Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Angola Approves EPO Patent Validation Agreement

Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Contributor
Adams & Adams

Adams & Adams

Who we are: Established in 1908, Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African...

View firm profile
Explore more from Adams & Adams

Angola has approved a landmark agreement with the European Patent Organisation that will allow European patents to be validated in the country. This new validation mechanism promises to streamline patent protection for companies operating in Angola, addressing historical challenges with lengthy prosecution periods in the national patent system.

AngolaIntellectual Property
Nicky Garnett
Nicky Garnett
Nthabisheng Phaswana
Nthabisheng Phaswana
Author LinkedIn connections

On 19 October 2026, the President of Angola promulgated Presidential Decree No. 203/26, approving the Patent Validation Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Angola and the European Patent Organisation. The agreement had been signed by the parties on 23 June 2026 following several years of negotiations.

The Agreement introduces a mechanism whereby granted European patents may be validated in Angola. Subject to compliance with the applicable validation requirements, a European patent validated in Angola will generally have the same effect and be subject to the same conditions as a national Angolan patent.

The validation framework is modelled on the systems already in place in other African countries such as Morocco and Tunisia. It will further extend the potential geographical reach of European patent protection in Africa.

Patent applicants in Angola have historically encountered lengthy prosecution periods, partly because of administrative and capacity constraints within the national patent system. The validation route should therefore provide an important additional pathway for companies seeking patent protection in Angola. The agreement also provides for technical and legal cooperation, including training, modernisation of systems, and support for the development of patent examination procedures

Although Presidential Decree No. 203/26 entered into force on publication, the validation system is not yet operational and will come into effect after Angola has adopted the necessary implementing provisions. A further announcement regarding the commencement date, applicable fees, and procedural requirements is expected and will be communicated in due course.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Frozen Accounts And Fraudulent Funds: Navigating The Rights Of Banks, Customers And SARS

A South African High Court has ruled on the lawfulness of account freezing by banks based on fraud suspicions and affirmed SARS's authority to issue third-party notices under section 179 of the Tax Administration Act. The case arose after a close corporation fraudulently claimed a VAT refund of R3.28 million, transferred R900,000 to an individual's account, prompting the bank to freeze the account and SARS to pursue recovery through a third-party notice.
South AfricaTax
Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Article

Nigeria Clarifies Copyright Ownership Of Musical Works

A Nigerian Federal High Court has ruled on a high-stakes copyright dispute over the globally acclaimed gospel song "Way Maker," examining whether a music producer's technical contributions to a recording constitute co-authorship. The judgment clarifies the critical distinction between creative authorship and production services in determining copyright ownership. This decision carries significant implications for how the music industry documents and allocates rights between artists and technical contributor
NigeriaIntellectual Property
Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Article

Constitutional Court Delivers Landmark But Incomplete Copyright Ruling. Parliament Must Now Seize The Opportunity To Modernise South Africa’s Copyright Law For The AI Era

South Africa's Constitutional Court has delivered a landmark ruling on the Copyright Amendment Bill, upholding the controversial shift to 'fair use' while striking down broad educational exceptions for textbook copying. The judgment leaves critical questions unresolved about contract terms, ministerial powers, and the Bill's complete silence on generative AI—creating both constraints and opportunities as Parliament must now revisit legislation conceived over a decade ago.
South AfricaIntellectual Property
Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Article

Tanzania Strengthens IP Protection Through Legislative Reforms

Tanzania has enacted sweeping reforms to its intellectual property framework through the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act, 2026, formally recognizing ARIPO registrations and introducing protection for collective marks, certification marks, and well-known trade marks. The amendments provide retrospective recognition of ARIPO trade mark, patent and design registrations dating back to 1999, while expanding the scope of registrable marks to include non-traditional forms such as 3D marks, colours, and
TanzaniaIntellectual Property
Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams