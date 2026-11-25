On September 23, 2026, ANP published Resolution No. 1,008/2026 (link), establishing criteria for differentiated treatment of micro and small enterprises in the agency’s inspections. The resolution applies exclusively to companies meeting the criteria set out in Article 3 of Complementary Law No. 123/2006 (link) and provides for a two-visit procedure and extended compliance periods under notices. The resolution, which repeals ANP Resolution No. 759/2018, will enter into force on January 1, 2027.

The two-visit procedure consists of an initial inspection, conducted on-site or remotely, aimed at providing compliance guidance, during which no notice of violation will be issued. The guidance-oriented nature of the initial inspection does not, however, prevent the adoption of precautionary measures under Law No. 9,847/1999 (link).

If non-compliance is identified, the regulated entity will receive an inspection document or official letter and will have 40 days to regularize its situation. Once this period has passed, a further inspection may be conducted on-site or remotely. If any non-compliance is identified during this subsequent inspection, a notice of violation will be issued or the applicable medida reparadora de conduta will be applied.

The two-visit procedure will not apply to entities that have already undergone an inspection, whether before or after the resolution’s entry into force. It will also not cover high-risk non-compliance, such as fuel leaks, irregular liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transfer or cylinder-filling operations, direct and imminent safety hazards, or the storage or sale of fuel containing methanol or solvents beyond regulatory limits.

Cases involving products that do not meet ANP specifications, quantity discrepancies detrimental to consumers, fraud, resistance to or obstruction of inspections, tampering with seals, non-compliance with shutdown or seizure orders, or the absence of tax documentation evidencing the origin of products are also excluded from the two-visit procedure.

The extended period for complying with notices will be at least 40 calendar days, including for inspections subsequent to the initial inspection. Exceptionally, the resolution allows a shorter period to be set through a duly reasoned decision.

ANP updates criteria for royalty distribution involving waterway terminals

On August 28, 2026, ANP published Resolution No. 1,007/2026 (link), amending ANP Ordinance No. 29/2001 (link) to govern the classification of waterway terminals connected to marine oil or natural gas facilities as loading and unloading facilities for the purposes of distributing royalties to municipalities affected by these operations. The revision follows the changes introduced by Decree No. 12,849, dated February 12, 2026 (link).

Effective July 1, 2026, ANP-authorized waterway terminals directly connected to single-buoy moorings, multi-buoy mooring systems, quadros de âncoras (anchor mooring arrays), berthing piers or quays are classified as loading or unloading facilities. The facilities must be located within an area covered by a concession agreement entered into with the agency or hold ANP authorization, as applicable. The waterway terminal’s area of influence will correspond to that assigned to the marine facility to which it is directly connected.

Exclusively for calculating and distributing royalties, the resolution establishes a regulatory weighting factor of 50% for the waterway terminal and 50% for the corresponding single-buoy mooring, multi-buoy mooring system, quadro de âncoras, berthing pier or quay.

Facility operators must submit a report to ANP by the 15th of each month containing information on the facility’s type and location, including the municipalities involved and the geographic coordinates delimiting its perimeter, referenced to SIRGAS2000.

ANP approves new blocks in the Equatorial Margin for future inclusion in the Open Acreage of Concession

On October 2, 2026, ANP approved the delineation of 501 new exploration blocks in the Equatorial Margin, located in water depths exceeding 3,000 meters. The act covers 11 new sectors in the Barreirinhas, Ceará, Foz do Amazonas, Potiguar and Pará-Maranhão basins, encompassing approximately 380,000 km². The boundaries of sectors SFZA-AP4, SPAMA-AUP1 and SPAMA-AUP2 were also adjusted.

The approved delineation is a preliminary step toward the potential inclusion of these areas in the Open Acreage of Concession. Inclusion will depend on assessments by Ibama and joint statements from the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change. ANP stated that its preliminary social and environmental assessment, based on the location of conservation units, identified no overlaps or proximity issues that would preclude the delineation of the proposed areas.

The update became possible following recognition of the extension of Brazil’s continental shelf limits, which defined the area within which the country may exercise rights to explore the natural resources of the seabed and subsoil. Subsequently, the National Energy Policy Council approved CNPE Resolution No. 10/2025 (link), establishing rules for exploration on Brazil?s extended continental shelf, beyond 200 nautical miles from the coast.

The approval came amid advancing exploration activities in the Equatorial Margin. On August 14, 2026, Petrobras announced that it had identified hydrocarbons in the Morpho well, located in block FZA-M-59 in the Foz do Amazonas Basin, approximately 175 km off the coast of Amapá, in a water depth of 2,886 meters. Subsequently, on October 2, the company announced a second oil discovery in a deeper interval of the same well.

This content is part of the Oil and Gas Newsletter for the months of August and September 2026, bringing together the main sector highlights of the period. We emphasize that this material is for informational purposes only. Our team is available to provide additional information on these and other topics.