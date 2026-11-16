Bermuda’s main piece of employment legislation, the Employment Act 2000, has been amended twice in 2026. The first change is already in force and gives adoptive parents and legal guardians a right to leave. The second strengthens the Employment and Labour Relations Tribunal, but it is not yet in force. Here is what each one means in practice, with guidance for employers from our Employment team.

Adoption and guardianship leave

Since 1 June 2026, an employee has been entitled to parental leave where a child is placed, or is due to be placed, in their household through adoption or legal guardianship. The change was made by the Employment Amendment Act 2026, which inserted a new section 16B into the Employment Act 2000. The child must be under 24 months old at the date of the court order.

How much leave an employee gets depends on how they are named in that order. The employee named as the mother is entitled to 13 weeks. The employee named as the father is entitled to 5 consecutive days. In each case the leave is paid if the employee has completed a year of continuous employment, and unpaid if not.

The procedural requirements are strict. The leave must begin within 14 weeks of the court order. The entitlement arises once in respect of each child during the 12 months following the order; it is not a fresh entitlement that can be claimed repeatedly during that period. An application must be made at least 4 weeks before the leave begins, must state the start and end dates, and must enclose a copy of the court order. An employee taking the 13-week leave must also give 2 weeks’ notice of the date she intends to return; if she does not, the Act treats her as having terminated her employment.

The amendment also preserves continuity of employment during parental leave, prevents an employer from giving notice of termination while the leave is being taken, and makes consequential changes to the Payroll Tax Act 1995 and the Tax Credits Act 2025.

What the adoption leave change means for employers

There is no statutory obligation to have an adoption leave policy, but a handbook that sets out maternity and paternity leave and says nothing about adoption will mislead both staff and managers. Three points are worth particular attention.

The deemed resignation rule is the provision most likely to cause real trouble. An employee who simply forgets to confirm her return date loses her job by operation of the statute, and she will not know that unless someone tells her. A short line in the handbook, and a reminder at the start of the leave, costs nothing.

The timing can be awkward in practice. A child is often placed with a family months before the court order is made, but the leave clock runs from the order and the application must enclose a copy of it. An employee may therefore be unable to take the leave at the point they most need it.

Finally, the section is framed around the mother and the father named in the court order. It does not address a single adopter, a same-sex couple, or a guardianship order that names neither. Employers are free to offer more than the Act requires, and some will prefer to equalise the entitlement rather than apply a distinction the statute does not explain.

More powers for the Employment and Labour Relations Tribunal

The Employment Amendment (No. 2) Act 2026 was passed in September and received the Governor’s assent on 1 October 2026. Once it comes into force it will do four things:

Protection during leave and rest days. Employers will be restricted from disciplining or dismissing an employee while they are on a rest day or on approved leave, with some exceptions. Better case management. The Tribunal will be able to set its own framework for hearing dates, adjournments, and what happens when a party does not engage with scheduling. More time for decisions. The Tribunal will have 30 business days to deliver a decision, rather than 30 calendar days. Real consequences for ignoring a Tribunal order. Civil penalties, and a public register naming those who have not paid a Tribunal award.

What the Tribunal changes mean for employers

The restriction on discipline during leave is the one most likely to catch people out. The Act does not spell out where the boundaries of a rest day or approved leave lie, and the point was raised during the debate; the Minister’s answer was that the Tribunal would apply a reasonable interpretation. Until it is tested, it will not be clear whether an employee suspended on full pay, or on long-term sick leave, is covered, or whether a disciplinary process already under way has to pause once leave begins. If you have a live process involving someone on leave, it is worth taking advice before the next step.

The naming register is worth taking seriously too. An unpaid award that nobody hears about is one thing; one that appears on a public list is quite another, particularly for a regulated business.

When does it start?

Not yet. The Act comes into force on a date the Minister sets by notice in the Official Gazette, and no notice has appeared so far.

What to do now