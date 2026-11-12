Angola Approves EPO Patent Validation Agreement

On 19 October 2026, the President of Angola promulgated Presidential Decree No. 203/26, approving the Patent Validation Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Angola and the European Patent Organisation. The agreement had been signed by the parties on 23 June 2026 following several years of negotiations.

The Agreement introduces a mechanism whereby granted European patents may be validated in Angola. Subject to compliance with the applicable validation requirements, a European patent validated in Angola will generally have the same effect and be subject to the same conditions as a national Angolan patent.

The validation framework is modelled on the systems already in place in other African countries such as Morocco and Tunisia. It will further extend the potential geographical reach of European patent protection in Africa.

Patent applicants in Angola have historically encountered lengthy prosecution periods, partly because of administrative and capacity constraints within the national patent system. The validation route should therefore provide an important additional pathway for companies seeking patent protection in Angola. The agreement also provides for technical and legal cooperation, including training, modernisation of systems, and support for the development of patent examination procedures

Although Presidential Decree No. 203/26 entered into force on publication, the validation system is not yet operational and will come into effect after Angola has adopted the necessary implementing provisions. A further announcement regarding the commencement date, applicable fees, and procedural requirements is expected and will be communicated in due course.