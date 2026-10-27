Statutory Warranties For Residential Building Work In Queensland

Statutory Warranties in Queensland are legal promises implied into regulated domestic building contracts under Schedule 1B of the Queensland Building and Construction Commission Act 1991. They cover materials, lawful and skilful work and, where applicable, plans, occupation, diligence and price allowances. Proceedings generally must start within six years for a breach resulting in a structural defect, or one year otherwise. Later owners may inherit certain rights, subject to conditions. A QBCC complaint is not a substitute for commencing proceedings within time.

A leaking roof or defective bathroom often produces the same response from a builder: the maintenance period has finished. That response does not resolve the legal question. The contract’s defects liability period, Statutory Warranties and Queensland Home Warranty Scheme cover must each be examined. They protect different interests and operate on different timetables.

Where Queensland Statutory Warranties come from

The governing provisions are in Schedule 1B, Part 3 of the Queensland Building and Construction Commission Act 1991. Section 19(1) incorporates the Division 2 warranties into every regulated contract. Section 19(2) incorporates the Division 3 warranties where the contract is of the relevant type.

Statutory Warranties therefore form part of the contract by force of legislation. Their operation does not depend on whether the builder remembered to print them in the contract. But it does depend on the contract falling within the statutory definitions. Calling an agreement a “residential building contract” is not enough.

Which residential contracts qualify

Under Schedule 1B, section 5(1), a regulated contract includes a domestic building contract above the regulated amount, a cost plus contract reasonably estimated to exceed that amount, and a mixed-purpose contract whose domestic building services exceed it. The regulated amount is $3,300 under the Schedule 1B, section 1 definition. For mixed-purpose contracts, section 5(2) confines regulation to the contracted domestic building services.

Section 4 covers construction of a detached dwelling, home renovations and repairs, removal or resiting in the specified circumstances, and installation of a kit home. It also includes associated work such as paving, landscaping and certain structures, subject to the exclusions. The definitions of “home”, “detached dwelling” and “excluded building work” in section 1 and section 9, together with regulation 46, matter at the margins of the scheme.

There are significant contract exclusions. Section 3(2) excludes builder–subcontractor contracts, contracts for construction of two or more detached dwellings, contracts between an owner-builder permit holder and a building contractor, and contracts with the specified government owners. Sections 3(3)–(4) also address separate contracts capable of being a single contract for multiple detached dwellings.

These exclusions deserve attention before anyone pleads Statutory Warranties. An owner-builder’s dispute with a trade contractor, for example, cannot simply be analysed as an ordinary homeowner’s claim under Part 3. Other contractual or statutory rights may need consideration.

What the Statutory Warranties require

The following table summarises the seven warranty provisions. The qualifications in the legislation remain part of each obligation.

Warranty Provision in Schedule 1B What deserves attention Suitable materials Section 20 Materials must be good and suitable against the relevant criteria, and new unless the contract says otherwise. Supply and nomination exceptions apply. Legal compliance Section 21 Work must comply with relevant laws and legal requirements. Workmanship and skill Section 22 Work must be appropriate and skilful, with reasonable care and skill. Plans and specifications Sections 23(1)–(2) Applies where plans and specifications form part of the contract. Suitability for occupation Sections 24(1)–(2) Applies to the specified construction or home work intended to reach a stage suitable for occupation. Reasonable diligence Section 25 Requires reasonable diligence in carrying out the work. Provisional sums and prime cost items Sections 26(1)–(2) Relevant allowances must be calculated with reasonable care and skill against information reasonably available when contracting.

A defect can breach several Statutory Warranties. Poor waterproofing might involve careless installation, non-compliance with an applicable legal requirement and a departure from contractual specifications. Those are separate legal allegations even though they concern the same bathroom.

The evidence should identify which obligation was broken and why. A report saying only “work is defective” leaves too much unexplained. The guide to defective building work in Queensland discusses the broader assessment of defects and the available response pathways.

Materials selected by the owner

An owner’s selection does not automatically remove the materials warranty. Sections 20(2)–(5) contain detailed rules about supply, architect administration and owner nomination. An owner is responsible for nomination in the statutory sense only where the specific nomination occurs without the builder’s supporting recommendation, representation, suggestion or other approach described in subsection (5).

Suppose the builder recommends a particular tile as suitable for an exposed balcony and the owner accepts it. The builder cannot assume the nomination exception applies merely because the owner signed a selection sheet. Conversely, an owner who independently insists on unsuitable materials despite written advice presents a materially different case. Installation obligations still need their own analysis.

Allowances are not a promise that prices cannot change

The warranty in section 26(2) concerns reasonable calculation when the contract is entered into. A higher final cost does not, by itself, establish a breach.

The useful questions are what information was available, what inquiries supported the allowance and whether the estimate reasonably reflected the site and work. A provisional sum inserted without considering readily available site information may be vulnerable. A properly calculated allowance overtaken by later developments raises a different issue.

Time limits for enforcing Statutory Warranties

Schedule 1B, section 29(1) requires proceedings to start before the warranty period ends. Under section 29(3)(a), that period is six years for a breach resulting in a structural defect, as prescribed by regulation, and one year in any other case.

