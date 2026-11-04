Private Investigations Act Series: Temporal, Material And Territorial Scope

What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1 The scope of the BelgianPrivate Investigations Act (PIA) is much broader than the scope of the 1991 Private Detective Actthat it replaced.Instead of covering only the activities of licensed private detectives, the PIA extends to all “private investigation activities”, including a company’sinternal investigation services.

Key takeaway #2 Despite the PIA’sbroad scope, four cumulative conditions must be met for the Act to apply. Furthermore, a range of professions and activities are expressly excluded, e.g., attorneys and statutory auditors, subject to the limits of their professional mandate.

Key takeaway #3 The PIA does not expressly define territorial scope. This could create uncertainty in cross-border investigations.

Key takeaway #4 The PIA has been in force since 16 December 2024, with certain obligations subject to a transitional period.

The Private Investigations Act (PIA),which entered into force on December 16, 2024, fundamentally modernized the framework for private investigation activities in Belgium.Its implications for businesses conducting internal investigations are far-reaching.

In this series of dedicated alerts, we will cover all the major aspects of the PIA in detail, from its scope and key obligations to compliance action plans, interview conditions, GDPR interactions, sanctions, and the role of lawyers.

In our first alert, we provided an overview of the PIA and listed a number of immediate action points for companies to consider.In this second alert,we examine the three main dimensions of the Act’s scope: temporal, material, and territorial. Understanding precisely when, to what activities, and where the PIA applies is the universal,essential starting point.

1. Temporal Scope: the PIAis in force

The PIA entered into force on 16 December 2024, replacing the prior 1991 PrivateDetective Act. However, itcontaineda number of transitional provisions, and one important exception to immediate applicability concerned the obligation on companies to adopt an investigation regulation.

A two-year transition period gave employers more time to put in place their workplace regulation governing employee investigations. However, this transition period is coming to an end on 16December 2026, and all companies should urgently review whether their investigation regulation is properly in place.

2. Material Scope: a broad net with important nuances

For the PIA to apply when private investigation activities are being performed, four cumulative elements must be present:

the activity must be performed by a natural person; it must be on behalf of a principal; the activity must consist of collecting information either obtained through the processing of information about natural or legal persons, or regarding the circumstances of acts committed by them; and theaim must be to pass on that information to the principal,in order to safeguard its interests in an actual or potential conflict, or to locate missing persons or lost or stolen goods.

One of the PIA’s most important innovations is the expansion of its material scope.Under the PIA, ”intra muros“ information gathering is no longer excluded: internal investigations now fall within scope, including investigations performed by internal investigation services, audit or compliance teams, internal legal teams, and even HR departments.

Where the scope ends: statutory exclusions

Although the PIA’s scope is broad, it is not unlimited. The law excludes a range of activities and professions from its reach, including those of notaries, attorneys, bailiffs, journalists, and statutory auditors.

Activities carried out in fulfillment of a legal obligation or mandate may likewise fall outside the PIA’s scope. Examples include the activities of a prevention advisor under legislation concerning psychosocial risks, and the activities of a whistleblowing officer under whistleblower regulations.

The law also expresslyexcludes activities and professions specifically aimed at identifying, analyzing, and handling cybersecurity incidents. However, it should be noted that the list of exclusions is not exhaustive, and other activities or professions may equally fall outside the PIA’s scope depending on the circumstances.

The PIA also sets out certain prohibited investigation domains, which we will discuss in more detail in a next alert.

3. Territorial Scope

The PIA does not expressly define its territorial scope, and neither the statutory text nor the preparatory works clearly state in which geographic area the Act applies.

Based on the structure and administrative requirements, the PIA appears primarily aimed at private investigation activities occurring on the Belgian territory.However, multiple provisions implicitly point beyond Belgium, including EEA-based requirements concerning operational seat and licensing, and these provisions suggest the PIA is designed around an EEA perimeter.

This lack of clarity concerning territorial scope could create uncertainty in cross-border settings. In our view, the prudent approach is to apply the PIA whenever the investigation concerns a Belgian-based individualor company and there is a risk that the investigation’s findings may need to be relied upon as evidence before a Belgian court.

Upcoming Client Alerts

Upcoming client alerts to be published by the Crowell & Moring’s Brussels team in this series will cover other key aspects of the PIAincluding: