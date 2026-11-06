Key Takeaways From The Commission’s Sixth Annual Report On The Screening Of FDI Into The EU

On 14 October 2026, the European Commission ("Commission") published its Sixth Annual Report on the screening of foreign direct investments ("FDI") into the EU, accompanied by a Staff Working Document containing additional data and detail on legislative developments in EU Member States.

The report covers 2025 and is the sixth annual report on the application of the EU FDI Screening Regulation since the cooperation mechanism became fully operational on 11 October 2020. It examines FDI trends, developments in national screening frameworks, Member States’ screening activity and the operation of the EU cooperation mechanism.

The latest report points to a continuing divergence between different forms of investment into the EU. Foreign M&A activity increased for a second consecutive year, whereas greenfield investment declined again, albeit at a slower rate than in 2024. At the same time, the cumulative stock of FDI transactions continued to grow, underlining the continued attractiveness of the EU Single Market.

The report also explains two important milestones in the development of the EU screening framework. During 2025, Croatia, Cyprus and Greece adopted national FDI screening laws, meaning that all 27 Member States had a framework for screening FDI by the end of the reporting period. In addition, the revised EU Foreign Investment Screening Regulation was adopted on 17 June 2026, entered into force on 16 July 2026 and will apply from 17 January 2028. Against that background, the use of the EU cooperation mechanism increased, with notifications rising by 40% in 2025 and the share of cases proceeding to Phase 2 increasing from 8% to 12%.

Key takeaways from the Sixth Annual Report

The cumulative stock of FDI transactions into the EU increased by 8.9% between 2024 and 2025. Overall, the combined number of M&A deals and greenfield projects increased by only 0.2% in 2025. M&A activity increased while greenfield investment declined, reflecting a shift in the composition of inbound FDI towards acquisitions.

The United States and United Kingdom remained the largest sources of FDI into the EU in 2025. The US accounted for 30% of acquisitions and 38% of greenfield projects, while the UK accounted for 24% and 20%, respectively. India (+42%), the UAE (+37%) and Canada (+23%) recorded the strongest growth in M&A activity among the other leading investor jurisdictions.

Germany and France remained the leading destinations for foreign acquisitions, accounting for 20% and 14% of M&A deals respectively. Italy moved into third place with a 12% share after a 27% increase in deal numbers. Spain and Germany remained the leading destinations for greenfield projects, despite annual declines of 17% and 13% respectively.

ICT overtook manufacturing as the leading sector for foreign acquisitions, accounting for 27% of M&A deals after a 23% annual increase. Manufacturing ranked second with 26%. Retail activities remained the largest sector for greenfield investment, while accommodation moved into second place after a sharp increase in reported projects.

All 27 Member States now have an FDI screening framework. Croatia, Cyprus and Greece adopted national screening laws, Bulgaria and Ireland brought previously adopted screening frameworks into operation, and six Member States amended existing legislation during 2025.

Member States handled 4,773 authorisation requests and ex officio cases in 2025, up from 3,136 in 2024. Of those cases, 38% were formally screened, compared with 41% in 2024. Among formally screened cases for which a decision was reported, 87% were authorised without conditions, 9% with conditions, 1% were prohibited and 3% were withdrawn.

Member States submitted 667 notifications under the EU cooperation mechanism, up 40% from 477 in 2024. Of those notifications, 88% were closed in Phase 1 and 12% proceeded to Phase 2, compared with 92% and 8% respectively in 2024. Manufacturing accounted for 53% of Phase 2 cases and ICT for 19%.

The revised Foreign Investment Screening Regulation was adopted on 17 June 2026, entered into force on 16 July 2026 and will apply from 17 January 2028. It introduces minimum harmonisation of national screening systems, a common minimum scope of transactions, coverage of certain foreign-controlled intra-EU investments and stronger coordination of multi-jurisdictional reviews.

We consider the main elements of the report in more detail below.

FDI trends in 2025: M&A recovery continues as greenfield investment contracts

The cumulative stock of FDI transactions into the EU grew by 8.9% between 2024 and 2025. The cumulative number of foreign M&A deals increased by 12%, from 20,695 to 23,078, while the cumulative number of greenfield projects increased by 6.9%, from 27,069 to 28,930. The Commission notes that the EU received an average of around 5,200 foreign M&A deals and greenfield projects per year between 2016 and 2025.

The annual flow of transactions was nearly flat, increasing by 0.2% between 2024 and 2025. Beneath that headline figure, however, M&A and greenfield investment moved in opposite directions. M&A activity rose by 4% in 2025 after increasing by 8.5% in 2024. Greenfield projects declined by 4.3% in 2025 after falling by 8.3% in 2024. The Commission considers that this divergence indicates a compositional shift towards M&A in a context of heightened macroeconomic uncertainty.

Top investor countries: the US and UK remain the key jurisdictions, with stronger M&A growth from India, the UAE and Canada

The United States remained the largest foreign investor in the EU in 2025, accounting for 30% of acquisitions (716 deals) and 38% of greenfield projects (699 projects). US M&A activity increased by 8.2% compared with 2024, while US greenfield activity increased by 0.9%.

The United Kingdom remained the second-largest investor jurisdiction, accounting for 24% of acquisitions (572 deals) and 20% of greenfield projects (365 projects). UK acquisitions increased by 9%, but greenfield projects declined by 19%.

Among the other leading jurisdictions, M&A activity increased most strongly for India (+42%), the UAE (+37%) and Canada (+23%). By contrast, acquisitions from Offshore Financial Centres declined by 16%, and acquisitions from China and Hong Kong declined by 10%. Greenfield trends were more mixed, with sizeable increases from Israel, the UAE and Canada but declines from the UK, Switzerland, Offshore Financial Centres, Japan and China/Hong Kong.

Top destinations: Germany and France lead M&A, while Spain and Germany lead greenfield investment

Germany and France were the main destinations for foreign acquisitions in 2025, accounting for 20% (469 deals) and 14% (339 deals) of M&A activity respectively. Both recorded annual growth of 7.8% and 8.3%. Italy ranked third with a 12% share (297 deals), following a 27% increase. Spain ranked fourth with a 9% share (208 deals), after a 17% decline.

Ireland recorded the strongest increase in M&A activity among the top ten recipient Member States, at 20%. Spain, Sweden and Poland recorded declines, with Poland experiencing the largest fall (-36%).

Spain and Germany remained the leading destinations for greenfield investment, receiving 19% (351 projects) and 16% (296 projects) respectively. Both nevertheless received fewer projects than in 2024. France ranked third with a 12% share and a 19% annual increase. Denmark (+110%) and Italy (+57%) recorded the strongest increases among the leading destinations.

Sectoral trends: ICT overtakes manufacturing

ICT became the leading sector for foreign acquisitions in 2025, accounting for 27% of M&A deals (642 transactions) after a 23% annual increase. Manufacturing ranked second with 26% (630 transactions), following growth of 3.4%. This reverses the position in 2024, when manufacturing accounted for 27% of M&A deals and ICT for 24%.

Professional, scientific and technical activities ranked third with a 9% share, although activity declined slightly by 0.5%. Financial activities accounted for 8.4% of acquisitions and increased by 12%. Retail accounted for 6.9% and declined by 9.3%.

For greenfield investment, retail-related activities remained the largest sector, accounting for almost one-third of projects. Accommodation and food services moved into second place with an 18% share after a reported increase of 108%. Manufacturing represented 15% of greenfield projects, ICT 9% and finance 7%, with all three recording annual declines.

All Member States now have FDI screening legislation

In 2025, Croatia, Cyprus and Greece adopted national FDI screening laws. Bulgaria’s framework became fully operational on 20 August 2025, and Ireland’s Screening of Third Country Transactions Act became operational on 6 January 2025. As a result, all 27 Member States had a framework for screening FDI by the end of 2025, compared with 24 Member States with screening legislation in place at the end of 2024.

Croatia adopted its Foreign Investment Screening Act on 24 October 2025. The Act entered into force on 13 November 2025 and establishes a screening mechanism for investments affecting critical infrastructure, the supply of critical resources, access to sensitive information, communications infrastructure, electoral infrastructure and the media sector. The report notes that the Act will become fully effective once all necessary implementing acts are adopted in 2026.

Cyprus published Law 194(I)/2025 on 14 November 2025. The law entered into force on 2 April 2026 and requires prior approval for covered investments. Greece’s Law 5202/2025 entered into force on 23 May 2025 and its screening mechanism became operational on 11 November 2025.

Six Member States amended existing regimes during 2025: Czechia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovakia and Spain. Notably, Poland made its screening regime permanent, while Spain extended its temporary screening requirement for certain investments from EU and EFTA residents in strategic sectors until 31 December 2026.

Member States’ screening activity: more filings, but outcomes remain stable

Member States handled 4,773 authorisation requests and ex officio cases in 2025, an increase of approximately 52% from 3,136 in 2024. The proportion formally screened fell from 41% to 38%, while 62% were considered ineligible or did not require formal screening. The Commission cautions that these percentages are strongly influenced by Sweden’s large number of cases not requiring formal screening. Excluding Sweden, 65% of cases would have been formally screened, compared with 67% in 2024.

