The British Virgin Islands (BVI) has grown into a premier offshore financial hub known for its resilience, adaptability and forward‑thinking approach, even as global regulations evolve and economic pressures arise. A wide range of companies, investors and entrepreneurs — including those involved in cryptocurrency, blockchain and Web3 rely on BVI structures to support their international operations. They are drawn to the jurisdiction’s stable English common law foundation, tax‑neutral environment and flexible, business‑friendly regulatory and judicial systems.

The BVI Government and Financial Services Commission (the Commission) maintain close cooperation with key industry stakeholders, including legal professionals, accountants, insolvency experts and regulatory bodies. This collaborative approach helps ensure that businesses operating in the jurisdiction receive strong support while also enabling the BVI to effectively identify and manage potential risks.

1. Is there a distinction in the regulatory approach to blockchain compared to cryptoassets?

1.1 What is the approach to regulating blockchain compared to cryptoassets?

The BVI takes a technology‑neutral approach toward blockchain regulation. In practice, this means the jurisdiction does not attempt to regulate the underlying technology behind virtual assets or virtual asset service activities. Instead, it focuses on regulating the natural or legal persons who use these technologies to conduct certain virtual asset service business on behalf of others. This stance aligns with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Standards, which form the basis of the BVI’s Virtual Assets Service Providers Act, 2022 (VASP Act).

1.2 How are blockchain and cryptoassets treated from a property law perspective?

The BVI courts, following well-established English common law principles, have traditionally recognised only two forms of property, choses in possession and choses in action.

In AA v Persons Unknown, the English High Court accepted the UK Jurisdictional Taskforce’s view —later enshrined in the UK Property (Digital Assets etc) Act 2025 — that crypto‑assets are capable of being treated as property. The law of the BVI is based on English common law and principles of equity, except to the extent modified by BVI legislation or binding judicial authority. English authority remains highly persuasive, and consequently the approach in AA v Persons Unknown [2019] EWHC 3556 (Comm[JH1] [PG2] ), was adopted in the BVI case Philip Smith and Jason Kardachi v Torque Group Holdings Limited BVIHC (COM) 2021/0031, where Justice Wallbank held that crypto‑assets constitute “assets or property”.

Justice Wallbank also accepted that ownership of crypto‑assets should be determined by identifying the person who holds the private key controlling the asset. He found that the crypto‑assets in the “User Trading Wallets” belonged to the individuals holding the relevant private keys.

Although not yet directly tested in the BVI, transfers of crypto‑assets will likely be treated as final — subject to contractual terms — once they achieve blockchain finality and are credited to the recipient’s wallet.

Where crypto assets represent shares in a BVI company, the company’s register of members is prima facie evidence of legal ownership. Accordingly, title to tokenised shares is determined by entry in the register (which may be digital), and the person entered on it is treated as the sole holder of the shares, including voting and dividend rights.

2. What is the scope of regulation of cryptoassets in the British Virgin Islands?

2.1 Does the regulatory framework distinguish between different types of cryptoassets?

The BVI does not differentiate between the types of cryptoassets which may exist (whether, for example, a utility token, stablecoin, non-fungible token or real-world asset token). The primary legal question is which regulatory regime a cryptoasset falls under: an “investment” governed by the BVI’s Securities and Investment Business Act (2020 revised edition) (as amended) (SIBA); or a “virtual asset” captured by the VASP Act, a combination of both, or neither. That determination drives the applicable rules and regulatory treatment; both regimes can apply if an instrument or product exhibits features of each, while certain items may be excluded altogether.

An analysis of the crypto asset’s characteristics will be required on a case-by-case basis. However, there are a number of factors that can assist with the analysis. Stablecoins are not expressly included under the definition of “investments” in SIBA, and it is unlikely that a fiat-backed or “algorithmic” stablecoin would fall within the definition of an “investment”.

Under the VASP Act, a “virtual asset” means a digital representation of value that can be digitally traded or transferred, and can be used for payment or investment purposes, but does not include:

digital representations of fiat currencies and other assets or matters specified in guidelines; or

a digital record of a credit against a financial institution of fiat currency, securities or other financial assets that can be transferred digitally.

