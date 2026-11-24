Lorinda Peasland, Daniel Mitchell, Harriet Ter-Berg and Charles Wong of Appleby’s Restructuring & Insolvency and Dispute Resolution teams have authored the article, “When arbitration and insolvency collide: how courts balance contractual rights and winding-up powers in the BVI and beyond”, published in the GRR Americas Restructuring Review 2027.

The article explores the interplay between arbitration agreements and insolvency proceedings, examining how courts in the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Hong Kong and Singapore balance contractual rights against a creditor’s statutory right to seek the winding up of an insolvent company.

Drawing on key authorities including Sian Participation Corp v Halimeda International Ltd, the authors analyse the evolving approaches adopted by different jurisdictions and highlight practical considerations for creditors, debtors and insolvency practitioners navigating disputes involving both arbitration and winding-up proceedings.

The article was published in GRR Americas Restructuring Review 2027 and is available here.

This article was first published on GRR in November 2026; for further in-depth analysis, please visit the GRR – Americas Restructuring Review 2027.