Among formally screened cases for which Member States reported a decision, 87% were authorised without conditions, compared with 86% in 2024. The share authorised subject to conditions remained at 9%, around 1% were prohibited, and 3% were withdrawn, down from 4% in 2024.

The Commission concludes that the figures confirm a stable trend: the EU remained open to foreign investment, while Member States blocked only those FDIs that posed serious security or public order risks that could not be mitigated.

EU cooperation mechanism: a sharp increase in notifications and detailed review

In 2025, 21 Member States submitted 667 notifications under Article 6 of the FDI Screening Regulation, up from 477 in 2024. The 40% increase was the largest annual rise since the cooperation mechanism became operational. Notifications have increased by 61% since 2021, when 414 cases were notified. Seven Member States (Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania and Spain) accounted for 86% of notifications.

Manufacturing remained the leading sector among notified transactions, increasing from 25% in 2024 to 27% in 2025. ICT accounted for 19%, financial activities 17%, wholesale and retail 13%, and professional activities 8%. Financial activities therefore moved ahead of wholesale and retail compared with 2024.

The composition by transaction value also shifted. Transactions valued below EUR 500 million represented 66% of notifications, up from 58% in 2024. Transactions valued at EUR 500 million or more accounted for 29%, broadly stable compared with 30% in 2024.

The Commission closed 88% of cases in Phase 1, down from 92% in 2024. The proportion proceeding to Phase 2 rose from 8% to 12%, meaning that the share of cases undergoing detailed review increased by 50%. The Commission issued an opinion in less than 2% of notified transactions.

Manufacturing accounted for 53% of Phase 2 cases, up from 50% in 2024, while ICT accounted for 19%. Within manufacturing Phase 2 cases, critical technologies were the most frequent assessment factor (37%), followed by critical infrastructure (23%), critical inputs (19%) and access to sensitive information (12%). Access to sensitive information more than doubled from 5% in 2024.

Within critical-technology cases, defence-related technologies accounted for 31%, aerospace 28%, other critical technologies including AI, quantum and biotechnology 22%, semiconductors 12%, cybersecurity 4% and robotics 3%. Compared with 2024, the aerospace share increased substantially, while the defence and semiconductor shares declined.

Twenty-seven per cent of notifications concerned transactions screened in two or more Member States, up from 19% in 2024. Manufacturing accounted for 32% of these multi-jurisdiction cases and wholesale and retail for 25%. The increase is relevant to the revised Regulation, which strengthens coordination for multi-jurisdictional transactions.

Origin of investors notified under the cooperation mechanism

The United States remained the largest source of notified transactions, but its share fell from 40% in 2024 to 33% in 2025. The UK share fell from 11% to 9%, and China including Hong Kong from 9% to 7%. The UAE share rose from 3% to 5%, while Canada and Japan each accounted for 4%.

The top six jurisdictions accounted for 62% of notified cases, down from 70% in 2024, indicating a broader distribution of investor origins. Ukraine and India each accounted for 3%, while Russia accounted for 1%.

The revised EU Foreign Investment Screening Regulation

The revised Foreign Investment Screening Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2026/1386, was adopted on 17 June 2026, entered into force on 16 July 2026 and will apply from 17 January 2028 following an 18-month transition period. It replaces Regulation (EU) 2019/452.

The revised framework requires all Member States to maintain an operational ex ante screening mechanism and introduces a common minimum scope of transactions that must be screened. Covered activities include dual-use and military items; critical technologies such as semiconductors, quantum and artificial intelligence; critical infrastructure in transport, energy and digital sectors; critical raw materials; certain systemically important financial-market entities; and electoral infrastructure.

The Regulation extends screening to certain intra-EU investments where an EU-established investor is ultimately owned or controlled by a third-country person or entity. It also harmonises procedural elements, including two-phase review, investor safeguards, powers to review non-notified transactions retroactively, transparency requirements and a 45-calendar-day deadline for initial screening.

The revised cooperation mechanism provides for more structured information exchange, coordination of multi-jurisdiction transactions, feedback on national outcomes and an EU-level database covering notifications and national review outcomes since October 2020. It also permits the establishment of a common EU filing portal at the request of at least nine Member States.

The Commission expects the revised Regulation to improve the effectiveness, consistency and credibility of the EU FDI screening framework, while maintaining the EU’s openness to foreign investment.

See our previous blog post on the new FDI Regulation here.