2.2 What activities in relation to cryptoassets are regulated?

Virtual asset service

The business of engaging, on behalf of another person, in any VASP activity or operation (as outlined in the definition of VASP below) and includes:

hosting wallets or maintaining custody or control over another person’s virtual asset, wallet or private key;

providing financial services relating to the issuance, offer or sale of a virtual asset;

providing kiosks (such as automatic teller machines, bitcoin teller machines or vending machines) for the purpose of facilitating virtual assets activities through electronic terminals to enable the owner or operator of the kiosk to actively facilitate the exchange of virtual assets for fiat currency or other virtual assets; or

engaging in any other activity that, by enactment or guidelines, constitute the carrying on of the business of providing virtual asset service or issuing virtual assets or being involved in virtual asset activity.

Virtual asset service providers (VASPs)

A virtual asset service provider who provides, as a business, a virtual assets service and is registered to conduct one or more of the following activities or operations on behalf of another person:

exchange between virtual assets and fiat currencies;

exchange between one or more other forms of convertible virtual assets;

transfer of virtual assets where the transfer relates to conducting a transaction on behalf of another person that moves a virtual asset from one virtual wallet address or account to another;

safekeeping or administration of virtual assets or instruments enabling control over virtual assets;

the participation in, and provision of, financial services related to an issuer’s offer or sale of a virtual asset; or

perform such other activity or operation as may be specified under law or prescribed by regulations.

Persons who engage in or perform any of the following activities shall not qualify or be treated as a VASP under the VASP Act:

providing ancillary infrastructure to allow another person to offer a service, such as cloud data storage provider or integrity service provider responsible for verifying the accuracy of signatures;

providing service as a software developer or provider of unhosted wallets whose function is only to develop or sell software or hardware;

solely creating or selling a software application or virtual asset platform;

providing ancillary services or products to a virtual asset network, including the provision of services like hardware wallet manufacturer or provider of unhosted wallets, to the extent that such services do not extend to engaging in or actively facilitating as a business any of those services for or on behalf of another person;

solely engaging in the operation of a virtual asset network without engaging or facilitating any of the activities or operations of a VASP on behalf of customers;

providing closed-loop items that are non-transferable, non-exchangeable, and which cannot be used for payment or investment purposes; and

accepting virtual assets as payment for goods and services (such as the acceptance of virtual assets by a merchant when effecting the purchase of goods).

2.3 What is the approach to regulating decentralised finance (DeFi)?

No specific legislation has been enacted for DeFi protocols or infrastructure in the BVI, as such, a DeFi product or project will need to be assessed as to whether said product and/or service may require licensing under the BVI’s existing financial services framework, which is now supplemented by the VASP Act, being:

the Securities Investment Business Act, 2010 (as amended), which provides for the licensing of persons who are engaged in investment businesses in or from within the BVI, and for the licensing of investment funds (including funds with cryptographic fund interests). SIBA sets out an exhaustive list of instruments considered to be ‘investments’ in the BVI (which include, for example, shares, debt instruments, futures and contracts for difference).

the Financing and Money Services Act, 2009 (as amended), which provides for the licensing of, among other areas, fiat credit providers (in certain circumstances), money transmission businesses and fiat currency exchanges;

the Banks and Trust Companies Act, 1990 (as amended), for fintech companies that accept fiat deposits in a manner akin to banking;

the Insurance Act, 2008 (as amended), for insurance businesses (subject to the nature of the activities).

As indicated in Question 2.2., above, merely providing ancillary infrastructure to allow another entity to offer their service does not qualify as VASP activity under the VASP Act.

2.4 How is access to services without any intermediation regulated?

As indicated, the BVI’s VASP Act seeks to regulate certain virtual asset service providers that engage in activities on behalf of another person. Therefore, activities that do not involve intermediation — such as a person holding their own assets in self‑custody or using a protocol without a service provider — do not constitute a regulated virtual‑asset service.

Please see Question 2.2, above, and the activities which expressly fall outside of scope of the BVI’s VASP Act.

3. What are the key features of the cryptoasset regulatory regime in the British Virgin Islands?

3.1 What are the main focus areas for cryptoasset regulation?

The VASP Act’s primary focus is establishing a mandatory registration and supervisory regime for persons providing certain virtual asset services in or from within the BVI, including centralised exchanges and custody providers (see Question 2.2, above). The framework’s key regulatory obligations include:

Compliance with the BVI’s anti‑money laundering, counter‑terrorist financing, and counter‑proliferation financing requirements.

Record keeping and reporting obligations.

Fit and proper requirements (including adequacy of organisation, management and financial resources).

Change of control approvals.

Conduct of business requirements (including restrictions on misleading advertising).

These areas are in addition to general obligations existing and applying to all licensees under complementary legislation including the BVI Regulatory Code (as amended) which contains more detailed regulatory requirements and obligations that support the general licensing frameworks established by primary legislation.

