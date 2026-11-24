From 11 January 2027, third-country undertakings providing core banking services in Belgium will face new market-access requirements under CRD VI. Reverse solicitation may provide an exemption from the requirement to establish an authorised Belgian branch, but only in limited circumstances where the client has approached the undertaking entirely on its own initiative.

Following our first alert on the new third-country branch regime, this second alert in our CRD VI series looks at when third-country institutions can rely on reverse solicitation, what may prevent them from doing so and how they can demonstrate compliance with the new rules.

A narrow, client-side exemption

As of 11 January 2027, an undertaking governed by the law of a third-country (i.e. a non-EEA country) will have to set up a branch in Belgium and obtain authorisation from the NBB when it provides, in Belgium, one or more “Core Banking Services” (in-scope services), namely:

the taking of deposits and other repayable funds from the public;

the granting of credits; and

the granting of guarantees and commitments.

Deposit-taking activities in Belgium always requires an authorised branch irrespective of the status or activities of the undertaking governed by the laws of a third-country. Granting credits, guarantees and commitments, however, require a branch only to the extent that the undertaking “would be considered a credit institution if it were established in the EU”, based on its activities in its home jurisdiction (or would meet the “Class 1 investment firm” threshold). For further considerations regarding the branch establishment and license requirements, we refer to our first alert on the third-country branch regime (here).

When does reverse solicitation apply?

The Belgian CRD VI Law confirms that a third-country undertaking is not required to establish an authorised branch in Belgium to provide Core Banking Services where the service or activity is provided on the basis of a so-called passive provision of services (reverse solicitation) – that is, where the client or counterparty established or located in Belgium has contacted the undertaking at its own exclusive initiative. Passive provision of services arises where a client or counterparty takes the initiative of approaching a third-country undertaking to request the provision of Core Banking Services, including the continuation of those services, or of banking services closely linked to the services initially requested.

When is a service considered to be provided in Belgium?

The assessment of whether a service is provided in Belgium generally takes into account both how the commercial relationship originated and where the characteristic performance of the relevant service takes place. Indicators of active targeting by a third country undertaking may include Belgium-focused advertising or marketing, the use of local languages, country-specific websites or contact details, etc.

This assessment should be made together with the characteristic performance test which concerns the territorial location of the service itself. Under the current regulatory practice, particular consideration is given to the place where the essential or characteristic element of the relevant regulated service, i.e. in substance, the core activity for which the client remunerates the service provider, is performed. Thus, the fact that a client is established in Belgium does not necessarily mean that the relevant service is performed in Belgium where its characteristic performance takes place abroad. Conversely, the fact that the core service is performed outside Belgium does not, in itself, neutralise active solicitation of Belgian clients. The analysis therefore requires a holistic assessment.

The exemption must be interpreted restrictively

An important point, emphasised in the Belgian parliamentary works, is that there is no “right” to passive provision of services for third-country undertakings. The exemption is instead framed as a prerogative of natural or legal persons established or located in the Union to receive banking services from third-country undertakings where well-defined conditions are met. The exemption belongs to the client, not the provider, and must always be interpreted restrictively – mirroring the consistently restrictive stance taken by Belgian regulators and at EU level on reverse solicitation, notably stressing that third-country entities cannot use an initial client approach to market new categories or types of products.

What is not reverse solicitation

The Belgian CRD VI Law specifies situations in which a service is not regarded as provided at the exclusive initiative of the client or counterparty. In particular, where a third-country undertaking approaches clients or prospective clients – including through an entity acting in its name, an entity having close links with it, or any other person acting on behalf of such an entity – the service is not considered to have been provided at the client’s exclusive initiative. “Close links” must be interpreted in accordance with the Banking Law, which covers:

a situation in which a participation link exists;

a situation in which undertakings are linked undertakings; and

a relationship of the same nature between a natural person and a legal person.

In practical terms, any outbound contact, marketing, or use of intermediaries or closely-linked entities will defeat the reliance on the exemption. Reverse solicitation cannot function as a sustainable market-access strategy.

This is aligned with the MiFID II rule and corresponding ESMA guidance. Contractual disclaimers or interposed entities cannot serve artificially to create reverse solicitation where the factual initiative lies with the third country undertaking and not the client.

Continuation and closely-linked services

In line with recital 6 of CRD VI, the exemption covers not only the Core Banking Service(s) initially requested, but also its continuation and banking services closely linked to those initially requested. This accommodates genuine follow-on business within an existing relationship.

The National Bank of Belgium’s verification power

The National Bank of Belgium (NBB) is given an explicit supervisory power in Article 135 of the Banking Law to verify whether services or activities provided in Belgium by third-country undertakings are genuinely provided on a reverse-solicitation basis. Undertakings relying on it should expect to have to evidence that the initiative genuinely came from the client and that no prohibited solicitation occurred. This means that a robust, contemporaneous record-keeping of how each client relationship was initiated and of the scope of the client’s original request is in place.

Other exemptions

As set out in Part 1 of this series, reverse solicitation is one of a limited set of gateways for serving Belgian clients without an authorised branch, alongside the interbank exemption (core banking services provided exclusively to a Belgian credit institution), the intra-group exemption (core banking services provided exclusively to a Belgian group company) and the MiFID carve-out (investment and ancillary services, including core banking services that are linked to, and necessary for, their provision and performance).

In this respect, the branch’s authorisation is strictly territorial: it enjoys no European passport, and article 334/1 of the Banking Law allows it to act cross-border within the EU only for intra-group financing operations with other third-country branches of the same head undertaking, and on the basis of reverse solicitation (article 334/1 of the Banking Law). The third country undertaking itself, by contrast, acting from its third country, may serve clients across the Union through the full set of exemptions, being reverse solicitation, interbank and intra-group exemptions and MiFID carve-out. As the parliamentary works acknowledge, this means that a third-country undertaking may itself carry out a broader range of cross-border activities in the EU than its own EU-established branch. This asymmetry was deliberate to prevent an authorised branch from operating as a de facto EU-wide hub, a role the directive reserves to subsidiaries authorised as credit institutions enjoying passporting rights.