Those are deadlines for commencing proceedings. Sending a demand, arranging an inspection or lodging a QBCC complaint does not itself satisfy section 29(1). Negotiations should proceed with the filing deadline separately recorded.

When the warranty period starts

Section 29(3)(b) uses completion where the work is completed. For incomplete work, it specifies termination, cessation of work where the contract is not terminated, or the contract date where the contract is not terminated and work never started.

Do not assume the date on an invoice settles completion. Examine the work, contract documents and chronology. Equally, discovering a concealed defect does not generally start a fresh six-year period for Statutory Warranties.

The additional six months is conditional

Under section 29(2), a breach becoming apparent within the last six months of the warranty period permits proceedings within a further six months after that period ends. Section 29(4) looks to when any person entitled to the warranty first knew, or ought reasonably to have known, of the breach.

This is not an automatic six-month addition for every claim. Earlier awareness by an entitled owner may be decisive. Nor should a claimant assume that time waits for an expert to name the precise technical cause.

Hypothetical example: An owner notices defective internal painting eight months after completion. Assuming it falls within the one-year category and this is when the breach first became apparent, section 29(2) may allow proceedings within six months after the one-year period ends. If the owner had already recognised the same breach two months after completion, that late-discovery provision would not apply. The dates and evidence of awareness change the result.

Classification also matters. A defect’s location in a roof, wall or slab should not be treated as a complete legal answer to whether the six-year period applies. Obtain evidence of the defect’s cause and consequences, and analyse the applicable statutory framework. The insurance definition discussed below serves its own scheme and should not be substituted without analysis for the language of section 29.

Statutory Warranties and home warranty insurance have different deadlines

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission Regulation 2018 sets out the insurance terms in Schedule 6. It is a separate route to assistance, with eligibility conditions, exclusions and limits. Establishing breach of Statutory Warranties does not establish entitlement to insurance payment.

Pathway Main timing rule Practical consequence Proceedings for Statutory Warranties Schedule 1B, sections 29(1)–(4): six years for the specified structural category; one year otherwise; conditional late-discovery extension. Commence proceedings within the applicable period. Insurance for structural defects Regulation, Schedule 6, sections 16(1) and (3)(a): qualifying awareness within the cover period and a claim within three months of actual or constructive awareness. The ordinary cover period is six years and six months from cover commencement, subject to the special rule for work not substantially complete within six months. Insurance for other defects Regulation, Schedule 6, sections 16(2) and (3)(b): awareness within six months of substantial completion and claim within seven months. The insurance opportunity can expire before the statutory warranty proceedings deadline. QBCC rectification process Act, section 72, together with the QBCC’s applicable processes and policies. A regulatory complaint must be managed separately from litigation and insurance deadlines.

The insurance definition of structural defect in Schedule 6, section 2 includes specified footing or slab problems, certain non-compliance, uninhabitability or access problems, health or safety effects, and water penetration, depending on the work. It is broader than an everyday understanding of “structural”.

The cover period also needs careful calculation. Section 16(1)(a) contains a special calculation for work not substantially complete within six months after cover commencement. “Substantially complete” is separately defined in Schedule 6, section 2. These dates should be checked against the actual cover and construction history, not guessed from handover.

Where the contractor becomes insolvent, recovery from that contractor and insurance eligibility require separate assessment. The guide to a builder going bust in Queensland explains the broader insolvency issues.

Can a subsequent owner enforce Statutory Warranties

Schedule 1B, section 27(1) gives an associated person the same breach rights as the building owner for the Division 2 warranties and those in sections 23 and 24. It does not transfer every Part 3 warranty: sections 25 and 26 are outside that list.

The conditions in section 27(2) are substantial. At the relevant time, the person must not have known, or reasonably been able to know, of the breach. The rights are also limited to those held immediately before the person became an associated person by the building owner or another associated person.

Under section 27(3), the relevant time is entry into the agreement under which the person became an associated person. For a purchaser, focus on the purchase agreement and what was known then. The warranty clock does not restart on resale.

Hypothetical example: A buyer contracts to purchase a recently renovated house without any known sign of concealed defective waterproofing. A later expert investigation identifies a defect in the original work. The buyer may have rights under section 27 if its conditions are met and time remains. If the buyer knew of the breach before entering the purchase agreement, the analysis changes. The inspection report, sale correspondence and timing of each disclosure may decide the point.

The insurance scheme has its own purchaser exclusion in Schedule 6, section 60. Its knowledge test concerns the period before completion of the purchase contract. Keep that test distinct from section 27’s relevant time.

Builder access and defences to Statutory Warranties

Schedule 1B, section 29(6) provides two express defences. The defendant must prove that the deficiencies arose from instructions contrary to the relevant written advice, or that reasonable access to rectify the deficiencies was not given.

An owner’s understandable loss of confidence is not a complete answer to the access defence. Preserve the correspondence about proposed repairs, dates, methods and conditions. An offer to repeat a failed repair and an offer supported by a credible rectification method should be assessed on their respective evidence. Whether access was reasonably given depends on the circumstances.

The guide to letting a builder return to rectify defective work examines that question in more detail. There is also a separate insurance exclusion for unreasonable refusal of access under Schedule 6, section 18(a).

Remedies and two case examples

A successful claim requires more than identifying a broken promise. The claimant needs a defensible remedy and evidence connecting the breach to the loss claimed. QCAT’s powers under section 77(3) of the Act include damages, payment orders and rectification or completion orders.

For Statutory Warranties concerning defective work, the proposed rectification scope is often where the financial dispute lies. Does repair require stripping out the entire bathroom or only replacing a localised component? Will demolition disturb sound work? Are claimed upgrades necessary to cure the breach? The expert should explain the method and alternatives, and the costing should follow that method.

Bellgrove v Eldridge and necessary rectification

In Bellgrove v Eldridge [1954] HCA 36; (1954) 90 CLR 613, defective foundations threatened the stability of a house. The High Court accepted demolition and rebuilding as the practicable means of addressing the problem. At 617–619, the Court explained the requirement that rectification be necessary to achieve conformity and reasonable to undertake.

This was a building contract damages case, not a decision under Queensland’s present Statutory Warranties legislation. Its relevance is to the assessment of rectification loss. A substantial repair claim should explain why the proposed work is necessary and reasonable, rather than rely on the size of a quotation.

Tabcorp and the value of receiving the promised result

In Tabcorp Holdings Ltd v Bowen Investments Pty Ltd [2009] HCA 8; (2009) 236 CLR 272, a tenant altered a commercial foyer without the required consent. The High Court dismissed the tenant’s appeal against a $1.38 million award comprising reinstatement costs and rent lost during reinstatement: see [5] and [13]–[17].

Tabcorp concerned a commercial lease. It did not decide liability under residential Statutory Warranties. It nevertheless illustrates why a small reduction in market value does not necessarily measure the loss of a claimant entitled to contractual performance. In a building dispute, the promised plans and finish matter, although the proposed remedy must still be assessed against the applicable principles and facts.

Bringing a Statutory Warranties claim in QCAT or court

Under section 77(1) of the Act, a person involved in a building dispute may apply to QCAT. Section 77(2) requires compliance with the commission’s established dispute resolution process before applying. This requirement should be addressed early, particularly when a warranty deadline is approaching. The QCAT building disputes guide explains the broader tribunal pathway.

Forum selection should consider the parties, jurisdiction and relief sought. A QBCC complaint, a QCAT building dispute and review of a QBCC decision are different proceedings. The correct respondent also matters: check the contracting entity rather than simply naming the individual who attended the site.

Evidence and formulation of the claim

Prepare a chronology and a defect schedule linking each item to the relevant Statutory Warranties. Obtain the executed contract, incorporated plans, variations, inspection records, photographs, notices and expert evidence. Record when each breach first became apparent and the evidence supporting the completion or cessation date.

Court pleadings must state material facts rather than the evidence proving them under Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999, rule 149(1). A claim should explain the regulated contract, applicable warranty, departure, resulting loss and relief. The guide to pleadings and particulars in Queensland explains that distinction. QCAT documents should also make the alleged breaches and requested orders intelligible, although court pleading rules should not simply be assumed to govern tribunal applications.

Preserve records before repairs remove the physical evidence. Keep unsuccessful repair proposals and documents that may undermine the claim as well as those supporting it. If court proceedings follow, the guide to disclosure of evidence in Queensland explains the broader documentary obligations.

Termination and other causes of action

Breach of Statutory Warranties does not automatically justify terminating the contract. Contractual notice requirements and the legal basis for termination need separate assessment. A defective termination can create a substantial counterclaim. The guide to terminating a residential building contract in Queensland addresses that decision.

A solicitor should also assess any independent express contractual claim or other available cause of action. Section 10(1)(a) of the Limitation of Actions Act 1974 generally provides six years from accrual for the specified simple contract and tort actions. However, section 7 preserves limitation periods fixed by other enactments. The general six-year rule cannot simply replace section 29’s specific deadline for Statutory Warranties.

Can Statutory Warranties be excluded or enforced again

Schedule 1B, section 28 makes void an agreement or document provision purporting to restrict or remove rights for breach of a Part 3 warranty. A short contractual maintenance period therefore cannot, by itself, remove those rights.

Previously enforcing a warranty also does not necessarily prevent a later claim for a different deficiency. Section 29(5) requires that the other deficiency existed at completion, was not known or reasonably discoverable when the warranty was previously enforced, and is pursued within the period specified in subsection (1). This is a qualified protection. It does not reopen the warranty period or permit repeated litigation over the same known defect.

Before agreeing to a final settlement, identify the defects being resolved, any unresolved allegations and the effect of the proposed terms. Where hidden problems remain possible, the wording deserves close attention against section 28 and section 29(5).

Law and source links checked on 7 October 2026. This article explains the current framework; older contracts and insurance cover require examination of the legislation and terms applicable to their dates.