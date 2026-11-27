Supported by its flexible legal framework and pragmatic approach to regulation, the British Virgin Islands has become an increasingly important jurisdiction for digital asset businesses. In this article, James Noble, Patrick Ormond, Eng How Cheow and Joni Khoo examine the rise of digital asset structures in the BVI and explore the challenges associated with asset tracing and recoverability.

An original version of this article was first published in IFC Review, November 2026.

The British Virgin Islands (the "BVI") has for decades been the most popular offshore jurisdiction globally by number of active companies. Underpinning such demand have been a few key factors: (i) flexible and forward-thinking corporate legislation, itself supported by the adaptability of the common law; (ii) competitive costs; (iii) high service levels from professionals and the corporate registry; (iv) a dedicated commercial court with the Privy Council as the ultimate court of appeal; and (v) importantly, a sensible and pragmatic regulatory philosophy that upholds international standards while avoiding unnecessary regulatory burdens.

Given the longstanding success of the above approach, it is no surprise that the BVI has become a leading jurisdiction for modern FinTech and digital asset businesses.

Since BVI companies were used during the first Initial Coin Offering ("ICO") boom nearly ten years ago, structures have become increasingly sophisticated, and BVI entities are now used in a number of different ways in digital asset structures. These include both unregulated structures and, more recently, those which are registered under the Virtual Assets Service Providers Act, 2022 (the "VASP Act"). Some of the more common use cases are highlighted in this article.

Of course, as with traditional finance, digital asset structures are not immune from fraud, insolvency or disputes, and with the ever-increasing complexity of the organisational arrangement and the significant values involved, challenges with asset tracing and recoverability are of particular interest.

Unregulated / flexible structures

Until the introduction of the VASP Act in 2023, virtual asset services were not subject to a dedicated regulatory regime in the BVI, although particular activities could fall within the existing investment business regime under the Securities and Investment Business Act ("SIBA").

In addition to token issuers for ICOs, this meant that, historically, a number of early cryptocurrency exchanges used BVI companies as their corporate vehicle. Since the VASP Act came into force, certain activities are now regulated, but given the sensible balance struck by the legislation, there are still a number of activities which remain outside the scope of regulation:

Token issuers : the issuance of tokens is not generally regulated by the VASP Act. In addition, where a token constitutes an ‘investment’ for the purposes of SIBA, relevant exclusions or exemptions may be available in relation to an entity’s issuance of its own investments. As such, the BVI is the default choice for token issuance vehicles.

: the issuance of tokens is not generally regulated by the VASP Act. In addition, where a token constitutes an ‘investment’ for the purposes of SIBA, relevant exclusions or exemptions may be available in relation to an entity’s issuance of its own investments. As such, the BVI is the default choice for token issuance vehicles. Software platforms / other exemptions : the VASP Act includes certain exclusions from the scope of virtual asset services, including in respect of: (i) activities which are providing services as a software developer or provider of unhosted wallets whose function is only to develop or sell software or hardware; (ii) solely creating or selling a software application or virtual asset platform; and/or (iii) solely engaging in the operation of a virtual asset network without engaging or facilitating any of the activities or operations of a VASP on behalf of customers. These are nuanced positions, so care and advice should be taken if they are to be relied upon.

: the VASP Act includes certain exclusions from the scope of virtual asset services, including in respect of: (i) activities which are providing services as a software developer or provider of unhosted wallets whose function is only to develop or sell software or hardware; (ii) solely creating or selling a software application or virtual asset platform; and/or (iii) solely engaging in the operation of a virtual asset network without engaging or facilitating any of the activities or operations of a VASP on behalf of customers. These are nuanced positions, so care and advice should be taken if they are to be relied upon. Proprietary trading entities : proprietary trading in virtual assets is not regulated under the VASP Act. Accordingly, BVI business companies are commonly used as proprietary trading vehicles.

: proprietary trading in virtual assets is not regulated under the VASP Act. Accordingly, BVI business companies are commonly used as proprietary trading vehicles. Corporate holding companies : as for any other type of holding company, and particularly those which have international investors from multiple jurisdictions, BVI business companies provide an ideal holding structure, with market leading flexibility around matters such as allocation of powers between shareholders and directors, robust creditor protection, no burdensome capital maintenance rules (only a solvency test being required to pay or distribute funds to shareholders from any source), and tax neutrality; and

: as for any other type of holding company, and particularly those which have international investors from multiple jurisdictions, BVI business companies provide an ideal holding structure, with market leading flexibility around matters such as allocation of powers between shareholders and directors, robust creditor protection, no burdensome capital maintenance rules (only a solvency test being required to pay or distribute funds to shareholders from any source), and tax neutrality; and Companies limited by guarantee: the flexibility of the BVI Business Companies Act means that it is possible to structure a business company as a company limited by guarantee, which may provide certain foundation-like features and in appropriate cases, may reduce the need for a separate foundation company and token issuance vehicle.

The regulated landscape and VASP registration

While unregulated models continue to be seen in greater volume, after a cautious start, the BVI has now begun to develop a meaningful regulated market under the VASP Act.

