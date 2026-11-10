ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026
Public Consultation On The São Paulo State Solid Waste Plan Now Open
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown is a leading international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major...View firm profile
São Paulo State has opened public consultation on revising its Solid Waste Plan through 2046, addressing the management of 15.5 million metric tons of municipal waste, 27.6 million metric tons of construction waste, and 231,300 metric tons of healthcare waste generated annually. The revision will establish 38 targets across 13 thematic areas, including circular economy, reverse logistics, and marine litter reduction, with significant implications for the packaging value chain regarding post-consumer pa
The São Paulo State Secretariat of Environment, Infrastructure, and Logistics (SEMIL) has opened a public consultation on the revision of the São Paulo State Solid Waste Plan (PERS), which will guide state policy in the sector through 2046. Each year, the State of São Paulo generates approximately 15.5 million metric tons of municipal solid waste, 27.6 million metric tons of construction waste, and 231,300 metric tons of healthcare waste. The PERS sets out the state's strategies for improving the management of solid waste and residual (non-recoverable) waste, in line with the guidelines of the National Solid Waste Policy.
The revised PERS will update the assessment of solid waste and residual waste generated in the state, identify challenges and opportunities, develop future scenarios for the different waste streams, and set 38 targets across 13 thematic areas. These areas include the circular economy, reverse logistics, marine litter, separate collection, and urban, industrial, construction, healthcare, and mining waste.
For the packaging value chain (manufacturers, converters, brand owners, and retailers), the key points include: (i) a possible expansion of reverse logistics targets for post-consumer packaging; (ii) strategies on recyclability rates and separate collection infrastructure; and (iii) measures to reduce marine litter, with a focus on plastic and single-use packaging.
Participation by the packaging value chain will be essential to setting feasible targets that reflect the operational realities of industry, recycling, and waste management. The PERS' guidelines may shape public policy, reverse logistics initiatives, and future environmental requirements in the State of São Paulo.
To broaden the debate on the revision, a virtual public hearing will be held on November 4, followed by an in-person public hearing on November 5, 2026. Submissions to the public consultation will be accepted until November 13.
The Environmental, Climate Change, and Sustainability practice of Tauil & Chequer Advogados, in association with Mayer Brown LLP, is available to provide further information.
Visit us at mayerbrown.com
Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.
© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.
This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.