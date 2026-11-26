On 12 November 2026, the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) published its Healthcare Cybersecurity Mapping Tool (the “Tool”). The Tool is an online questionnaire that helps organizations in the health sector identify which EU legal instruments are relevant to their cybersecurity obligations, and maps the corresponding provisions against a common set of topics. Although the Tool forms part of an initiative focused on hospitals, it is expressly addressed to a wider audience, namely “hospitals, primary care providers, diagnostic centres, ambulance services, pharmaceutical companies, and similar.” It is therefore of direct interest to pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies.

Background

The Tool responds to the EU Action Plan for the cybersecurity of hospitals and healthcare providers, which the European Commission proposed in January 2025. Among other tasks, the Action Plan entrusted ENISA with “the development of a regulatory mapping tool”. The initiative reflects the sector’s exposure to cyber threats. According to ENISA, health was the sector most affected by significant incidents reported under the NIS framework for four consecutive years (2020 to 2023).

How the Tool works

Users first answer a short set of yes or no questions about their organization. The first questions concern status and size e.g., “Has the organization been notified as falling within the scope of the NIS2 Directive (“NIS2”) or the Critical Entities Resilience Directive (“CER Directive”)?” and “Is it an SME, and in which Member States does it operate?”

The next questions concern the organization’s activities. The questions address, for example, whether the organisation manufactures medical devices or in vitro diagnostics, processes health data, or places products with digital elements on the EU market. Each answer points to a relevant instrument, such as the MDR, the IVDR, the GDPR, the European Health Data Space Regulation, the Cyber Resilience Act (“CRA”) or the AI Act. Users can also select standards they wish to consult, such as ISO/IEC 27001:2022, NIST CSF 2.0 or MDCG 2019-16 on medical device cybersecurity.

The Tool then presents the results under ten topics, including risk management, incident notification and supply chain security. For each topic, it states a general principle and links it to the relevant provisions of the applicable instruments. Under “roles and responsibilities”, for example, the Tool recommends that organizations assign clear security roles to their staff. It then refers to the corresponding provisions in NIS2 on cybersecurity policies, in the GDPR on the data protection officer, in the CRA on vulnerability disclosure policies and in the CER Directive on the designation of a liaison officer.

Relevance for the life sciences sector

Life sciences companies are frequently subject to several of these instruments at the same time. A manufacturer of a connected medical device, for instance, may need to consider the cybersecurity requirements of the MDR or IVDR, NIS2, the GDPR and, where the device incorporates AI, the AI Act. The Tool offers a helpful consolidated overview of where these regimes overlap, which may support companies in aligning their policies and controls across instruments rather than addressing each regime in isolation. ENISA also rightly cautions that the absence of a notification from a competent authority does not mean that NIS2 does not apply, as entities may fall within its scope directly under the Directive and national implementing legislation.

The Tool should also be read alongside ENISA’s other recent work for the sector. Hospitals applying ENISA’s procurement guidelines are expected to require more cybersecurity information from their suppliers, including transparency on third-party software and firmware components and AI-related components. Suppliers of medical devices and digital health solutions should anticipate these requirements in tenders and contracts. In addition, while medical devices regulated under the MDR and IVDR are excluded from the CRA, other products with digital elements, such as certain wellness apps, may fall within its scope. Since 11 September 2026, manufacturers of such products must report actively exploited vulnerabilities and severe incidents through ENISA’s Single Reporting Platform.

While the Tool is a welcome guiding instrument, it has clear limits. It provided non-binding guidance and identifies relevant provisions, but it does not determine whether or how those provisions apply to a particular entity, product or processing activity. In addition, although the Tool asks users to indicate the Member States in which they operate and includes a national framework such as the Belgian Cyber Fundamentals, the requirements it sets out are mapped primarily to the EU instruments. Companies should therefore verify the applicable national implementing measures, which is particularly relevant given the divergent transposition of NIS2 across Member States. The Tool is therefore a useful starting point for a compliance mapping exercise, but it does not replace a case-by-case legal assessment.