On 29 July 2026, the Austrian Ministry of Finance (BMF) issued an initial statement on the impact of the ECJ’s judgment in Case C-837/24, Nova Iberomoldes, on the Austrian RETT regime. The statement confirms that certain restructuring operations under Directive 2008/7/EC do not trigger RETT in Austria. We covered the ECJ’s decision and its implications for Austria in our previous Law Blog post.

Transactions which may Trigger RETT

In its statement, the BMF first clarified that the judgment has no impact on the general RETT liability arising where shares in a real estate holding company are transferred by way of a sale. It does also not affect transactions resulting in a direct change in the civil-law ownership of real estate, such as the mere contribution of real estate to a capital company. This interpretation appears to be consistent with the judgment, Nova Iberomoldes, and with Article 6 of Directive 2008/7/EC.

Mergers and other restructuring operations involving a direct change in the civil-law ownership of real estate should remain subject to RETT under the Directive 2008/7/EC according to the BMF and comparable ECJ case-law (such as ECJ, 15 June 2006, Badischer Winzerkeller, C-264/04; in this judgment the ECJ considered a land register fee imposed in connection with a merger involving such a direct transfer of ownership to be permissible).

Transactions Protected by the Directive

By contrast, according to the BMF, the following transactions qualify as restructuring operations under Directive 2008/7/EC and are therefore not subject to Austrian RETT, provided shares in the acquiring capital company are granted as consideration:

a simple contribution of shares in a real estate holding company outside the scope of the Austrian Reorganisation Tax Act;

a downstream or sidestream contribution or demerger of such shares, or of a business containing such shares;

a sidestream merger if the transferring company holds shares in a real estate holding company; and

corresponding “diagonal” transactions within a group, such as the contribution or demerger of shares in a real estate holding company between different ownership chains.

According to the BMF, it is not decisive if the Austrian Reorganisation Tax Act is applied in this context. It also makes no difference whether newly issued shares or existing shares are granted as consideration.

The BMF further clarifies that the legal forms Aktiengesellschaft (AG), Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung (GmbH) and Societas Europaea (SE) qualify as capital companies within the meaning of Article 2 of Directive 2008/7/EC.

Procedural Implications

If the above requirements are clearly met, no RETT self-assessment or RETT return is required, as EU law is directly applicable and takes precedence over national law.

If RETT was self-assessed before the judgment and the transaction clearly qualifies as a restructuring operation under Directive 2008/7/EC, an application for a revised tax assessment may be filed (under § 201 Federal Fiscal Code). If an assessment notice has already been issued, the taxpayer may appeal within the applicable deadline or apply for its annulment within one year (under § 299 Federal Fiscal Code).

Remaining Uncertainties

For transactions and legal forms other than those listed above (e.g., the Austrian flexible company (FlexCo)), the BMF considers the legal position not yet to be sufficiently clear; RETT must therefore continue to be paid or levied in such cases. In our view, however, this does not automatically result in a final RETT liability for such transactions. Rather, it must be examined on a case-by-case basis whether the transaction could constitute a contribution of capital (Article 3) or a restructuring operation (Article 4) that is not covered by the exceptions under Article 6 of the Directive 2008/7/EC. For example, the BMF’s list does not include upstream mergers of a wholly owned subsidiary into its parent company where the transferring company holds shares in a real estate holding company. Such a transaction may nevertheless qualify as a restructuring operation under Article 4(2) of Directive 2008/7/EC.

The statement also leaves open the question of how to deal with intra-group reorganisations in which, as is generally the case, no shares are granted (as a requirement of the BMF’s statement is that shares in the acquiring capital company are granted). It is unclear whether the tax authorities could treat the consideration as being reflected in the increased value of the acquiring company’s existing shares, despite no consideration shares being issued; this approach is applied in certain areas of the Austrian Reorganisation Tax Act (e.g., Austrian Reorganisation Tax Guidelines, margin nos. 854b and 860h). Furthermore, one possible approach to address the usual absence of a share issuance in intra-group reorganisations could be (if permitted under the applicable corporate law) to carry out a voluntary capital increase at the level of the acquiring company and issue shares in connection with that capital increase.

For cases that are not clearly covered by the BMF’s list applying for a binding tax ruling (§ 118 Federal Fiscal Code) before the implementation of the transaction may be advisable to obtain certainty. A binding tax ruling may be requested for RETT purposes if it is unclear whether RETT will arise in connection with reorganisations covered by the Austrian Reorganisation Tax Act, including mergers, conversion mergers, contributions, and demergers (BFG 6.8.2024, RV/7102764/2023).