3.2 Are there any capital or substance requirements for cryptoasset firms?

There are no prescriptive capital requirements under the BVI’s VASP Act, however a VASP is obliged to maintain a financially sound condition by:

having assets;

providing for its liabilities; and

generally conducting its business, so as to be in a position to meet its liabilities as they fall due.

The VASP regime is risk-based, giving the Commission discretion to require a VASP to maintain capital that is appropriate having regard to the nature, scale and complexity of its business.

Similar obligations arise under the BVI’s Regulatory Code whereby a licensee, on an on-going basis, must satisfy the Commission’s “fit and proper criteria”, which includes “financial soundness”. While “financial soundness” is not defined in the BVI’s Regulatory Code, the Code sets out factors for assessing and determining financial soundness, which include, for example, whether the regulated person or applicant is solvent or can maintain solvency and has established or will establish prudent financial controls.

Despite there being no published capital formula, in practice the Commission will expect capital to be commensurate with factors such as:

the type of virtual asset services provided;

whether client assets are held;

expected transaction volumes;

operational and technology risks;

cybersecurity exposure;

staffing and governance arrangements;

projected operating expenses; and

the ability to continue operating under stress scenarios.

There is no express BVI law obligation on a BVI company to have a physical presence in the BVI and it is increasingly common for BVI companies to engage consultants based around the world.

There are two key exceptions to this rule:

First under the VASP Act the Commission , having regard to the nature and risk associated with a VASP, can require the VASP to have an individual director physically resident in the BVI.

Second, all BVI entities are required to satisfy the BVI Economic Substance test pursuant to the Economic Substance (Companies and Limited Partnerships) Act, 2018 and the Economic Substance (Companies and Limited Partnerships) (Amendment) Act 2021 (Substance Legislation). All BVI entities are advised to seek advice in relation to economic substance, particularly any companies that might be deemed to be engaging in “intellectual property business”, “fund management business”, “finance and leasing business”, “distribution and service centre business” or “headquarters business”.

3.3 Do crypto businesses have access to general local banking services, if so, what are the eligibility requirements?

Yes, however, while the BVI has established a virtual asset service providers licensing framework, access to banking services remains a practical challenge for many virtual asset businesses. There is no prohibition on BVI‑licensed banks providing accounts to VASPs, and the Commission has not issued guidance restricting such relationships. However, in practice, crypto businesses often encounter difficulties driven primarily by the policies of international correspondent banks, which may view virtual asset activity as carrying elevated AML/CFT and reputational risk.

4. How is liability for decentralised models approached?

The BVI courts have not yet been asked to determine the liability of DeFi protocol developers, governance token holders, or liquidity providers for user losses in non-fraud scenarios. In the absence of specific BVI authority, liability will turn on whether a duty of care exists and whether the decentralised nature of the protocol severs the causal chain. Developers and founders with BVI connections are advised to take legal advice on structuring to manage liability exposure, particularly regarding governance rights and control over protocol parameters.

Although the BVI courts have not directly tested DeFi protocol failure, the BVI courts have seen interesting and notable developments in recent years with regards to distributed and decentralised infrastructure and digital asset cybercrime, for example, by ordering interim mandatory injunctive relief against non-cause of action defendants, and permitted service by alternative means on a person unknown outside of the jurisdiction by way of non-fungible tokens (NFT) airdrop to their digital wallet (see AQF v (1) XIO, (2) VQF and (3) CGN BVIHC (COM) 2023/0239 and ChainSwap Limited v Persons Unknown) BVIHC (COM) 2022/0031) .

The BVI courts have not yet been asked to determine the liability of DeFi protocol developers, governance token holders, or liquidity providers for user losses in non-fraud scenarios. In the absence of specific BVI authority, liability will turn on whether a duty of care exists and whether the decentralised nature of the protocol severs the causal chain. Developers and founders with BVI connections are advised to take legal advice on structuring to manage liability exposure, particularly regarding governance rights and control over protocol parameters.

Although the BVI courts have not directly tested DeFi protocol failure, the BVI courts have seen interesting and notable developments in recent years with regards to distributed and decentralised infrastructure and digital asset cybercrime, for example, by ordering interim mandatory injunctive relief against non-cause of action defendants, and permitted service by alternative means on a person unknown outside of the jurisdiction by way of non-fungible tokens (NFT) airdrop to their digital wallet (see AQF v (1) XIO, (2) VQF and (3) CGN BVIHC (COM) 2023/0239 and ChainSwap Limited v Persons Unknown) BVIHC (COM) 2022/0031) .

