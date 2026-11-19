On 11 November 2026, the European Commission presented its proposal for a “Digital Fairness Act” (COM(2026) 1100 final). The primary goal of this initiative is to protect consumer interests, with a particular focus on the internet. The proposal has two main strands. First, it incorporates key elements of existing unfair competition law into a European regulation. Second, it introduces new rules for practices that have become typical in the digital attention economy.

From Directive to Regulation

The Digital Fairness Act will completely repeal the currently applicable Unfair Commercial Practices Directive 2005/29/EC (UCPD) and replace it with a regulation that is directly applicable in the Member States. This will eliminate the 27 legal regimes adopted by the Member States to transpose the UCPD. In Austria, this affects key provisions of the UWG. The instruments familiar from the UWG – such as the general clause, the prohibition of misleading and aggressive commercial practices and the “blacklist” – will generally remain in place. However, in relations with consumers, the Digital Fairness Act will in the future directly define which commercial practices are unfair.

Common Threads, Dark Patterns and Influencers

In addition, a wide variety of commercial practices are regulated under the umbrella term “digital fairness”. From the hot topic of dark patterns to online contracts and event tickets, a common thread runs through them all: consumers should be able to make free and informed decisions. To this end, traders are required, on the one hand, to actively inform consumers about certain circumstances or to provide them with specific choices. On the other hand, particularly manipulative practices – especially those targeting minors – are completely prohibited. Much of this has long been familiar to us in Austria.

For example, so-called “dark patterns” are prohibited. These include the design, organisation or operation of online interfaces in a manner that is likely to deceive or manipulate consumers or otherwise materially distort their economic behaviour. Prohibited practices include false claims about the availability or popularity of a product (“Only 2 left!”), pre-ticked boxes for additional products, presenting the option to decline as the wrong choice (“No thanks, I’d rather pay more”), misleading language using double negatives and false notifications.

Furthermore, influencers must clearly label commercial communications as advertising and may not, for example, include direct exhortations to minors to buy products or create the false impression that they are not acting for commercial purposes. These obligations apply not only to the influencers themselves but also to traders using influencer marketing services: they must ensure that these requirements are met.

Personalisation, Gaming and Addictive Design

In the future, traders will also be prohibited from targeting advertisements at minors based on profiling or from using special categories of personal data for this purpose. Personalised pricing is prohibited towards minors and vulnerable consumers where it is reasonably likely to cause them harm. Furthermore, minors may not be offered pay-to-win or pay-to-progress mechanisms, nor paid-for variable reward systems (loot boxes). Paid-for virtual currencies must be disabled by default for them. In general, the monetary value of products purchased with virtual currencies must be indicated. For variable reward systems, the types of products or virtual items available and the probability of obtaining them must be disclosed. Finally, for products that encourage compulsive or excessive use, addictive design features – such as the automatic play of videos, rewards for regular use or the simulation of interpersonal relations – must be capable of being disabled.

Ticketing and Digital Contracts

The Digital Fairness Act also establishes new rules for dynamically priced event tickets, under which traders must disclose the number of tickets available in the relevant ticket category at the advertised price, as well as the maximum price a consumer may be required to pay. Similar provisions apply to virtual queues. For contracts concluded by digital means, consumers must be reminded in a timely manner of the end of a free trial period or of an upcoming automatic extension. After a free trial period ends, the consumer is only bound by the contract on a paid basis if they have expressly agreed. In addition, alongside the option to conclude contracts online, an online contract termination function (“termination button”) must be provided. Finally, after the contract is concluded, traders providing online customer service must, upon request, make communication with a human being available if other means are not effective.

Enforcement and Penalties

The implementation of adequate and effective enforcement measures is, in principle, the responsibility of the individual Member States. In addition, Member States must ensure that consumers who have been harmed by unfair commercial practices have access to effective remedies, in particular compensation for damage and, where relevant, a price reduction or termination of the contract. National courts and administrative authorities may also require traders to disclose evidence relating to the design and operation of their online commercial practices. Furthermore, in cases of widespread infringements with a Union dimension, the European Commission is to be granted its own investigative and enforcement powers under the proposed new Consumer Protection Cooperation Regulation. In principle, individual Member States are also responsible for laying down penalties for infringements of the Digital Fairness Act. In cases it investigates itself, the European Commission may also impose fines of up to 6% of the trader’s worldwide annual turnover.

What’s next?

The Digital Fairness Act is intended to be closely aligned with other European legislative acts, such as the Digital Services Act, the AI Act, the proposed EU KIDS Act and the GDPR. However, the specific legislative process is still in its early stages, and it is currently unclear when, in what form and with what provisions the Digital Fairness Act will ultimately take effect. According to the proposal, however, there will be only twelve months between its entry into force and its date of application. Operators of online shops, apps, platforms and online games – as well as ticket sellers and providers of subscription models of any kind – are therefore advised to closely monitor the development of this legislation.