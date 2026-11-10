Public Consultation On The São Paulo State Solid Waste Plan Now Open

The São Paulo State Secretariat of Environment, Infrastructure, and Logistics (SEMIL) has opened a public consultation on the revision of the São Paulo State Solid Waste Plan (PERS), which will guide state policy in the sector through 2046. Each year, the State of São Paulo generates approximately 15.5 million metric tons of municipal solid waste, 27.6 million metric tons of construction waste, and 231,300 metric tons of healthcare waste. The PERS sets out the state's strategies for improving the management of solid waste and residual (non-recoverable) waste, in line with the guidelines of the National Solid Waste Policy.

The revised PERS will update the assessment of solid waste and residual waste generated in the state, identify challenges and opportunities, develop future scenarios for the different waste streams, and set 38 targets across 13 thematic areas. These areas include the circular economy, reverse logistics, marine litter, separate collection, and urban, industrial, construction, healthcare, and mining waste.

For the packaging value chain (manufacturers, converters, brand owners, and retailers), the key points include: (i) a possible expansion of reverse logistics targets for post-consumer packaging; (ii) strategies on recyclability rates and separate collection infrastructure; and (iii) measures to reduce marine litter, with a focus on plastic and single-use packaging.

Participation by the packaging value chain will be essential to setting feasible targets that reflect the operational realities of industry, recycling, and waste management. The PERS' guidelines may shape public policy, reverse logistics initiatives, and future environmental requirements in the State of São Paulo.

To broaden the debate on the revision, a virtual public hearing will be held on November 4, followed by an in-person public hearing on November 5, 2026. Submissions to the public consultation will be accepted until November 13.

The Environmental, Climate Change, and Sustainability practice of Tauil & Chequer Advogados, in association with Mayer Brown LLP, is available to provide further information.