ring-fenced” from the wrongdoer’s personal assets, giving the victim priority.

The BVI courts can grant proprietary freezing injunctions where the applicant claims an ownership right over assets in the respondent’s hands, and are swift to do so in appropriate cases, particularly in trust disputes. Wide proprietary remedies are available, including proprietary injunctions, property preservation orders, restitution and rectification remedies, declarations as to ownership, and share transfer or buyout orders.

3.4 How do courts deal with tracing into substituted assets?

The BVI courts follow established English equitable tracing rules for substituted assets.

Where misappropriated funds purchase a substituted asset, the victim may trace into that substitute and claim a proportionate share of any increase in value. In the digital asset context, the BVI court has traced misappropriated tokens through complex substitution chains, including mixer funds and onwards to centralised exchanges.

4. INTERIM AND PROTECTIVE REMEDIES

4.1 What interim remedies are available to preserve assets?

The BVI court has broad statutory jurisdiction under section 24 of the Supreme Court Act to grant injunctive relief where it is deemed to be just and convenient. The principal interim remedies are:

Freezing (Mareva) injunctions. These are the most commonly sought remedy. Proprietary freezing injunctions are available where the applicant claims ownership of identified assets.

These are the most commonly sought remedy. Proprietary freezing injunctions are available where the applicant claims ownership of identified assets. Receivership orders. Such orders permit appointment of a licensed insolvency practitioner to take control of and preserve assets. Receivers are appointed where a freezing injunction alone provides inadequate protection.

Such orders permit appointment of a licensed insolvency practitioner to take control of and preserve assets. Receivers are appointed where a freezing injunction alone provides inadequate protection. Stop notices and stop orders. These are available to persons claiming beneficial entitlement to shares, preventing or requiring notification of any proposed dealings.

These are available to persons claiming beneficial entitlement to shares, preventing or requiring notification of any proposed dealings. Disclosure orders. These orders routinely accompany freezing and receivership orders, requiring disclosure of the location and value of relevant assets.

These orders routinely accompany freezing and receivership orders, requiring disclosure of the location and value of relevant assets. Provisional liquidators. Appointments may be made on an urgent, ex parte basis where company assets are at risk, enabling immediate steps to prevent dissipation pending a full liquidation application.

Appointments may be made on an urgent, ex parte basis where company assets are at risk, enabling immediate steps to prevent dissipation pending a full liquidation application. Injunctive relief. Relief may be obtained under section 24A of the Supreme Court Act to grant in support of foreign proceedings, including against non cause of action (“Chabra”) respondents. These remedies extend to digital assets.

5. DISCLOSURE AND INFORMATION GATHERING

5.1 What disclosure tools are available to identify assets and wrongdoers?

Norwich Pharmacal Orders are the primary relief sought to obtain disclosure from a third party who is likely to have relevant documents or information and who has become innocently mixed up in wrongdoing. Applications are typically brought ex parte, under seal and gag.

Disclosure orders routinely accompany freezing and receivership orders, backed by a penal notice.

Bankers Trust orders may compel banks to disclose client information.

Letters of request in line with the Hague Evidence Convention are commonly used to obtain evidence in support of BVI proceedings and vice versa.

The Insolvency Act confers strong investigative powers on liquidators in the insolvency context.

The BVI Business Companies and Limited Partnerships (Beneficial Ownership) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025 came into force on 1 July 2025 and require registers of members and beneficial owners to be filed with the Registry. The Regulations permit natural and legal persons with a “legitimate interest” to apply to obtain ultimate beneficial ownership information, subject to meeting certain criteria.

5.2 Is pre-action disclosure available?

The Civil Procedure Rules (Revised Edition) 2023 introduced formal pre-action protocols under Practice Direction 17 No. 2 of 2023. Before issuing proceedings, parties must now exchange information reasonably and promptly regarding prospective legal claims in order to encourage early settlement and proper case management. The pre-action protocol includes a specific disclosure requirement for the claimant to disclose whether the cause(s) of action in the intended claim is identical to or similar to any other claim that is being or has been litigated in any court and, if so, the status or outcome of that litigation.

Parties may also seek a letter of request from a foreign court or disclosure obtainable by virtue of a person’s position as director or shareholder of a BVI company, in support of proceedings brought in a foreign jurisdiction.

6. CROSS-BORDER COOPERATION AND JUDICIAL ASSISTANCE

6.1 Can local courts assist foreign proceedings involving fraud and asset recovery?

The BVI court has express statutory jurisdiction under section 24A of the Supreme Court Act (introduced January 2021) to grant injunctive relief in support of foreign proceedings, including against non-cause of action respondents, and to grant Norwich Pharmacal disclosure relief.

The court may also grant injunctive relief in relation to arbitral proceedings under section 43 of the Arbitration Act 2013.

In cross-border insolvency, foreign office holders can apply for assistance, which may include orders to preserve assets or provide access to information. Recognition of a foreign judgment may be available under statute (see the Reciprocal Enforcement of Judgments Act 1922 (Cap 65)) if the foreign judgment was made in certain specified jurisdictions, or alternatively under common law.

6.2 How effective is cooperation with foreign courts and regulators?

Cooperation is generally effective but subject to practical constraints. BVI appointed liquidators can usually seek recognition and assistance from foreign courts, providing a useful basis for coordinating multijurisdictional asset recovery.

BVI injunctions and receivership orders have worldwide effect, as a matter of BVI law. However, certain steps may be required in foreign courts before a BVI order becomes fully effective.

The BVI is a highly regulated offshore financial centre overseen by the FIA and FSC. In cases of serious fraud, money laundering and sanctions, BVI practitioners may be obliged to liaise with these agencies and potentially other international agencies.

Government agencies are becoming increasingly collaborative across borders, and access to the information they hold is considered paramount in combatting fraud and tracing digital assets.

6.3 Are there treaties or international conventions commonly relied upon?

The Hague Evidence Convention is routinely relied upon for letters of request to and from foreign courts. The Hague Service Convention governs service on foreign defendants via diplomatic channels.

Part XIX of the Insolvency Act provides a statutory framework for assistance to office holders from designated countries. Provisions based on the UNCITRAL Model Law on Cross-Border Insolvency have been incorporated into the Insolvency Act but are not yet in force (industry consultation continues).

The Reciprocal Enforcement of Judgments Act 1922 (Cap 65): see further details below.

Certain statutes facilitating international cooperation in criminal matters — including the Criminal Justice (International Co-operation) Act 1993 and the Mutual Legal Assistance (United States of America) Act 1990 — may also be relevant.

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Originally published by The Global Legal Post.