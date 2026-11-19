Bermuda sponsors should consider how a formation-stage decision about vehicle selection can influence future fund financing margins.

As ratings methodologies and insurance capital reshape fund finance, such selection increasingly determines how clearly lenders identify their obligor, collateral and enforcement route, affecting legal, structural and credit diligence for supplying and underwriting debt.

Fitch, the credit ratings agency, reported growing bank-led demand for subline ratings in December 2025; Kroll Bond Rating Agency, meanwhile, reported record rated net asset value (NAV) transactions, totalling $23 billion across 38 transactions in 2025.

Sublines are fund-level debt secured by investors’ uncalled capital commitments; NAV facilities broadly comprise asset-backed financings beneath the main fund, typically at HoldCo/aggregator level, “looking down” to fund assets for security/credit support.

Sponsors’ opportunity is reduced legal uncertainty, broader lender participation and potentially lower margin-priced risk premiums, rather than statutory pricing discounts.

Importantly, Bermuda’s commercially distinctive, broad structuring toolkit allows sponsors to tailor legal personality and asset segregation to financing needs.

Exempted limited partnerships’ option to elect separate legal personality (SLP), for example, offers flexibility unavailable in some other jurisdictions.

Insurance participation makes this particularly relevant. Rated note feeders permit insurers to obtain underlying fund exposure through debt and, potentially, residual equity, with the feeder holding the “main” fund interest.

KBRA reported $9 billion of rated direct-lending feeder issuance by September 2025, exceeding every previous full year.

The objective may include a lower weighted capital burden than equivalent direct equity investment. However, the insurer is not necessarily the underlying fund’s limited partner (LP), and favourable treatment depends upon applicable prudential and accounting requirements.

Separately, insurers can lend to fund borrowers. Insurance-focused research in 2025 by Aberdeen, the wealth and investments group, identified increasing bank interest in non-traditional lending partners.

Possibilities include refinancing an existing subscription line or providing a separately negotiated “Tranche B” alongside bank commitments under one facilities agreement. That label does not determine ranking: shared collateral, repayment allocation and enforcement control require express agreement.

Both routes ask: which Bermuda vehicle produces the clearest legal claim for lenders?

An exempted limited partnership (ELP) can irrevocably elect SLP, enabling ownership and dealings in separate partnership property.

Subject to its limited partnership agreement (LPA), an ELP enjoys statutory continuity on a change of general partner (GP) or LPs without electing SLP, whereas a general partnership’s continuity depends on having elected SLP.

SLP can align borrower, asset owner and chargor within one legal person. However, it does not extinguish GP liability: a judgment against the partnership remains enforceable against a general partner. (Partnership Act 1902, ss 4A, 4BA–4E.)

The benefit is precision, not disappearance of diligence. Non-SLP ELPs remain intrinsically as “bankable” from a credit perspective.

Lenders must establish whether the SLP ELP’s LPA allocates capital-call rights to the partnership, GP, or both. GP succession must preserve authority and enforcement arrangements.

SLP also enables partnership charge registration at the Registrar of Companies (rather than the Registry General), with statutory priority consequences. (Partnership Act 1902, s 4F.)

A limited liability company (LLC) offers separate personality from formation and contractually adaptable governance: a direct asset-owning and borrowing vehicle without a GP ownership layer.

Lenders must examine the LLC agreement: management authority, reserved consents and restrictions may qualify its apparent simplicity. (Limited Liability Company Act 2016, ss 5, 30 and 60.)

A segregated accounts company (SAC) addresses which assets support which liabilities. A segregated account is not a separate legal person. The SAC contracts for the identified account, with creditor recourse ordinarily confined to its linked assets.

Accurate attribution is essential; Bermuda jurisprudence guides account-linked asset identification and statutory ring-fencing (Re Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) Ltd and Omnia Ltd [2023] SC (Bda) 57 Civ).

Internal liquidity sleeves or side-pocket designations do not equal statutory segregation. Any permitted extension of recourse requires deliberate documentation. (Segregated Accounts Companies Act 2000, ss 16–17B.)

An incorporated segregated accounts company’s (ISAC) incorporated account adds separate corporate personality to segregation. The ISA can own collateral and assume obligations; the “umbrella” ISAC cannot transact for it merely through their statutory relationship.

This may suit separately financed investment/liquidity compartments. Yet segregation also limits lenders’ asset pool: clearer boundaries do not necessarily mean stronger credit. (Incorporated Segregated Accounts Companies Act 2019, ss 9, 18–20.)

Bermuda’s advantage is therefore choice, not universally superior vehicles.

Sponsors should identify the borrower, collateral owner, recourse perimeter and enforcement route before settling the structure.

Cleaner legal architecture cannot manufacture asset quality or guarantee a lower margin. It can, however, reduce execution friction, support ratings diligence and widen competition for the debt.

As fund finance institutionalises, legal separateness belongs in financing strategy from inception.

First Published in The Royal Gazette, Legally Speaking column, November 2026