5. How are cryptoassets sold cross-border into the British Virgin Islands?

There are no specific marketing rules for selling virtual asset services cross-border into the BVI from outside of the BVI. However, each virtual asset activity should be assessed as to whether it is being carried out “in or from within” the BVI and, therefore, whether it may be subject to registration or licensing requirements in the BVI.

6. How do firms set up and begin operating in the British Virgin Islands?

6.1 How does the startup market operate?

Based on the attractiveness of BVI vehicles for international businesses, asset holding and investments, there has been an increase in the use of BVI companies as holding and operating companies across the fintech and blockchain industries, and those trends follow those globally (moving from token offerings, towards decentralised finance, non-fungible tokens, play to earn and other products). In addition, the BVI has witnessed the steady growth of digital assets as an alternative to traditional debt and equity financing, including tokenised funds. Tokenised funds (where the investor’s interest is represented by a cryptographic token instead of shares, units or other interests offered to investors in a more traditional fund structure) have proved increasingly popular.

The BVI has been enthusiastic to encourage blockchain and fintech opportunities and has sought to welcome new businesses, with an attractive and pragmatic regulatory approach. Token issuances and initial coin offerings continue to be popular in the BVI, which was reinforced by the Commission’s guidance that the sale of a newly issued virtual asset is excluded from the requirement to register under the VASP Act. However, token issuances (and issuers) are still subject to the BVI’s anti-money laundering and terrorist financing requirements (including the BVI’s Proceeds of Criminal Conduct Act (Revised Edition 2020) (as amended) (PCCA) and other general criminal conduct legislation), and must, therefore, still ensure that appropriate measures are in place to ensure that they do not become party to or accessories to money laundering, sanctions breaches or other criminal activity through token sales.

Typically, a standard BVI Business Company can be incorporated within one to three business days upon the BVI registered agent having been satisfied that all of the incorporation requirements have been met. There is no requirement to publicise an intention to incorporate, nor is there any pre‐approval by any BVI regulatory body.

6.2 Are there any particular initiatives or regulatory mechanisms designed to help cryptoasset companies?

A regulatory sandbox regime was launched in 2020 to support and facilitate innovation in the financial technology sector in the BVI and allow businesses to trial new products and services which amount to “Innovative FinTech” for a limited period, under the supervision of the Commission, without the need to apply for a licence to conduct financial services business in the BVI.

The sandbox is open to any companies or limited partnerships incorporated in the BVI, as well as non-BVI companies looking to conduct business in the BVI. Participants can remain in the sandbox for up to 18 months, with the opportunity to extend for a further six months. At the end of the testing period (including any extension to the original testing period), the sandbox participant must employ an exit strategy and exit the regulatory sandbox by applying to transition to continue as a licensee or wind down operations.

6.3 If a licence is required to run a cryptoasset business, what are the costs and expected timeframe to obtain this?

There are three categories of permission available under the BVI’s VASP Act, as follows:

VASP; VASP providing virtual assets custody services; VASP operating a virtual assets exchange.

The initial application fees payable to the Commission are:

USD[JH1] [PG2] 5,000 for application for registration as a VASP;

USD 10,000 for application for registration as a VASP providing virtual assets custody services;

USD 10,000 for application for registration as a VASP operating a virtual assets exchange.

Following approval, there is a Commission initial registration fee, as follows:

USD 7,500 in respect of a VASP applicant not providing a virtual assets custody service or operating a virtual assets exchange.

USD 15,000 in respect of a VASP applicant providing a virtual assets custody service.

USD 25,000 in respect of a VASP applicant operating a virtual assets exchange.

Upon receipt of a completed application, the Commission will endeavour to process the application and provide initial comments within six weeks and to conclude the application within six months. As timeframes may vary we would recommend consulting with legal counsel when considering a new VASP application.

7. What is the approach to stablecoins in the British Virgin Islands?

As discussed at Question 2.1., the BVI does not differentiate between the types of virtual assets which may exist (whether, for example, a utility token, stablecoin, NFT or RWA) save for those virtual assets which may be characterised as “investments” under SIBA. An analysis of the coin’s characteristics will be required on a case-by-case basis. However, there are a number of factors that can assist with the analysis.

Stablecoins are not expressly included under the definition of “investments” in SIBA, and it is unlikely that a fiat-backed or “algorithmic” stablecoin would fall within the definition of an “investment”.