Following a deliberate transitional phase during which the BVI Financial Services Commission ("FSC") refined its oversight framework, the regulator has developed its experience and expertise regarding digital asset business models. Major industry players now have BVI VASP registrations, including Kraken, Bitstamp, Coinhako, and Crossover Markets.

The BVI currently has 27 registered VASPs and the BVI offers a predictable regulatory pathway for serious market participants. The FSC has indicated that turnaround times for initial regulatory comments on applications are now generally expected to be reduced to within six to eight weeks, and approvals can be achieved within six months. This efficiency positions the BVI as a highly competitive platform for VASP registrations, successfully combining regulatory credibility with competitive speed-to-market.

Asset tracing and recoverability

Given the popularity of digital assets in the BVI, the Court has needed to adapt when dealing with issues of asset tracing and recoverability.

A common misconception is that offshore jurisdictions such as the BVI are inherently secretive and unsuitable for asset tracing or enforcement. While there can be challenges to recovery, they are not insurmountable in respect of both traditional and digital asset structures. The BVI Court has historically taken a pragmatic approach in fraud and/or asset tracing cases, and case law suggests that it will continue to do so with respect to digital assets.

In many cases, the tracing process begins with relatively straightforward information gathering. Company searches, public registry searches, and court searches, can provide useful information regarding a company’s directors, registered office, litigation history, and insolvency status. These can be a useful starting point in identifying key players and the overall strategy. A forensic investigations expert may also be engaged to analyse the movement of the assets.

The principal challenge is often not in tracing the assets themselves, but in determining the owners and/or controllers of the relevant wallets due to the pseudonymous nature of blockchain transactions. Bad actors may obscure the provenance of digital assets by deploying a variety of methods such as mixing services, non-exchange wallets and/or exchanges in different jurisdictions. Fortunately, an aggrieved investor can look to third-party intermediaries such as exchanges, which hold a host of information such as: (i) customer identification records or know-your-customer ("KYC") documentation; (ii) transaction histories; and (iii) records of linked withdrawal addresses or whitelisted addresses. Such information can either constitute or lead to the discovery of crucial connections between an otherwise anonymous wallet address and a real-world individual or entity.

However, most exchanges will not disclose customer information voluntarily. They will generally require a court order and, in some cases, recognition of any foreign court order by the local court before cooperating.

To this end, Courts have demonstrated a willingness to adapt traditional remedies to cryptocurrency disputes.

Courts have granted freezing orders to prevent the dissipation of assets pending the determination of substantive claims, together with an ancillary disclosure order requiring the defendant to provide information regarding the nature, value and location of his or her assets.

Courts have also granted Bankers Trust Co v Shapira (1980)or Norwich Pharmacal Co v Customs and Excise Commissioners (1974)relief against cryptocurrency exchanges. These are types of third-party disclosure orders; Bankers Trust orders enable an applicant to seek confidential documents (traditionally from financial institutions such as a bank) to support a claim to trace assets. In Norwich Pharmacal applications, the applicant seeks certain documents or information to assist with identifying and enabling a claim to be brought against the ultimate wrongdoers.

In ChainSwap Limited v Persons Unknown VG 2022 HC 036, the BVI Court granted a worldwide freezing order ("WFO") against unknown defendants alleged to have participated in the theft of digital assets. The claimant was able to, with the assistance of blockchain forensic evidence, trace stolen tokens through multiple wallets, including through a mixing service, and ultimately to a foreign cryptocurrency exchange. In addition to granting the WFO, the Court also granted the claimant’s application for a letter of request to Croatian authorities to seek information from a foreign exchange incorporated in Croatia that would identify the unknown wrongdoers.

In Fetch.ai Ltd and another v Persons Unknown and others [2021] EWHC 2254 (Comm), the England and Wales High Court granted a proprietary injunction, WFO, and ancillary information disclosure against ”Persons Unknown”, plus Bankers Trustand Norwich Pharmacalorders against Binance entities to assist the claimants to trace assets.

In LMN v Bitflyer Holdings Inc [2022] EWHC 2954 (Comm), the England and Wales High Court similarly grantedBankers Trustorders against various exchanges, which the applicant believed hosted addresses that had received stolen assets. The Court ordered the exchanges to provide detailed information in respect of any accounts that the misappropriated assets had gone to, including the name of the account(s), all KYC information provided in respect of the account(s), and any other information held in relation to the account(s) which would be likely to identify the holder of the account(s).

Decisions of the Courts of England and Wales are highly persuasive in the BVI.

The reality is that where assets have been moved through multiple exchanges across several jurisdictions, the costs and complexity of tracing and enforcing against digital assets such as cryptocurrency can become substantial. That said, the combination of specialist forensic analysis, targeted disclosure orders and strategic freezing relief means that there are effective avenues to trace and recover misappropriated assets and preserve recovery prospects.

As the digital asset industry evolves, the BVI Court will no doubt continue to develop and refine the forms of relief available in digital asset disputes, ensuring that the jurisdiction remains responsive to emerging challenges in asset tracing and recovery.