Video interviews have now become part of everyday recruitment practice and can be recorded with just a few clicks. But is this actually lawful? A ruling by the Data Protection Authority (DSB) shows that unauthorised recordings can prove costly: an agency conducted job interviews and recorded them without being able to rely on valid consent or a legitimate interest. The DPA imposed a fine of 25,500 euros, which was reduced to 22,000 euros by the Federal Administrative Court.

When conducting video interviews, employers process applicants’ personal data within the meaning of the GDPR. Accordingly, they must comply with the requirements of the GDPR: in particular, data processing must be lawful and limited to specified purposes. Furthermore, only the data necessary to achieve those purposes may be processed, and it must be stored only for as long as necessary.

Further conditions must be met for the recording of such interviews for the purposes of quality assurance or the training of HR staff. In accordance with Article 13 of the GDPR, applicants must also be informed, prior to the start of the recording, of, amongst other things, the data controller, the purposes, the legal basis, the legitimate interests (where applicable), the retention period and their respective data subject rights. Furthermore, data controllers must implement appropriate technical and organisational measures (TOMs) and be able to demonstrate their implementation – for example, through documented access rules and retention periods.