Stablecoins would not fall within the definitions of either “money” or “coin” as defined as follows.

“Money” is defined in the Regulatory Code, 2009, as including notes and coins; postal orders; cheques of any kind, including travellers’ cheques; bankers’ drafts and other payable orders; and money deposited in an account; in each case, in any currency.

“Coin” is defined as any coin that is legally current in the Territory (see section 2(1), Interpretation Act, (Chapter 136)).

A stablecoin will likely fall within the definition of a “virtual asset” under the VASP Act (see Question 2.1, above). A BVI company involved in the issuance (including oversight of a treasury backing the stablecoin), transfer, exchange, or custody of stablecoins will need to review their activities to determine whether registration will be required under the VASP Act.

The BVI does not require or impose mandatory reserve, collateralisation, or backing‑asset requirements on token issuers (which include stable coins).

8. What is the approach to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the British Virgin Islands?

See Question 7, above.

9. What is the approach to real-world assets (RWAs) in the British Virgin Islands?

As discussed in Question 2.1, above, the primary legal question when considering tokenisation is which regulatory regime an instrument or product falls under: an “investment” governed by SIBA or a “virtual asset” captured by the VASP Act, a combination of both, or neither, given that the BVI does not differentiate between the types of virtual assets which may exist (whether, for example, a utility token, stablecoin, NFT or RWA).

In the Commission’s Guidance on the Regulation of Virtual Assets in the Virgin Islands (July 2020), the Commission clarified that “virtual assets and virtual asset-related products used as a means of payment for goods and services which provide the purchaser with an ability to only purchase goods and services would not be captured by financial services legislation”. However, “where a virtual asset product or service provides a benefit or right beyond a medium of exchange, it may be captured under SIBA”. As such, whether a particular RWA token constitutes a “virtual asset” under the VASP Act and/or a SIBA “investment” is determined on a case-by-case basis by reference to its specific features and the rights it confers.

10. Upcoming legislative or regulatory developments

In 2025, the Commission announced the establishment of a VASP Advisory Committee (“the Committee”) which formalises the membership of a core group of persons from within the private sector with whom the Commission engages on matters relating to VASPs and the VASP Act. The Committee’s mandate includes the consideration of proposed regulatory changes and challenges which exist in the BVI VASP ecosystem as well as opportunities for BVI market advancement and technology enhanced regulatory supervision. The ongoing work of the Committee is one example of the great initiatives focused on collaboration and transparency within the jurisdiction.

11. Frequently asked questions

It is difficult to provide a distilled set of frequently asked questions and answers as often these are targeted and fact specific, however recently we have seen continued instructions on the following areas:

Existing DeFi projects seeking clarity on their AML/CFT/PF obligations. A genuine DeFi application (i.e. the software program) is not a VASP under the VASP Act, as the VASP Act does not apply to underlying software or technology (see Questions 2.3 and 2.4, above). However, creators, owners and operators or other persons who maintain control or sufficient influence in the DeFi arrangements, even if those arrangements seem decentralised, may fall within the scope of the VASP Act where they are providing or actively facilitating VASP services. Marketing terms or self-identification as a DeFi project is not determinative, nor is the specific technology involved in determining if its owner or operator is a VASP, with BVI DeFi projects often failing to appreciate the VASP Act’s regulatory triggers.

Even without a specific licensing regime, broader compliance duties still apply which are often overlooked. All BVI persons — regulated or not — remain subject to the PCCA and other laws governing criminal conduct. As a result, BVI DeFi projects must implement safeguards to ensure they do not inadvertently facilitate money laundering, sanctions violations, or other criminal activity through their services.



When is a virtual asset an “investment” under SIBA? This question will be a fact-specific enquiry dependent on the unique functionalities exhibited by the tokens. Although not exhaustive, the Commission’s Guidance on the Regulation of Virtual Assets in the Virgin Islands (July 2020), do provide clear examples of products which will or most likely will be in scope as SIBA “investments”, such as:

a futures contract involving a virtual asset or virtual assets; a token or coin which creates or acknowledges a debt; where a virtual asset or a related product is the subject of a contract for differences or any other contract the purpose or intended purpose of which is to secure a profit or avoid a loss by reference to fluctuations in the value or price of property of any description.



It should be noted however that, once an instrument has been established to be an “investment” under SIBA, it must then be established whether the relevant person is carrying on an “investment activity”, by way of business, in or from within the BVI and, if so, whether there are any exemptions available for that activity.