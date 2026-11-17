The BVI Financial Services Commission (FSC) has introduced updated annual financial return forms for BVI companies and limited partnerships, effective 2 November 2026.

While the changes do not introduce new underlying reporting requirements, they require more detailed financial information to provide greater transparency over an entity’s financial position. The new forms apply from the 2026 financial year onwards, with calendar year-end entities required to submit their first return in the new format by 30 September 2027.

The updated requirements provide greater detail around the reporting of assets, liabilities, income and expenses, while retaining flexibility over the accounting framework, reporting currency and format used.

Further guidance on completing the new annual financial returns has also been published by the FSC.